Electrified Ford Mustang with 1,120 lb-ft of torque comes to the US
Although the Michigan-based automaker has already brought its legendary Ford Mustang into the age of electric mobility, most muscle car fans are likely dissatisfied with the rather expensive Ford Mustang Mach-E, which has strangely become a crossover SUV. Therefore, a UK-based automotive company is now picking up a slack by building a true electric Mustang.
Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro, the world's new "loudest" smartphone, launches alongside first-gen Ulefone Buds
Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Software. Move over, AGM H5 and H5 Pro, the Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro has just launched to take your world's-loudest-smartphone crown. The OEM asserts that its Xiaomi 12S Ultra-esque rear-mounted speaker can out-blast its competitors at up to 122dB, in line with its earlier full-specs teaser.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R launches with a copycat POCO design at a mid-range price
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11R, the first signs of which emerged a few days ago. As expected, the Redmi Note 11R has arrived before the Redmi Note 12 series, which remains consigned to being spotted at various certification agencies, including the EEC in Russia. As for the Redmi Note 11R, it will join the over a dozen Redmi Note 11 series models that already exist.
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series is now orderable as Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T drones
DJI has introduced the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T, the sole members of the new Mavic 3 Enterprise series. Building on the regular Mavic 3 series, the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T offer up to 45-minute flight times and even a thermal camera in the case of the Mavic 3T.
Tesla charging costs equal fueling of gas vehicles in California as it raises Supercharger prices and limits off-peak hours
In just the next of a series of Supercharger price increases, Tesla sent an email to owners in California to inform them that their charging rates will go higher at "select" stations. Not only that, but the off-peak hour windows are narrowing, too, for a double whammy of fast Tesla charging price increase. Tesla cites increased energy costs in California as the culprit.
New benchmarks of the Intel Arc A770 & A550 Limited Edition cards surface online showing noticeable improvements
Earlier today, Twitter account Benchleaks published the latest performance figures for the Intel Arc A770 and A750 GPUs. The numbers come from the OpenCL and Vulkan tests that were run using Geekbench 5.4.5 on a Windows machine. These results were then laid down in an easy-to-read format by Wccftech and, with only 10 days left until the release of Intel's graphics cards, it's becoming clear that AMD and NVIDIA might want to adjust the prices of their mid-range offerings.
Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 will launch looking quite like the Galaxy S23 and with a screen-size upgrade
Android Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Samsung is rumored to have taken the Galaxy S22 Ultra's heretofore-exclusive, individually-machined-lens rear camera style and refined it for the upcoming S23 series. Now, according to new renders posted by OnLeaks in partnership with GizNext, the resulting rear panel style might indeed be constant for the OEM's entire Android smartphone line-up for 2023.
UGreen 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger launches in UK with discount
UGreen has launched its new 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger in the UK. The company claims its GaN charger, which debuted in the US earlier this year, is as fast as any other on the market. You can use the gadget to charge three devices simultaneously. With the PD3.1 fast charging protocol, you can charge a MacBook Pro 16-in to 56% in 30 minutes via a 140 W USB-C port. Other outputs on the device include 100 W USB-C and 22.5 W USB-A ports.
Edifier S1000W Wireless Hi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker launches with Apple AirPlay 2 and multi-room music support
Accessory Audio Launch Smartphone Software Tablet Ultrabook. The "premium and affordable audio technology" brand Edifier has augmented its line of speakers with a new unit of the bookshelf (or, alternatively, PC-flanking) form-factor. Despite its name, each S1000W is rated for up to 120 watts (W) of audio power through its front-facing bass and tweeter units.
Apple AirPods Pro 2 receive dismal repairability score from teardown specialists
Apple took its time with delivering the second-generation AirPods Pro, with the original model remaining the company's flagship earbuds for nearly three years. While the company promises that the new earbuds improve upon their predecessors in various ways, the design remains identical. Unfortunately, the lack of design changes also applies internally, which iFixit demonstrates in its video below.
