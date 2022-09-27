ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Route Revival Connecting South Idaho, Utah, Seattle In Talks

Discussions are taking place right now between government heads in Wyoming, Utah, Idaho, and Washington State regarding bringing back an old railroad route that would connect major cities in all four states and provide southern Idahoans the opportunity to leave their cars at home and better explore the Pacific Northwest.
