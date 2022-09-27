Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Huntsville Utilities restore power in north Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Crews with Huntsville Utilities restored power to customers in north Huntsville Sunday following a brief outage. According to Huntsville Utilities, the outage impacted residents from Oakwood Dr. south to Holmes Ave. and from Old Monrovia Rd. east to Wynn Dr.
2 killed in Guntersville motorcycle, car accident
Marshall County Coroner's Office responded to an accident on the Stockton Causeway late Friday night.
CANCELED: Albertville police locate missing woman
The Albertville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was last seen on Sept. 29.
WAFF
Tractor-trailer snaggs powerlines in Athens, grass fires reported
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - A tractor-trailer is causing a few issues in Athens on Friday evening. According to the City of Athens Utilities, a tractor-trailer snagged power lines near the area of Forrest and Jefferson streets. As a result of this several small grassfires were reported. Athens Fire responded to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHNT-TV
Earliest Freezes On Record For The Tennessee Valley
While we’re not expecting a freeze anytime soon in the Tennessee Valley, we are approaching some dates of some of the earliest freezes on record so I thought we’d look into it!. First, the average first freeze dates range from late October through early November, based on your...
Families still have no headstones after two years
Anita Crow and Pat Little said they are looking for closure after months of waiting for Burningtree Memorial Gardens to lay headstones on their husbands' graves. Cemetery management has promised Crow and Little the markers would be placed for months, but they are still waiting.
Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug. Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trinity man arrested for burglary, criminal mischief
The Decatur Police Department responded to a burglary call on Monday.
‘We’re just saturating the place with prayer’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.” Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Rattlesnake Saloon
Dinner with a view takes on a whole new meaning at the Rattlesnake Saloon in Tuscumbia. It's a place where the song "She'll be coming 'round the Mountain" really is appropriate. Maybe it's because you literally come down a mountain when you head to your table. "Next thing you know,...
WAFF
Train and vehicle collision in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday afternoon law enforcement agencies responded to a collision between a train and a vehicle in Hartselle. The accident occurred on Tabernacle Road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area or expect delays. According to a post made by the Morgan County Sheriff’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sheriff’s office searching for missing Crossville man
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man who went missing on Sept. 21.
Addison crowns 1-year old Saige Hall homecoming princess
ADDISON, Ala. – Sept. 16, 2022, was a special night in Addison. It was homecoming, and the Bulldogs took on Waterloo, but that wasn’t the highlight of the evening. After the homecoming court was announced, 1-year-old Saige Hall, who is battling stage 3 kidney cancer, was crowned homecoming princess. According to her mom, Sadie Hall, there was not a dry eye in sight. “When we got the call saying that the senior class wanted to honor her in a big way, I never would’ve guessed this is what they had planned. There were honestly no words, just tears. We just felt...
Governor Ivey awards $1.64 million to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million dollars on Thursday for outdoor recreational efforts across Alabama. The funds are from the federal Recreational Trails Program and will be used to improve outdoor recreational venues across the state. Improvements include the building and restoring of trails in eight Alabama communities.
Huntsville father says he will be fired if busing issues continue
A parent in Huntsville's Green Cove community says he is on the verge of losing his job because his child's school bus is late.
1 year anniversary of shooting death of Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner
On October 1, 2021, the lives of several people in the Shoals were changed when a shooting broke out behind Southgate Mall between authorities and the alleged suspect, Brian Lansing Martin.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Decatur Police cancel search for missing man
UPDATE: Lonnie Laymon's body was found Tuesday afternoon. Police say they do not suspect foul play in his death. Decatur Police are asking the public's help in finding 38-year-old Lonnie Jessie Laymon of Decatur. Laymon was reported missing Monday. Police and family say they have not heard from or seen...
2 hospitalized after Florence stabbing
Two people were flown to the hospital after a stabbing in Florence on Wednesday.
Authorities identify woman killed in crash on Alabama 69 in Marshall County
Authorities confirm a woman died in a crash involving two vehicles in Marshall County on Thursday.
Comments / 0