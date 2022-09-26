PORTLAND, Ore.—Nevada has just joined Oregon and Washington in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80% for generic drugs and 20% for brand-name drugs. The ArrayRx Card, formerly known as Oregon/Washington Prescription Discount Card, has helped more than 550,000 participants in both states save money on needed prescription drugs for nearly two decades. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received his prescription discount card Sept. 22 to celebrate the state’s participation in the ArrayRx pharmacy discount program. “Since 2003, Oregonians have been able to access our state sponsored pharmacy discount card, and today we welcome Nevadans to the ArrayRx family,” said Trevor Douglass, DC, MPH, pharmacy purchasing director at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “Oregon and Washington have a rich history of collaborating on the pharmacy purchasing front.” By implementing the ArrayRx Card program, Nevada will be able to offer the same savings that people in Oregon and Washington have enjoyed, thanks to the expansion of the ArrayRx pooled purchasing potential. How the ArrayRx card works: For people interested in using ArrayRx, the enrollment process is simple and free, and there no age or income restrictions. For those who have insurance, they can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or their pharmacy benefit at the point of sale, whichever provides a better price. All U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs prescribed by a licensed provider are eligible for a discount. Mail-order and specialty drugs are also available. “The ArrayRx card was supportive to many Oregonians during the historic wildfires that broke out during Labor Day weekend 2020,” said Heidi Murphy, pharmacy purchasing program and ArrayRx operations manager at OHA. “Evacuees were able to contact ArrayRx and quickly get discounted medications to replace those they had to leave behind when fleeing the fires. Receiving their needed medications helped provide some stability in an otherwise stressful and difficult situation.” Donna Sullivan, chief pharmacy officer for the Washington Health Care Authority, ArrayRx offers pharmacy benefit management services for local government, private sector businesses, labor organizations and individuals. “Between 2003 and 2022, 1.2 million participants in Oregon and Washington benefitted from the ArrayRx services,” Sullivan said. “We welcome the residents of Nevada to receive the same prescription drug discounts through the ArrayRx Card.” To learn more about the ArrayRX Discount Card, visit www.arrayrxcard.com. The website is available in Spanish at: https://www.arrayrxcard.com/es.

