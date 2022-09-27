Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Bianchi e-Vertic: Legendary Italian bicycle maker shows off new electric city and mountain bikes
After the legendary bicycle manufacturer Bianchi has just recently unveiled a brand new electric gravel bike in the form of the e-Arcadex, the reputable Italian brand will soon release a few additional brand new e-bikes for very different purposes. These electric mountain bikes and city bikes are scheduled to launch in early 2023.
notebookcheck.net
Update | Fiido X (2022) launches as an electric bike with an upgraded display and a new PAS-0 mode
Update: Fiido has now responded to our queries and has confirmed that this 'new' X and the V2 "are different names for the same e-bike", and is thus the one with which its backers' rewards should be fulfilled. Original Article: Fiido has announced that it will release a "new" version...
notebookcheck.net
Cheaper BMW i4 base model with 70 kWh battery and 281 electric horsepower to launch later this year
Despite disrupted supply chains and the resulting steep prices, electric cars are selling like hotcakes in many markets around the world. Apparently, this also applies to the stylish BMW i4, whose cheapest model variant, the so-called "eDrive40", currently starts at a list price of US$55,900 in the US. However, the upcoming introduction of a new rear-wheel-drive base model with a smaller battery will soon lower the entry level price for the luxurious electric sedan that is currently built in Munich, Germany.
CARS・
notebookcheck.net
D-Fly unveils the Dragonfly Hyperscooter
Now available via Indiegogo, the Dragonfly Hyperscooter features full-tilt steering and 4-wheel dual independent damped suspension, two 550 W motors, and a total peak power of 1,650 W to all wheels for a top speed of up to 25 mph. The price tag reads 1,750 GBP for DF and 2,100 GBP for the DFX variant (US$1,878 and US$2,254).
CARS・
IN THIS ARTICLE
notebookcheck.net
Full Xiaomi 12T series prices and memory configurations leak before October 4 launch
Roland Quandt has provided more prices and configurations for the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series. Previously, the leaker alleged that the Xiaomi 12T would start at €649, price matching the Xiaomi 11T Pro rather than the Xiaomi 11T. However, it seems that Quandt has obtained or received final European pricing, as well as the memory configurations in which Xiaomi will offer both models.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series is now orderable as Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T drones
DJI has introduced the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T, the sole members of the new Mavic 3 Enterprise series. Building on the regular Mavic 3 series, the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T offer up to 45-minute flight times and even a thermal camera in the case of the Mavic 3T.
notebookcheck.net
ASRock refreshes Mars slim mini PCs with Intel Alder Lake-U processors, adds Thunderbolt 4 connector
ASRock is refreshing its Mars thin mini PC lineup with Intel Alder Lake-U processors. The chassis is essentially the same from the previous gen models, with a 26 mm profile and 0.7 l volume, but ASRock is now packing more powerful features like an i5-1235U processor and one Thunderbolt 4 connector. Availability and pricing information has not yet been released.
Comments / 0