Family survives hurricanes Michael and Ian
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Ian battered Southwest Florida earlier this week, many here at home were reminded of the devastation of Hurricane Michael. For one man and his family, he has had the misfortunate of living through both historic storms. CJ Myers moved his family to Lynn Haven in 2016. Two years […]
Destin Log
First fish of 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo is in, finally
It took a while, but the first fish of the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo hit the scales at 11:28 a.m., an 8.4-pound dolphin (mahi mahi) caught aboard the Slay Ride with Capt. Richie Riddle. Usually before the scales open at 10 a.m. there are people in line with a...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Legals – September 29, 2022
niceville.com
Black bears more active now, seen roaming South Palm Blvd. area
NICEVILLE, Fla. – Some residents living in the area of South Palm Boulevard near Riley Road and at the end of 18th Street in Niceville report seeing a black bear roaming in the area this week. The bear was reportedly first seen Monday or Tuesday by at least two...
Calhoun County business sending help, hot dogs to Hurricane victims
BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – A Calhoun County honey farm is partnering with a truck driver to help feed Hurricane Ian victims and relief workers. They will drive a semi-truck full of hot dogs, buns, condiments, and supplies to South Florida on Saturday. They plan to feed 500 people each hour. Regional manager of Barkman Apiaries […]
getthecoast.com
FWB Council says no to Props Brewery’s proposed new location at The Landing Park
On Tuesday night, the Fort Walton Beach City Council heard a proposal from Props Brewery about leasing the property where the old Venture Hive building once stood in order to build a new taproom and brewery. The City of Fort Walton Beach currently owns the property located at 139 Brooks...
DeFuniak Springs still without ER, but WCFR continues to expand services
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — DeFuniak Springs residents are still traveling long distances to get to the nearest hospital. Healthmark Regional Medical Center closed in March and there are still no answers about its future. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue are working hard take fill the void. The hospital announced in March […]
Local firefighters head for South Florida
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Hurricane Ian made landfall in Ft. Myers Thursday and local first responders are already on their way south to help victims. Several fire departments have formed a strike team to respond to the disaster. Panama City, Panama City Beach, Navarre, South Walton, and Lynn Haven are each contributing personnel. They […]
NBC Miami
Where Ian Ranks Among Strongest Hurricanes in History to Hit Florida
With winds at 150 miles per hour at landfall along Florida's southwest coast, Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the state. Ian turned streets into rivers and blew down trees at landfall in Cayo Costa, a barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers, tying it for the fourth-strongest hurricane ever to strike Florida.
How Hurricane Ian is affecting Bay County’s waterways
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle was spared from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some local effects. Some of the local bays are experiencing what is known as “reverse surge”. “Because this storm was as far-reaching as it was, the eyewall was almost 35 miles wide at […]
WATCH: Boat ends up in the middle of road
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — On Saturday afternoon, Florida Highway troopers were on a the scene where 24 foot boat and trailer were in the middle of the road. Troopers said the Chevy Silverado was pulling the boat and attempted to cross Back Beach Road. The boat trailer was in the eastbound lanes. A […]
Young boy from Jacksonville dead after balcony fall in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach police confirmed that a young boy from Jacksonville is dead after falling off a balcony during his family’s evacuation. According to the Panama City Beach Police Department, officers responded at 1:19 p.m. Thursday with Panama City Fire Rescue personnel to a call about a fall at Sterling Reef. Upon arrival, they located a deceased 11-year-old boy, and officers confirmed that the child was there with his family, who evacuated Jacksonville for Hurricane Ian.
WJHG-TV
11 year old falls from balcony at Sterling Reef
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A young boy was found dead after falling from the balcony of a Panama City Beach resort, according to Beach Police, Fire Rescue, and EMS. Officers were told an 11-year-old was at the Sterling Reef building on Front Beach Road when he fell from the 19th floor.
Hurricane Ian conditions raise Panhandle wildfire threat
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panhandle safety officials have shifted their focus form Hurricane Ian to an increased wildfire threat. Bay County Chief of Fire and Emergency Services, Brad Monroe, said the current conditions are similar to that of the Chipola Complex Fire. The focus quick shifted from one threat to another. “So we’ve switched […]
mypanhandle.com
Bay County home engulfed in flames
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — At 2:10 Thursday afternoon, Bay County Emergency Officials were called to a home on fire. The home was located on Raccoon Rd., which turns off of Skunk Valley Rd. off of Hwy 77. Upon arrival, the double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. At...
WJHG-TV
BCSO headed to Charlotte County to assist local first responders
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are packed up and ready to hit the ground running in Southwest Florida. BCSO said it received its assignment on Thursday. Deputies will be going to Charlotte County, which is an area that was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. “You...
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet at Bay County Animal Services
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Services joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio to talk about the variety of animals at the Bay County Animal Services shelter who are looking for their forever homes. She brought along “Bella Fox” a puppy Lab mix who could...
getthecoast.com
Destin Seafood Festival is BACK after 2-year hiatus, features a new ‘local culinary experience’
The Destin Seafood Festival, one of Destin’s most celebrated traditions, is back after a 2 year hiatus and will be held October 7-9 on the Destin Harbor. The Destin Seafood Festival kicks off the Destin Fishing Rodeo that runs the entire month of October and is the primary fundraiser for the Destin Charter Boat Association.
WJHG-TV
Multiple pets rescued in Panama City house fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Winds from Hurricane Ian caused an electrical fire to break out at a home on W. 29th Court in Panama City. The Panama City Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 2112 W. 29th Court around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. 11 firefighters, 2...
WJHG-TV
Strong winds from Hurricane Ian causing fires to pop up across Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 09/28/22 6:23 P.M: 35 acres of the bush fire off of Veal Road is now 75% contained. ”People just need to be more aware of what the weathers doing and knowing it’s been really dry and there’s more of a higher fire risk,” Aleese Maples, public information officer for the Florida Forest Service, said. “Just take it seriously and knowing when there are burn bans put into place.”
