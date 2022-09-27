Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Update | Fiido X (2022) launches as an electric bike with an upgraded display and a new PAS-0 mode
Update: Fiido has now responded to our queries and has confirmed that this 'new' X and the V2 "are different names for the same e-bike", and is thus the one with which its backers' rewards should be fulfilled. Original Article: Fiido has announced that it will release a "new" version...
Carscoops
RAM Wants To Show Dealers A New Dakota Mid-Size Pickup Concept In March To ‘Gauge Their Interest’
This story includes independent illustrations made by Carscoops artist Josh Byrnes. The renders are neither related to nor endorsed by Ram. Ram is considering a return to the mid-size pickup truck segment for the first time in 11 years after all. We say after all because for the past few years, the company has been going back and forth on the matter of a Dakota replacement. Now, the company’s CEO, Mike Koval Jr. revealed that the brand may show dealers an early concept of such a model to “gauge their interest.”
notebookcheck.net
IO eMobility Blade One e-bike with single gear and 100 km range revealed
The IO eMobility Blade One is a new e-bike now available to pre-order. The electric bicycle is powered by a rear-mounted 250 W motor, delivering up to 48 Nm of torque and assisting you at speeds up to 25 kph (~16 mph) across five power levels; IO eMobility claims that the engine runs “almost silently”.
notebookcheck.net
Bianchi e-Vertic: Legendary Italian bicycle maker shows off new electric city and mountain bikes
After the legendary bicycle manufacturer Bianchi has just recently unveiled a brand new electric gravel bike in the form of the e-Arcadex, the reputable Italian brand will soon release a few additional brand new e-bikes for very different purposes. These electric mountain bikes and city bikes are scheduled to launch in early 2023.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Best Truck Engines Ever Made
We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A list of 10 incredible six-cylinder engines
Because straight-sixes are longer than V8s of the same capacity, they are more difficult to package, which limits the layout’s prevalence. Having just one bank of cylinders makes them technically straightforward.
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW Z4 adds style, value
BMW's Z4 enters the 2023 model year with a handful of changes that make the sultry sports car even more enticing. Key among them is the new styling which consists of a revised grille up front, with horizontal elements that provide the Z4 with an additional sense of width. The M Sport Package, with its unique front end appearance, becomes standard equipment, and buyers have three additional colors to choose from: Thundernight, Portimao Blue, and Skyscraper Gray.
426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale
This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
conceptcarz.com
Best-selling 4xe PHEV, All-new Hurricane Twin Turbo Powertrains Named Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems for 2022
•Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe marks second consecutive win for innovative 4xe plug-in hybrid system. •3.0-liter Hurricane Twin Turbo debuted this year in the 2022 Grand Wagoneer. •Jeep Wrangler 4xe, a 2021 Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems winner, is the best-selling plug-in hybrid in America. •Electrified and more...
Watch world's first flying electric boat concept complete its test flight
Although wing-in-ground effect (WIG) aircraft like the Soviet-era Ekranoplan had previously shown promise, they haven't quite taken off as a standard mode of transportation. As long as they keep within their wingspan of the surface below, the air cushion between the wings and the surface gives these low-flying birds a significant lift and efficiency gain over ordinary planes flying higher in the air.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Buy This Massive 11.9L V8 With 1,357 HP and Harness the Might of the Sun
Bring a TrailerDouble-digit displacement is the perfect way to make huge power on pump gas.
Digital Trends
Samsung just dropped a massive 98-inch Neo QLED mini-LED TV
In what can only be characterized as an epic play of one-upmanship, Samsung has just announced a new addition to its 2022 4K TV lineup, and it is massive. Unveiled in Dallas, Texas at the 2022 CEDIA Expo, the new 98-inch Neo QLED 4K TV uses mini-LED backlight technology and is equipped to be Samsung’s highest-performing 4K TV to date. Previously, Samsung’s 4K TV lineup was headlined by the QN95B and QN90B. The new 98-inch model uses the same processing and panel technology but has a more powerful backlight system.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost?
The 2023 Chevy Silverado price has been announced, and it runs teh gamut from basic to upscale. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
notebookcheck.net
Full Xiaomi 12T series prices and memory configurations leak before October 4 launch
Roland Quandt has provided more prices and configurations for the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series. Previously, the leaker alleged that the Xiaomi 12T would start at €649, price matching the Xiaomi 11T Pro rather than the Xiaomi 11T. However, it seems that Quandt has obtained or received final European pricing, as well as the memory configurations in which Xiaomi will offer both models.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 series will pack 16GB of RAM and a Samsung E6 display even in the base model
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Storage. The iQOO 10 series of premium Android smartphones debuted with a world-first 200W charging system in 2022, and boasted the latest Qualcomm flagship silicon to drive displays with up-to-LTPO 3.0 Samsung OLED on top of that. Therefore, it is hard to see where the brand could go from there in 2023. However, according to the famous tipster Digital Chat Station, the only way is up for the Vivo subsidiary.
notebookcheck.net
D-Fly unveils the Dragonfly Hyperscooter
Now available via Indiegogo, the Dragonfly Hyperscooter features full-tilt steering and 4-wheel dual independent damped suspension, two 550 W motors, and a total peak power of 1,650 W to all wheels for a top speed of up to 25 mph. The price tag reads 1,750 GBP for DF and 2,100 GBP for the DFX variant (US$1,878 and US$2,254).
I Paid $3,000 Above Sticker Price For My New Car. You Probably Will Too
What I wish I knew about negotiating before overpaying for my new compact SUV
BHG
The 8 Best Portable Generators of 2022 to Power Your Home and Important Devices in a Blackout
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to severe weather, it’s always good to be prepared in the event of a blackout. Having one of the best portable generators can ensure that you and your family are still able to power all your essential devices while you’re waiting for the electricity to come back.
notebookcheck.net
Cheaper BMW i4 base model with 70 kWh battery and 281 electric horsepower to launch later this year
Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.
Comments / 0