1MORE SonoFlow hands-on: A simply amazing ANC headset for less than US$100
Audio Accessory Android Apple Smartphone Phablet Tablet Desktop Laptop. The 1MORE SonoFlow is the brand's first wireless over-ear headset to feature noise canceling capabilities and, as we will see in today's hands-on review, it also leaves room for a future improved (or maybe one with a "Pro" label on it) version that would get almost everything right. The SonoFlow is tuned by Grammy Award Winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi and comes with 12 studio-grade EQ presets like most of the recently released 1MORE products. Just like the popular 1MORE EVO TWS, it also carries the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification alongside LDAC support.
Lenovo ThinkPad Z16 again shows the potential of the Ryzen 6000
Until now, 2022 hasn't been a very easy year in the laptop market. Even though Intel Alder Lake has brought some large performance increases, it paid for it with a fairly short battery life, which in some cases is even lower than that of the Tiger Lake predecessor generation. The...
LG OLED Flex, Posé and StanbyME Lifestyle screens are unleashed on the US market
LG has unveiled the latest developments in its display tech products for the home and otherwise at the ongoing CEDIA Expo 2022, its latest releases for US consumers included. They include TVs that integrate into more unusual and unique form-factors than ever before, not to mention that world-first flat OLED monitor that can be bent through 20 levels of curvature until it becomes a 900R display instead.
Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 details emerge with 12th Gen Intel Core processors all round
Roland Quandt has fleshed out details about the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5, two of at least five products that Microsoft is expected to announce later this month. Incidentally, Quandt claims to have obtained more information about the Surface Studio 3, Microsoft's next-generation all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC that appeared recently on the FCC's database. Reputedly, Microsoft plans to release the Surface Pro 9 5G as well, the successor to the Surface Pro X, plus Project Volterra.
Unannounced gamer-oriented Lenovo Chromebook based on the IdeaPad 5i models surfaces online with Core i5-1235U CPU
Some of the specs like the 16-inch QHD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and the entire port selection come from the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook launched a month ago. Gamer-oriented specs include an RGB keyboard, a distinctive design on the aluminum lid, quad-speakers and a Core i5-1235U processor. The missing dGPU suggests this would be a game streaming system.
D-Link DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge for the Quest 2 is rated to improve wireless performance on Meta's flagship headset
D-Link has announced that it has been involved in an "exclusive" partnership with Meta to launch a new product specifically designed for the Quest 2. The DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge is designed to connect one of those virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) flagship headsets to a PC with "improved efficiency" over Wi-Fi. This is intended to allow the Quest 2 user to enjoy its wireless mode with potentially reduced latency and improved immersion.
Leak: Lenovo website lists 30th Anniversary Edition of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10
Business Laptop Leaks / Rumors Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad. Celebrating milestones is nothing new for the long running ThinkPad brand. 15 years ago, the ThinkPad Reserve Edition, a special leather clad version of the small ThinkPad X61s, hit the market for a limited release to celebrate 15 years of ThinkPads. For the 20th anniversary, the then freshly released X1 Carbon Gen 1 received a special release, though this time, limited to China and Japan. And five years later, the ThinkPad 25 hit the shelves - based on the ThinkPad T470, the ThinkPad 25 was the first ThinkPad since 2011 to feature the classic IBM style 7 row keyboard.
Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density
Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
Deal: Cheap Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H now on sale with a steep 27% discount
The budget-friendly but well-performing RTX 3060 configuration of the Acer Nitro 5 is currently on sale for just US$729, which arguably turns this 15-inch gaming laptop into a very decent choice for frugal gamers who are looking for a cheap machine with an outstanding price-to-performance ratio. Although the peak travel...
Morefine S600: Powerful mini-PC arrives on Indiegogo with Intel Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK options from US$669
Morefine has finally started offering the S600, a mini-PC that the company previewed in August. To recap, the Morefine S600 comes in Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK flavours, two 45 W TDPs from Intel's Alder Lake-H series. In short, the pair are identical processors with 14-cores, 20 threads and Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96 EUs) iGPUs. However, the Core i9-12900HK has an unlocked multiplier, which the Core i9-12900H lacks.
