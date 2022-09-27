Read full article on original website
WPFO
Missing Saco woman with mental health issues found safe
SACO (WGME) – Police are asking for help finding a missing Saco woman who has mental health issues. The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Deborah Davidson-Stewart. Deborah lives at 30 South Street and has not been heard from since Monday. Deborah, who has mental...
WPFO
Woman whose father's body was left to rot in Lewiston crematorium awarded $5.5 million
LEWISTON (WGME) – A jury has awarded a woman $5.5 million after a Lewiston crematorium let her father’s body rot in a basement along with 10 others. Ken Kincer, who owned Affordable Cremation Solution in Lewiston, let bodies pile up in the unrefrigerated basement. According to testimony, his...
WPFO
'It's not excusable:' Families sue Lewiston crematorium that let bodies rot for $5 million
AUBURN (WGME) – There was testimony Thursday in the civil trial of a Lewiston cremation business owner who is accused of letting bodies pile up in an unrefrigerated basement. Six families, whose loved ones’ bodies were left to rot in a basement, are suing owner Ken Kincer for $5...
WPFO
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland asks for public's help to feed animals in need
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is looking for the community's help to feed animals in need. The shelter runs a community pet food pantry to help pet owners facing financial hardship. With the cost of goods and the cost of living rising, the shelter...
WPFO
Mainers head to Florida to help after Hurricane Ian slams state
The Red Cross of Northern New England is sending Mainers to help in Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed the state, including a couple from Acton who are at a shelter in Tampa. They made the more than 1,400-mile trek away from safety to make sure people get the help they need.
WPFO
Lewiston celebrates 50 years since passage of Clean Water Act
LEWISTON (WGME) – Next month marks 50 years since the Clean Water Act was enacted. Lewiston celebrated the milestone along the banks of the Androscoggin River Thursday. Governor Janet Mills was among those marking nearly half a century since the Clean Water Act was enacted, honoring what they call 100 clear water champions from around Maine.
WPFO
Some natural gas customers in Maine will see bills double
If you use Summit Natural Gas, expect much higher bills in the months ahead. The Maine Public Utilities Commission is approving a rate hike. The Maine PUC approved Summit’s request for an annual “cost of gas adjustment,” which would set the price at $2.29 per therm, a unit of heat energy, which will more than double customers' bills.
WPFO
Scarborough Public Library to host exhibit for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) – October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The Scarborough Public Library is hosting a photo exhibit portraying the faces and voices of 43 Maine survivors of domestic violence. The women on the posters come from all walks of life, highlighting the fact that anyone can be...
WPFO
Lewiston searching for 'perfect' Christmas tree
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The City of Lewiston is on the search for the “perfect” Christmas tree. The city's arborist, Steve Murch, says they're looking for a tree that is about 30 feet high and preferably a spruce. The city's official tree will stand in Dufresne Plaza on Lisbon...
WPFO
Sanford man pleads guilty to starting fire at multi-unit rental property
SANFORD (WGME) -- A Sanford man pleaded guilty to arson for a fire at a multi-unit rental property last year. The fire happened at a rental property on Spruce Street in Sanford in May 2021. There was extensive damage to the building, but the most significant damage was in an...
WPFO
South Portland rent control talks pushed to next year
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Renters in South Portland will have to wait a little longer to find out how much landlords could raise their rent. The Press Herald reports the city is considering a new rent control plan to cap rent annual increases at 7 percent plus inflation but they're not taking it up again until January.
WPFO
USM, students reach agreement after professor says only two biological sexes exist
GORHAM (WGME) – There was controversy at the University of Southern Maine, after 22 graduate students demanded the school replace their professor, who they claim told the class only two biological sexes exist. "I feel like this school is pretty liberal,” USM student Jules Pargas said. “I feel like...
WPFO
Freeport Fall Festival offers family activities, live music, and more all for free
FREEPORT (WGME) -- The Freeport Fall Festival kicks off Friday. It's a 3-day event featuring more than 175 of the best New England artists, makers, and local food producers. You'll find them taking over the town on the L.L. Bean campus, Key Bank lawn, Freeport Village station courtyard and at the corner of West and Main streets.
WPFO
Body of 83-year-old man found in West Gardiner fire
WEST GARDINER (WGME) -- Firefighters found the body of a man while putting out a fire in West Gardiner Thursday. Crews responded to the fire at 810 Lewiston Road around 11:41 a.m. While putting out the flames, firefighters found the body of 83-year-old Sherwood Keene, who was renting the property.
WPFO
Maine school bus driver charged after heated exchange with parent in Lovell
LOVELL (WGME) -- An MSAD 72 school bus driver involved in an altercation with a parent in Lovell is now criminally charged. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says 74-year-old Shirley Danforth of Stoneham has been charged with assault and driving to endanger. Cellphone and security camera video showed an altercation...
WPFO
Woman found dead at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
WPFO
Portland's Question 5 would give voters full say over school budget
PORTLAND (WGME) – A plan to send school budgets directly to Portland voters without the city council is getting a lot of pushback. Right now, the city council needs to approve the school's budget. Question 5 would remove the city council and send the budget from the school board...
WPFO
UMaine women's basketball ready for new season
PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine women's basketball team is ready to be back on the hardwood. The Black Bears won't open up play until they play at James Madison on November 7. The Bears saw their 16-game win streak and season come to an end last season...
