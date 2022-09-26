Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Allison Inn
What if we told you that you could relax and rejuvenate yourself while being pampered in Willamette Valley wine country? Are you in?. Nestled in a grapevine-covered hillside is a place that promises to indulge your senses while providing top drawer lodging. This is The Allison Inn, just outside of...
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
It is true that is easy to prepare a good steak in the comfort of your home. However, all of us love to go out with our friends and family from time to time and let others prepare our delicious food. If you too love to go out occasionally, keep on reading to find out about three amazing restaurants in Oregon that are great for both a casual meal as well as for celebrating a special occasion. Here are three great steakhouses in Oregon that you should visit.
bendsource.com
Jim Anderson, Champion of the Natural World
Jim was born James Oscar Anderson Jr. on March 27, 1928, in West Haven, Connecticut and raised on a small farm. For 16 years, he never had cold hands or a cold forehead—thanks to his grandfather teaching him how to milk cows. He leaves wife Sue, who has lived...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon dog trainer has 4.7 million fans on TikTok
He’s a dog trainer based in Culver that breeds and trains elite protection dogs and now he’s amassed an online following in the millions thanks to his TikTok videos. His name is Matt Folsom, and breeding and training Malinois protection dogs is his passion. And when you watch Matt and his dogs work, it’s pretty clear this is a little different level than training old fido how to fetch or sit.
beachconnection.net
Event Opens Up Wowing Mysteries of Sand on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – There is nothing more fundamental to the Oregon coast than sand. Humans love the feel of the stuff between their toes, and they may even be worrying about sand if they see it eroding away in one area or another. Yet we as a culture, as a species, don't often think about the substance itself. Sand, it turns out, takes an epic journey to reach these shores of Oregon and Washington. Even more striking: grains of sand are not all alike and indeed are vastly different between areas and different beach environments. (Above: Gleneden Beach. Wonder why the grains of sand here are so different? Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Gov. candidate Betsy Johnson says ‘Oregon cannot succeed if Portland fails’
The governor's race comes to the Lents neighborhood, where unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson told voters that the neighborhood is "ground zero" for lawlessness in Portland.
KTVZ
Oregon wins federal approval for big Medicaid changes; first in nation to include food, housing funds
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon received federal approval Wednesday to pilot first-in-the-nation changes to the state’s Medicaid program over the next five years. Here's the rest of the Oregon Health Authority announcement and a news release from Gov. Kate Brown:. Under the agreement, Oregon would receive $1.1 billion in...
Would-be Metolius developers sue Oregon for $30 million, saying state didn’t live up to bargain
Thirteen years since their planned destination resort in the Metolius river basin was derailed by broad new environmental protections of the area, proponents of the resort have sued the state seeking $30 million. At the time, Jim Kean and Shane Lundgren, who hoped to build an “eco-resort” dubbed The Metolian,...
In Oregon, farmers are revamping century-old irrigation canals to stem water loss
Converting irrigation ditches into pipelines can save water — and create a new source of renewable energy. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. In the desert of central Oregon, east of the Cascade mountains, farmers have been working the arid...
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
klcc.org
Oregon housing market cools, but only slightly
Oregon’s housing market may have cooled slightly, but it’s certainly not cold. At least not yet. “I like to describe the market as having gone from white hot to red hot, but it’s definitely in the cooling phase,” said Drew Coleman, founder of Portland-based Opt Real Estate and past president of the Oregon Realtors Association.
pnwag.net
Horseshoe Pack Blamed For Weekend Depredation
Northeast Oregon has been very active with wolf depredations and possible depredations throughout the month. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife crews were call to the Meacham area of Umatilla County Friday, after a livestock producer found the carcass of a 600 pound, eight-month-old calf in a 4,000-acre private land pasture. Investigators said the carcass was partially consumed. It was estimated that the calf died less than 24 hours prior to the investigation.
opb.org
As the US explores building offshore wind farm in Oregon, concerns arise
Your browser does not support the audio element. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management is currently looking into the possibility of wind farms in Oregon. There are two areas of interest: Coos Bay and Brookings. The hope is that offshore wind in Oregon could provide about three gigawatts of energy, which can power about a million homes. But in Coos Bay, the proposed site is drawing concerns from the fishing industry. Nick Edwards is the owner of the F/V Carter Jon. He’s arguing the locations would eliminate fishing in those areas and worries the windmill turbines would harm the marine ecosystem. Edwards joins us to share his thoughts on the project. We’ll also hear from Doug Boren, the Pacific Regional Director for BOEM. He tells us where Oregon is in the process and addresses some of the concerns.
