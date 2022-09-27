LA metallic hardcore band God's Hate's shows tend to be few and far between -- presumably because vocalist Brody King is also a professional wrestler and guitarist Taylor Young is always busy producing tons of other hardcore bands -- so it's exciting news that they'll be returning to Brooklyn to play The Meadows on November 17, almost exactly a year after their last NYC show (which was opening for Incendiary at Elsewhere, a show at which God's Hate put on a predictably killer set). Full lineup and ticket link coming soon; stay tuned.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO