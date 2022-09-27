ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saco, ME

WPFO

Missing Saco woman with mental health issues found safe

SACO (WGME) – Police are asking for help finding a missing Saco woman who has mental health issues. The Saco Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Deborah Davidson-Stewart. Deborah lives at 30 South Street and has not been heard from since Monday. Deborah, who has mental...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Mainers head to Florida to help after Hurricane Ian slams state

The Red Cross of Northern New England is sending Mainers to help in Florida after Hurricane Ian slammed the state, including a couple from Acton who are at a shelter in Tampa. They made the more than 1,400-mile trek away from safety to make sure people get the help they need.
FLORIDA STATE
WPFO

Lewiston celebrates 50 years since passage of Clean Water Act

LEWISTON (WGME) – Next month marks 50 years since the Clean Water Act was enacted. Lewiston celebrated the milestone along the banks of the Androscoggin River Thursday. Governor Janet Mills was among those marking nearly half a century since the Clean Water Act was enacted, honoring what they call 100 clear water champions from around Maine.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Some natural gas customers in Maine will see bills double

If you use Summit Natural Gas, expect much higher bills in the months ahead. The Maine Public Utilities Commission is approving a rate hike. The Maine PUC approved Summit’s request for an annual “cost of gas adjustment,” which would set the price at $2.29 per therm, a unit of heat energy, which will more than double customers' bills.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Lewiston searching for 'perfect' Christmas tree

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The City of Lewiston is on the search for the “perfect” Christmas tree. The city's arborist, Steve Murch, says they're looking for a tree that is about 30 feet high and preferably a spruce. The city's official tree will stand in Dufresne Plaza on Lisbon...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

South Portland rent control talks pushed to next year

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Renters in South Portland will have to wait a little longer to find out how much landlords could raise their rent. The Press Herald reports the city is considering a new rent control plan to cap rent annual increases at 7 percent plus inflation but they're not taking it up again until January.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Body of 83-year-old man found in West Gardiner fire

WEST GARDINER (WGME) -- Firefighters found the body of a man while putting out a fire in West Gardiner Thursday. Crews responded to the fire at 810 Lewiston Road around 11:41 a.m. While putting out the flames, firefighters found the body of 83-year-old Sherwood Keene, who was renting the property.
WEST GARDINER, ME
WPFO

Maine school bus driver charged after heated exchange with parent in Lovell

LOVELL (WGME) -- An MSAD 72 school bus driver involved in an altercation with a parent in Lovell is now criminally charged. The Oxford County Sheriff's Office says 74-year-old Shirley Danforth of Stoneham has been charged with assault and driving to endanger. Cellphone and security camera video showed an altercation...
LOVELL, ME
WPFO

Woman found dead at Sanford motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
SANFORD, ME
WPFO

Portland's Question 5 would give voters full say over school budget

PORTLAND (WGME) – A plan to send school budgets directly to Portland voters without the city council is getting a lot of pushback. Right now, the city council needs to approve the school's budget. Question 5 would remove the city council and send the budget from the school board...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

UMaine women's basketball ready for new season

PORTLAND (WGME) – The University of Maine women's basketball team is ready to be back on the hardwood. The Black Bears won't open up play until they play at James Madison on November 7. The Bears saw their 16-game win streak and season come to an end last season...
ORONO, ME

