nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Home Price Appreciation Slows For 2nd Straight Month
Homegenius says home prices rose at an annualized 12% from the month prior. After setting an all-time high for monthly appreciation at 18.8% in June 2022, appreciation rates have tempered significantly, slowing more than 35% from that peak. In August, the MidAtlantic and Northeast markets were the strongest performers, while...
AnnieMac Announces Plan To Close Its Wholesale Business
Website announcement declares plan to close the channel by Oct. 31. Lender said new loan submissions would be permanently suspended as of 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 27. Company said all loans must fund by Oct. 31. Yet another mortgage lender has decided to close its wholesale business. New Jersey-based...
Mortgage Rates Spike For 6th Straight Week
Freddie Mac survey finds 30-year fixed-rate mortgages now average 6.7%, more than double the rate at this point last year. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.7% with an average 0.9 point as of Sept. 29, up from last week when it averaged 6.29%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.96% with...
