ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Qatar tests out massive bus fleet ahead of World Cup

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar has tested out a massive fleet of buses ahead of next month's World Cup, when an estimated 1.2 million soccer fans will descend on the small Gulf nation, an official said Tuesday.

Thani Al Zarraa, who is overseeing transport preparations, said some 4,000 buses will be used during the monthlong tournament, which begins Nov. 20. That includes 3,000 buses acquired for the World Cup on top of a pre-existing fleet of around 1,000, he said.

Of the new buses, around 700 will be electric, he told The Associated Press. Fans can also use Qatar's Metro rail system.

The bus fleet will shuttle passengers between main transport hubs and the eight stadiums where the matches will be held. Authorities held tests over the weekend involving some 1,800 buses without passengers.

Transport will be free for holders of the Hayya card issued by the government, which is required for entry to stadiums. An accompanying app has a feature in which fans can plan their journeys.

All visitors to Qatar, even those not planning to attend the matches, will need a Hayya card to enter the country from Nov. 1 to Jan. 23. Cardholders will also be able to enter the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

This will be the first World Cup hosted by an Arab or Muslim nation. Qatar, a small emirate in the Persian Gulf, is among the wealthiest countries on earth thanks to its massive natural gas reserves.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

125 die as tear gas triggers crush at Indonesia soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Police firing tear gas after an Indonesian soccer match in an attempt to stop violence triggered a disastrous crush of fans making a panicked, chaotic run for the exits, leaving at least 125 people dead, most of them trampled upon or suffocated. Attention...
FIFA
WHIO Dayton

World’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford, to deploy for first time

NORFOLK, Va. — Next week, the Navy’s largest and most expensive warship is scheduled to embark on its first deployment to train with NATO countries in the Atlantic. After years of delays, the U.S. Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier is ready to leave Naval Station Norfolk and join ships from France, Germany and Sweden for various exercises, according to The Associated Press.
MILITARY
WHIO Dayton

Germany, Denmark, Norway to deliver 16 howitzers to Ukraine

BERLIN — (AP) — German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday announced the delivery of 16 wheeled armored howitzers produced in Slovakia to Ukraine next year. The Zuzana systems would be produced in Slovakia and financed jointly with Denmark, Norway and Germany, the German minister told public broadcaster ARD after returning from her first trip to Ukraine since the start of the war there.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

EXPLAINER: What's behind Indonesia's deadly soccer match?

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — Violence, tear gas and a deadly crush that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here's a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents:. ___. HOW DID...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doha#First World#The Associated Press#Cardholders#Arab#Muslim
WPXI Pittsburgh

French march in Paris to rally support for women in Iran

PARIS — (AP) — Thousands of people marched in Paris on Sunday to show their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody. Several female demonstrators chopped off chunks of their hair and tossed them into the air as a gesture of liberation.
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

174 dead after fans stampede to exit Indonesian soccer match

MALANG, Indonesia — (AP) — Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away rioting fans left at least 174 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
FIFA
WHIO Dayton

Burkina Faso junta urges calm after French Embassy attack

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso — (AP) — Burkina Faso's new junta leadership called for an end to the unrest Sunday, a day after angry protesters attacked the French Embassy and other buildings following the West African nation's second coup this year. In a statement broadcast on state television, junta...
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
WHIO Dayton

In Brazilian Amazon, a 1,000-mile voyage so people can vote

MANAUS, Brazil — (AP) — In most democracies, citizens go to the polls. But in Brazil’s sparsely populated Amazon region, the polls often go to the voters. Most people in the vast rainforest live in urban areas, but thousands reside in tiny villages several days from the nearest city by boat. Amazonas, Brazil’s biggest state, is triple the size of California yet has only about one-third the population of greater Los Angeles. More than half its cities can’t be reached at all by road, and some are hundreds of kilometers from the state capital, Manaus.
AMERICAS
WHIO Dayton

Top Iran official warns against protests amid serious unrest

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran’s parliamentary speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed endanger public order, as countrywide unrest entered its third week.
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans; US frees 2 prisoners

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling conspiracy convictions, the White House said Saturday.
U.S. POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Iran parliament speaker says protests could weaken society

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Iran’s parliament speaker warned Sunday that protests over the death of a young woman in police custody could destabilize the country and urged security forces to deal harshly with those he claimed violate security.. Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told parliament that...
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

Exit poll: Center-right GERB party will win Bulgarian vote

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — An exit poll in Bulgaria suggested Sunday that the center-right GERB party of ex-premier Boyko Borissov, a party blamed for presiding over years of corruption, will be the likely winner of Bulgaria’s parliamentary election. The poll conducted by Gallup International showed the...
WORLD
WHIO Dayton

Brazil holds historic election with Lula against Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilians were voting on Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years. The race pits...
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Denmark says Nord Stream 1 pipelines stop leaking

HELSINKI — (AP) — Authorities in Denmark said Sunday that the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipelines have also stopped leaking, a day after officials said that the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipelines also appeared to stop leaking. The Nord Stream AG company informed the Danish Energy Agency...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WHIO Dayton

Bulgarians hold fourth election in 18 months amid turmoil

SOFIA, Bulgaria — (AP) — Bulgarians on Sunday cast their ballots in a general election — the fourth in 18 months — marked by a raging war nearby, political instability, and economic hardships in the European Union’s poorest member. Surveys before the vote suggest that...
ELECTIONS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
97K+
Followers
129K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy