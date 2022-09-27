Read full article on original website
Related
traveltomorrow.com
Montpellier on a persuasion mission in Brussels to host the European Capital of Culture 2028
The French city of Montpellier has thrown it hat into the ring in the race to become European Capital of Culture in 2028. On 31 December 2021, the decree and the competition notice were published in the Official Journal of the French Republic specifying the organizational arrangements and the procedure for the designation of the future city to be host the European Capital of Culture in 2028, as France is the chosen country.
Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands
“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa.Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to India entered India on an eVisa – a relatively simple online system similar to the US Esta scheme.India closed its borders when the crisis spread, and the service was suspended.Then the nation opened up to tourism in February 2022, and the eVisa system was restored. Yet while nationals of 156 countries, from Afghanistan...
traveltomorrow.com
Patrick Mercier-Handisyde: “Mobility needs to be fair, inclusive, affordable and accessible for all”
The current challenges faced by the European transport and mobility industry will be discussed in Lisbon this fall at the the Transport Research Arena (TRA) conference. The event is scheduled to take place from the 14th to the 17th of November at the Lisbon Congress Center, in the historical area of Belém, on the banks of the Tagus River. Mariya Gabriel, EU Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, will be present at the opening ceremony, while Adina Vălean, EU Commissioner for Transport, will do the honors at the end of the event.
Nord Stream gas 'sabotage': who's being blamed and why?
WARSAW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Major leaks that suddenly erupted in the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Europe under the Baltic Sea have generated plenty of theories but few clear answers about who or what caused the damage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
traveltomorrow.com
What foreign languages does the Royal Family speak?
Being part of the Royal Family comes with many responsibilities. Among those, speaking at least one other language besides English is mandatory, from the late Queen Elizabeth II to her great-grandchildren. Besides frequently learning some greetings in the language of the countries they travel to, many members have some deeper knowledge of quite a few languages and even rare dialects.
U.K.・
traveltomorrow.com
Brussels rolls out first green hydrogen-powered taxi
The Brussels-based company Taxi Verts has launched their first hydrogen car into service for the Belgian capital. The vehicle is being tested with the help of Eoly-Energy, a company in the renewable energy sector. The pilot project for the hydrogen taxi will run for a year and it aims to...
traveltomorrow.com
The world’s best airline for 2022 has been announced
After two difficult years for the airline industry due to the pandemic, 2022 has seen a recovery in travel in much of the world. The decline in coronavirus cases, vaccination and flexibility in destination entry requirements all played a role. As it does every year, UK-based review and ranking site...
Comments / 0