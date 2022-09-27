ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrie Underwood’s Fans Are Losing It After The Singer Received CMA Nominations—We Can’t Wait To Watch!

Carrie Underwood just scored not one, not two, but three major Country Music Award (CMA) nominations, and her fans couldn’t be happier for her!. The “Ghost Story” hitmaker, 39, took to Instagram on September 7th to share the news with her 11.7 million followers, and revealed that she is nominated for the following awards (with the ceremony taking place on November 9th): “Entertainer of the Year,” “Female Vocalist of the Year,” and “Musical Event of the Year” for her musical duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn’t Love You.”
RadarOnline

Blake Shelton And Adam Levine No Longer Best Friends Years After Maroon 5 Singer Left 'The Voice'

Despite their very public bromance on The Voice, sources tell RadarOnline.com that Blake Shelton and Adam Levine no longer talk anymore. “It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV. When Adam left the show the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore,” our insider tells RadarOnline.com.“They haven’t spoken in a while. There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships,” another dished. However, others say there might be bad blood. “As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy...
CELEBRITIES
The Boot

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch

Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Whiskey Riff

Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day

Back before Luke Combs turned out the turbo jets for what’s become a record-breaking career already, he actually auditioned for The Voice (I can’t stand that show, is that show still on?). We talked to Luke about it years ago, and he said: “I was on spring break a few years ago when ‘The Voice’ was having auditions in Atlanta, Georgia. In my audition round I was the only guy and you get about thirty seconds to sing. I made […] The post Blake Shelton Admits “It’s Embarrassing” That ‘The Voice’ Rejected Luke Combs Back In The Day first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
shefinds

Katy Perry Shows Off Her Incredible Curves In An Olive Green One Piece While Soaking Up The Sun With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry flaunted her toned figure while out on a yacht with fiancé Orlando Bloom in Italy last week, and we can’t get enough of her chic swimsuit! The “California Girls” singer, 37, was spotted rocking a strapless, olive green-colored, one-piece bathing suit with a matching sarong while aboard the luxury ship. Her curve-hugging look was complete with her raven tresses tied up into an effortless updo and a shimmering silver necklace and stud earrings to accessorize.
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
