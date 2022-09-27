Read full article on original website
Baton Rouge Business Report
Roundup: Paul Arrigo / Medical marijuana / Mortgage trends
Last days on job: After a five-decade career in tourism, longtime Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo will officially retire on Friday. Arrigo announced his retirement in late 2021 and the organization’s board of directors in June selected former Louisiana Travel Association CEO Jill Kidder as his successor. Read a recent 225 magazine feature on Arrigo and his work.
$6.9M federal grant will help alleviate Baton Rouge teacher shortage
California-nonprofit Reach University, in partnership with the Louisiana Resource Center for Educators and New Schools for Baton Rouge, is the recipient of a projected $6.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. The grant will allow Reach, LRCE and New Schools to expand an apprenticeship program to fill teacher...
