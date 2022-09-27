A GOP wave is still on the table. Currently in Florida the waves we’ve been most concerned with were those spawned by Hurricane Ian. But there’s the building, or perhaps rebuilding, of another one that’s also not that far away. Election Day is now under six weeks and as we get closer momentum matters. That’s in part because soon actual votes cast by mail will start to matter. Throughout the summer and into the early days of fall, the narrative has remained that Democrats have momentum. For objective observers it’s hard to imagine how that could be the case. We’re in a recession, which isn’t even commonly acknowledged, led by 40-year high inflation which we’ve been living under for about a year. Thanks to efforts to defund the police and through local “bail reform” and other politically correct policies, violent crime is the worst in over 30-years. Much of that crime along with record drug overdose deaths is being driven by an open border with more illegal immigrants now entering the country in a quarter than used to attempt to cross during a year. With a weak president in Joe Biden the dearth of political leadership in the world has led to geopolitical messes and threats everywhere – none the least of which is the Russian invasion in Ukraine which now includes the threat of nuclear escalation. As I stated, for objective observers it’s hard to imagine how all of these realities could in any way result in momentum for the political party completely in charge of federal policies. Up to now the only perceived winning issue for Democrats was abortion. An issue which also appears to be just about the only thing most are attempting to run on.

