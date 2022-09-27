Read full article on original website
Related
talentrecap.com
Blake Shelton’s Inappropriate Comment to Camila Cabello You Might Have Missed on ‘The Voice’
During The Voice Season 22 premiere on Monday night, Blake Shelton made a pretty awkward comment to new coach Camila Cabello. The pair also established a bit of a rivalry, as Shelton used a few new gimmicks to silence the other coaches. Blake Shelton’s Inappropriate Comment to Camila Cabello.
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!
Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
Fans Are Blown Away By How Different Gwen Stefani Looks With Bobbed Hair And Glasses: 'I Didn't Realize This Was Gwen'
After shocking her fans with her unrecognizable appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers earlier this month, Gwen Stefani has once again rendered her fans completely speechless with a throwback picture of herself with short curly hair and thick-rimmed glasses. We had to do a double take when we saw it!
Fans Are In Disbelief Over Gwen Stefani’s Unrecognizable Appearance On ‘Seth Meyers’: ‘Sorry, Who Is This??’
Gwen Stefani‘s face has been a hot topic of conversation over the past few months – but her appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, September 8th was the most shocking, as her fans unanimously agreed that she looked completely un...
RELATED PEOPLE
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'
Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello
As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
TVOvermind
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson
In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day
Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Are LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian Still Together? Inside Their Marriage Since Falling in Love on Set
Country singer LeAnn Rimes shot to fame as a teen with the song “Blue” and has remained in the spotlight ever since. In 2011, she married actor Eddie Cibrian after falling in love on the set of the film Northern Lights. Keep scrolling to find out if the pair are still together.
Katy Perry Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In An Olive Green One Piece While Soaking Up The Sun With Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry flaunted her toned figure while out on a yacht with fiancé Orlando Bloom in Italy last week, and we can’t get enough of her chic swimsuit! The “California Girls” singer, 37, was spotted rocking a strapless, olive green-colored, one-piece bathing suit with a matching sarong while aboard the luxury ship. Her curve-hugging look was complete with her raven tresses tied up into an effortless updo and a shimmering silver necklace and stud earrings to accessorize.
Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows
Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
Noah Cyrus Reveals What Billy Ray Cyrus Told Her Before ‘Committing’ to Xanax Addiction Recovery
In July, Noah Cyrus revealed that she was in recovery. Cyrus said that she had been fighting her addiction to Xanax for years. Cyrus revealed that she got hooked on the drug at the age of 18. At the time, she was dating rapper Lil Xan who introduced her to the drug. Now, the 22-year-old is nearly two years clean from substances.
Today’s Hoda Kotb takes center stage on show after Savannah Guthrie abruptly leaves studio
THE TODAY Show host Hoda Kotb has taken up a new seat in the middle on Friday's show. Her seat changed after Savannah Guthrie left for the UK to cover the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Hoda took on the role of lead anchor on September 9 when Savannah had...
LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album
Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
Comments / 2