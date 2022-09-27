ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

brooklynvegan.com

God’s Hate announce Brooklyn show

LA metallic hardcore band God's Hate's shows tend to be few and far between -- presumably because vocalist Brody King is also a professional wrestler and guitarist Taylor Young is always busy producing tons of other hardcore bands -- so it's exciting news that they'll be returning to Brooklyn to play The Meadows on November 17, almost exactly a year after their last NYC show (which was opening for Incendiary at Elsewhere, a show at which God's Hate put on a predictably killer set). Full lineup and ticket link coming soon; stay tuned.
BROOKLYN, NY
JamBase

Dark Star Orchestra Announces New Year’s Run 2022

Dark Star Orchestra will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a four-show run featuring two-night stands in Portland, Maine and Port Chester, New York. Additionally, the Grateful Dead tribute act tacked on three new tour dates to their upcoming 25th Anniversary Fall Tour. The group’s New Year’s Run 2022 will...
PORT CHESTER, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Fatta Manno NYC is Opening in Bay Ridge

Fatta Mano NYC Restaurant is opening at 8501 – 3rd Avenue. See the video of their renovations here. Fatta Mano is an authentic upscale casual Halal Italian restaurant – now that’s something different!. Fatta Mano translates to: Made by hand or hand made. Abdul and Ayat Elani,...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

The Infatuation Rated the Best Pizza in Brooklyn, Three Bay Ridge Places Made the List!

The Infatuation was in search of the best pizza in Brooklyn. They reviewed a lot of places throughout the borough. (See here) I cheered when I saw Espresso Pizza (4th Avenue and 95th Street) made the list – it’s often forgotten, but soooooo good. We found Espresso’s on the first night we were in Bay Ridge. It’s most like the pizza I ate when I was a kid.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History

The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
BROOKLYN, NY
nypressnews.com

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twins Marion and Tabitha Broderick Look All Grown Up in Rare Red Carpet Appearance – E! Online

And just like that, Sarah Jessica Parker‘s kids are all grown up. The Sex and the City alum made the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2 a family affair, bringing along her husband Matthew Broderick and their daughters Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick and Tabitha Hodge Broderick, who have become sophisticated stylistas at just 13 years old.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Infatuation

The Casual Italian Restaurant Guide

Here, we’re specifically discussing the casual, neighborhood Italian spot. These aren't places where your pasta will be topped with truffles. They're reliable restaurants where you can eat some reasonably priced spaghetti on a Tuesday night or roll in with a group of six and not blow $100 on dinner. Checkered tablecloths and bottles of house red wine ahead.
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

A Mystery Car is up for Grabs on Church Ave

The website of Key4All warns: “if you find it you can drive it! But so can anyone else with a key.”. As of this writing, there is a car sitting on the corner of Church Avenue in Brooklyn, apparently in the parking lot of a Burger King, that is […] Click here to view original web page at gothamist.com.
BROOKLYN, NY
wanderwisdom.com

New York City's Iconic 'Gramercy Park Hotel' Is Having a Liquidation Sale and It's Kind of Sad

Among all the horrors and sadness of the covid lockdowns, one smaller tragedy was that many iconic hotels were driven out of business. One of these was the historic Gramercy Park Hotel in New York City. Once home to original art from icons like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Damien Hirst, the Gramercy Park Hotel had been on the decline, but the pandemic put the nail in its coffin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Eugene Luntey, 101, former chair, CEO of Brooklyn Union Gas, remembered

Eugene “Gene” Luntey, former chair and CEO of Brooklyn Union Gas, former chair of Long Island University and a board member of numerous Brooklyn institutions, died on Sept. 8 at the age of 101, according to the Shelter Island (N.Y.) Reporter. For many years, since his retirement from...
BROOKLYN, NY