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Oregon Hospitals Sue the State, Search for Oakland Gunman Continues, and the Latest on Hurricane Ian
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Ahhh, wasn’t that...
When does Oregon change the clocks back for the end of Daylight Saving Time?
Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. It’s the time of year when we’re all gifted an extra hour of sleep on a Saturday night. One may wonder why folks can’t just look at a calendar to determine when this will happen, but then how many people buy a calendar anymore?
oregontoday.net
Oregon, Washington joined by Nevada in offering new prescription discount card, Sept. 27
PORTLAND, Ore.—Nevada has just joined Oregon and Washington in offering the ArrayRx card, a state-backed program that can save individuals up to 80% for generic drugs and 20% for brand-name drugs. The ArrayRx Card, formerly known as Oregon/Washington Prescription Discount Card, has helped more than 550,000 participants in both states save money on needed prescription drugs for nearly two decades. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak received his prescription discount card Sept. 22 to celebrate the state’s participation in the ArrayRx pharmacy discount program. “Since 2003, Oregonians have been able to access our state sponsored pharmacy discount card, and today we welcome Nevadans to the ArrayRx family,” said Trevor Douglass, DC, MPH, pharmacy purchasing director at Oregon Health Authority (OHA). “Oregon and Washington have a rich history of collaborating on the pharmacy purchasing front.” By implementing the ArrayRx Card program, Nevada will be able to offer the same savings that people in Oregon and Washington have enjoyed, thanks to the expansion of the ArrayRx pooled purchasing potential. How the ArrayRx card works: For people interested in using ArrayRx, the enrollment process is simple and free, and there no age or income restrictions. For those who have insurance, they can choose to use the ArrayRx Card or their pharmacy benefit at the point of sale, whichever provides a better price. All U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs prescribed by a licensed provider are eligible for a discount. Mail-order and specialty drugs are also available. “The ArrayRx card was supportive to many Oregonians during the historic wildfires that broke out during Labor Day weekend 2020,” said Heidi Murphy, pharmacy purchasing program and ArrayRx operations manager at OHA. “Evacuees were able to contact ArrayRx and quickly get discounted medications to replace those they had to leave behind when fleeing the fires. Receiving their needed medications helped provide some stability in an otherwise stressful and difficult situation.” Donna Sullivan, chief pharmacy officer for the Washington Health Care Authority, ArrayRx offers pharmacy benefit management services for local government, private sector businesses, labor organizations and individuals. “Between 2003 and 2022, 1.2 million participants in Oregon and Washington benefitted from the ArrayRx services,” Sullivan said. “We welcome the residents of Nevada to receive the same prescription drug discounts through the ArrayRx Card.” To learn more about the ArrayRX Discount Card, visit www.arrayrxcard.com. The website is available in Spanish at: https://www.arrayrxcard.com/es.
Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate
The three top candidates to be Oregon’s next governor sparred over a wide array of issues during an over 90-minute debate Tuesday evening at OSU-Cascades, often critical of (but never interrupting) each other over the best path forward on challenges ranging from homelessness to healing the urban-rural divide. The post Decision 2022: Drazan, Johnson and Kotek spar over wide number of issues at Bend debate appeared first on KTVZ.
WWEEK
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
Betsy Johnson, Planned Parenthood quarrel over endorsement issue following debate
Oregon gubernatorial candidate Betsy Johnson and Planned Parenthood continue to disagree over whether or not Johnson, a former Planned Parenthood board member, was invited to receive an endorsement from the reproductive health care nonprofit.
KTVZ
Merkley, Wyden announce $100 million in awards for Oregon climate-smart commodities, rural projects
WASHINGTON (KTVZ) -- Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., announced Monday four Oregon-based organizations will be receiving awards totaling $100 million to foster partnerships around Oregon to support the production and marketing of climate-smart commodities. These projects are intended to expand markets for commodities that are produced with smaller...
