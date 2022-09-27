Read full article on original website
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Zillow Panelists Predict A Buyers Market By End Of 2023
A panel of 107 housing market experts and economists predicted rent growth and inflation to outpace home appreciation. Inventory is ticking up but is still down almost 42% compared to 2019. 56% of the panel expects a significant shift in buyers' favor by sometime next year. More than half of...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Finance of America Plans To Sell Retail Unit, Close Forward Wholesale Channel
Company has posted 3 straight quarterly losses, reduced its workforce by 20% in 2022. After three consecutive quarterly losses, Finance of America Companies (FoA) is negotiating to sell its retail mortgage division, while also planning to shut down its forward wholesale channel. According to a former company official who requested...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
AnnieMac Announces Plan To Close Its Wholesale Business
Website announcement declares plan to close the channel by Oct. 31. Lender said new loan submissions would be permanently suspended as of 5 p.m. ET on Sept. 27. Company said all loans must fund by Oct. 31. Yet another mortgage lender has decided to close its wholesale business. New Jersey-based...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Mortgage Rates Spike For 6th Straight Week
Freddie Mac survey finds 30-year fixed-rate mortgages now average 6.7%, more than double the rate at this point last year. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.7% with an average 0.9 point as of Sept. 29, up from last week when it averaged 6.29%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.96% with...
