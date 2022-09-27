ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Comments / 0

Related
notebookcheck.net

Cheaper BMW i4 base model with 70 kWh battery and 281 electric horsepower to launch later this year

Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.
CARS
notebookcheck.net

D-Fly unveils the Dragonfly Hyperscooter

Now available via Indiegogo, the Dragonfly Hyperscooter features full-tilt steering and 4-wheel dual independent damped suspension, two 550 W motors, and a total peak power of 1,650 W to all wheels for a top speed of up to 25 mph. The price tag reads 1,750 GBP for DF and 2,100 GBP for the DFX variant (US$1,878 and US$2,254).
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disc Brakes#The Drift#Bosch Performance Line Cx#Bosch Purion
notebookcheck.net

Full Xiaomi 12T series prices and memory configurations leak before October 4 launch

Roland Quandt has provided more prices and configurations for the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series. Previously, the leaker alleged that the Xiaomi 12T would start at €649, price matching the Xiaomi 11T Pro rather than the Xiaomi 11T. However, it seems that Quandt has obtained or received final European pricing, as well as the memory configurations in which Xiaomi will offer both models.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

ASRock refreshes Mars slim mini PCs with Intel Alder Lake-U processors, adds Thunderbolt 4 connector

ASRock is refreshing its Mars thin mini PC lineup with Intel Alder Lake-U processors. The chassis is essentially the same from the previous gen models, with a 26 mm profile and 0.7 l volume, but ASRock is now packing more powerful features like an i5-1235U processor and one Thunderbolt 4 connector. Availability and pricing information has not yet been released.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy