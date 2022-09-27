ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Electrified Ford Mustang with 1,120 lb-ft of torque comes to the US

Although the Michigan-based automaker has already brought its legendary Ford Mustang into the age of electric mobility, most muscle car fans are likely dissatisfied with the rather expensive Ford Mustang Mach-E, which has strangely become a crossover SUV. Therefore, a UK-based automotive company is now picking up a slack by building a true electric Mustang.
Tesla charging costs equal fueling of gas vehicles in California as it raises Supercharger prices and limits off-peak hours

In just the next of a series of Supercharger price increases, Tesla sent an email to owners in California to inform them that their charging rates will go higher at "select" stations. Not only that, but the off-peak hour windows are narrowing, too, for a double whammy of fast Tesla charging price increase. Tesla cites increased energy costs in California as the culprit.
New benchmarks of the Intel Arc A770 & A550 Limited Edition cards surface online showing noticeable improvements

Earlier today, Twitter account Benchleaks published the latest performance figures for the Intel Arc A770 and A750 GPUs. The numbers come from the OpenCL and Vulkan tests that were run using Geekbench 5.4.5 on a Windows machine. These results were then laid down in an easy-to-read format by Wccftech and, with only 10 days left until the release of Intel's graphics cards, it's becoming clear that AMD and NVIDIA might want to adjust the prices of their mid-range offerings.
Edifier S1000W Wireless Hi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker launches with Apple AirPlay 2 and multi-room music support

Accessory Audio Launch Smartphone Software Tablet Ultrabook. The "premium and affordable audio technology" brand Edifier has augmented its line of speakers with a new unit of the bookshelf (or, alternatively, PC-flanking) form-factor. Despite its name, each S1000W is rated for up to 120 watts (W) of audio power through its front-facing bass and tweeter units.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R launches with a copycat POCO design at a mid-range price

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11R, the first signs of which emerged a few days ago. As expected, the Redmi Note 11R has arrived before the Redmi Note 12 series, which remains consigned to being spotted at various certification agencies, including the EEC in Russia. As for the Redmi Note 11R, it will join the over a dozen Redmi Note 11 series models that already exist.
JVC DLA-25LTD limited edition projector announced with 8K picture quality

JVC has announced the DLA-25LTD, a limited-edition projector. The device has been launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the D-ILA, the Digital Direct Drive Image Light Amplifier. Three 0.69-in (~1.75 cm) D-ILA devices, with a native 4K resolution, are used in the projector. The gadget has 8K/e-shiftX technology, which can deliver an 8K quality picture from a 4K signal; JVC claims it is the first home projector to provide this experience.
Morefine S600: Powerful mini-PC arrives on Indiegogo with Intel Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK options from US$669

Morefine has finally started offering the S600, a mini-PC that the company previewed in August. To recap, the Morefine S600 comes in Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK flavours, two 45 W TDPs from Intel's Alder Lake-H series. In short, the pair are identical processors with 14-cores, 20 threads and Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96 EUs) iGPUs. However, the Core i9-12900HK has an unlocked multiplier, which the Core i9-12900H lacks.
LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch display is announced as a new premium home theater solution

LG has already had a good time of it at the CEDIA Expo in 2022, even winning one of the conference's Best In Show awards for its top-end, practically enterprise-grade CineBeam HU915QB projector. The OEM can also be said to have given back with a premiere for attendees who prefer conventional TVs instead, regardless of how large.
Leak: Lenovo website lists 30th Anniversary Edition of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10

Business Laptop Leaks / Rumors Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad. Celebrating milestones is nothing new for the long running ThinkPad brand. 15 years ago, the ThinkPad Reserve Edition, a special leather clad version of the small ThinkPad X61s, hit the market for a limited release to celebrate 15 years of ThinkPads. For the 20th anniversary, the then freshly released X1 Carbon Gen 1 received a special release, though this time, limited to China and Japan. And five years later, the ThinkPad 25 hit the shelves - based on the ThinkPad T470, the ThinkPad 25 was the first ThinkPad since 2011 to feature the classic IBM style 7 row keyboard.
