notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 series will pack 16GB of RAM and a Samsung E6 display even in the base model
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Storage. The iQOO 10 series of premium Android smartphones debuted with a world-first 200W charging system in 2022, and boasted the latest Qualcomm flagship silicon to drive displays with up-to-LTPO 3.0 Samsung OLED on top of that. Therefore, it is hard to see where the brand could go from there in 2023. However, according to the famous tipster Digital Chat Station, the only way is up for the Vivo subsidiary.
notebookcheck.net
Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro, the world's new "loudest" smartphone, launches alongside first-gen Ulefone Buds
Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Software. Move over, AGM H5 and H5 Pro, the Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro has just launched to take your world's-loudest-smartphone crown. The OEM asserts that its Xiaomi 12S Ultra-esque rear-mounted speaker can out-blast its competitors at up to 122dB, in line with its earlier full-specs teaser.
notebookcheck.net
1MORE SonoFlow hands-on: A simply amazing ANC headset for less than US$100
Audio Accessory Android Apple Smartphone Phablet Tablet Desktop Laptop. The 1MORE SonoFlow is the brand's first wireless over-ear headset to feature noise canceling capabilities and, as we will see in today's hands-on review, it also leaves room for a future improved (or maybe one with a "Pro" label on it) version that would get almost everything right. The SonoFlow is tuned by Grammy Award Winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi and comes with 12 studio-grade EQ presets like most of the recently released 1MORE products. Just like the popular 1MORE EVO TWS, it also carries the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification alongside LDAC support.
notebookcheck.net
D-Link DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge for the Quest 2 is rated to improve wireless performance on Meta's flagship headset
D-Link has announced that it has been involved in an "exclusive" partnership with Meta to launch a new product specifically designed for the Quest 2. The DWA-F18 VR Air Bridge is designed to connect one of those virtual/augmented reality (VR/AR) flagship headsets to a PC with "improved efficiency" over Wi-Fi. This is intended to allow the Quest 2 user to enjoy its wireless mode with potentially reduced latency and improved immersion.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 series to debut with Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds Pro as pre-order gifts
Android Business Google Pixel Smartphone Smartwatch Leaks / Rumors. Google will launch the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro on October 6. Most major details of the premium devices as well as their pricing have leaked over the past few weeks, and new information now reveals early adopters of the devices will have a claim to spicy gifts.
notebookcheck.net
Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 details emerge with 12th Gen Intel Core processors all round
Roland Quandt has fleshed out details about the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5, two of at least five products that Microsoft is expected to announce later this month. Incidentally, Quandt claims to have obtained more information about the Surface Studio 3, Microsoft's next-generation all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC that appeared recently on the FCC's database. Reputedly, Microsoft plans to release the Surface Pro 9 5G as well, the successor to the Surface Pro X, plus Project Volterra.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R launches with a copycat POCO design at a mid-range price
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11R, the first signs of which emerged a few days ago. As expected, the Redmi Note 11R has arrived before the Redmi Note 12 series, which remains consigned to being spotted at various certification agencies, including the EEC in Russia. As for the Redmi Note 11R, it will join the over a dozen Redmi Note 11 series models that already exist.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series is now orderable as Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T drones
DJI has introduced the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T, the sole members of the new Mavic 3 Enterprise series. Building on the regular Mavic 3 series, the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T offer up to 45-minute flight times and even a thermal camera in the case of the Mavic 3T.
notebookcheck.net
AMD announces Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors with Zen 3 cores and support for DDR5-4800 RAM
AMD Zen 3 (Vermeer) Rumors about the Ryzen Embedded V3000 started popping online as early as mid-2021 suggesting that the V2000 successor would launch late last year, but it looks like the embedded market is not really a priority for AMD, and the launch actually came one year later. Most of the rumored specs turned out to be accurate, as well. According to internal tests, AMD estimates that the new Zen 3 cores and platform upgrades brought with the Ryzen Embedded V3000 lineup offer up to 124% greater CPU performance, 50% improved memory transfer rate, 2X CPU core count and superior I/O connectivity over the V2000 models, especially when it comes to storage and networking system applications.
notebookcheck.net
LG OLED Flex, Posé and StanbyME Lifestyle screens are unleashed on the US market
LG has unveiled the latest developments in its display tech products for the home and otherwise at the ongoing CEDIA Expo 2022, its latest releases for US consumers included. They include TVs that integrate into more unusual and unique form-factors than ever before, not to mention that world-first flat OLED monitor that can be bent through 20 levels of curvature until it becomes a 900R display instead.
notebookcheck.net
Deal: Cheap Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H now on sale with a steep 27% discount
The budget-friendly but well-performing RTX 3060 configuration of the Acer Nitro 5 is currently on sale for just US$729, which arguably turns this 15-inch gaming laptop into a very decent choice for frugal gamers who are looking for a cheap machine with an outstanding price-to-performance ratio. Although the peak travel...
notebookcheck.net
Leak: Lenovo website lists 30th Anniversary Edition of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10
Business Laptop Leaks / Rumors Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad. Celebrating milestones is nothing new for the long running ThinkPad brand. 15 years ago, the ThinkPad Reserve Edition, a special leather clad version of the small ThinkPad X61s, hit the market for a limited release to celebrate 15 years of ThinkPads. For the 20th anniversary, the then freshly released X1 Carbon Gen 1 received a special release, though this time, limited to China and Japan. And five years later, the ThinkPad 25 hit the shelves - based on the ThinkPad T470, the ThinkPad 25 was the first ThinkPad since 2011 to feature the classic IBM style 7 row keyboard.
notebookcheck.net
Banana Pi BPI-PicoW-S3 introduced as Raspberry Pi Pico W clone
Banana Pi has taken inspiration from the Raspberry Pi ecosystem again with the BPI-PicoW-S3, a development board that relies on the Raspberry Pi Pico W's form factor. According to CNX Software, the BPI-PicoW-S3 has a more powerful microcontroller than the Pico W, as well as Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) support and vector instructions for AI acceleration.
notebookcheck.net
Morefine S600: Powerful mini-PC arrives on Indiegogo with Intel Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK options from US$669
Morefine has finally started offering the S600, a mini-PC that the company previewed in August. To recap, the Morefine S600 comes in Core i9-12900H and Core i9-12900HK flavours, two 45 W TDPs from Intel's Alder Lake-H series. In short, the pair are identical processors with 14-cores, 20 threads and Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96 EUs) iGPUs. However, the Core i9-12900HK has an unlocked multiplier, which the Core i9-12900H lacks.
notebookcheck.net
Durable, portable, niche. | SunJack portable solar panel hands-on
The world is pushing toward renewable, or "green," energy. While huge solar arrays and wind farms are powering more and more urban and suburban areas around the globe, there are some companies focused on powering things smaller than a city, neighborhood, or house. SunJack manufactures small, foldable solar panels for use in rural or remote areas or for those adventurers who want to charge their gadgets in the great outdoors. Their flagship product (as of press time) is a four-panel array that promises up to 60 Watts of power. SunJack sent me one of these to review. Here are my thoughts.
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy S23 Ultra: Leaker describes next year's flagship as 'best smartphone designed by Samsung' amid display bezel analysis
Only a few days have passed since @OnLeaks shared Galaxy S23 Ultra renders, supposedly calculated based on leaked CAD designs. Additionally, the leaker provided Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus renders, covered separately. Subsequently, @UniverseIce has analysed @OnLeaks' Galaxy S23 Ultra renders, highlighting a few differences between next year's flagship and the current Galaxy S22 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
Full Xiaomi 12T series prices and memory configurations leak before October 4 launch
Roland Quandt has provided more prices and configurations for the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series. Previously, the leaker alleged that the Xiaomi 12T would start at €649, price matching the Xiaomi 11T Pro rather than the Xiaomi 11T. However, it seems that Quandt has obtained or received final European pricing, as well as the memory configurations in which Xiaomi will offer both models.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7: Amazon leaks surprisingly low Eurozone pricing
Recently, Amazon US listed the Pixel 7, confirming a US$599 launch price for the device's 128 GB variant. Incidentally, the same listing detailed the Pixel 7's release date, which we have covered separately. Presumably, the same date applies to the Pixel 7 Pro, although perhaps not the Pixel Watch. Subsequently,...
notebookcheck.net
Huawei removes Leica branding from P50 Pro smartphones
Huawei has updated its P50 Pro product page, two months after introducing the smartphone. Unsurprisingly, Huawei has removed references to its cooperation with Leica, which has now struck up a comparable agreement with Xiaomi. Incidentally, the P50 Pro arrived after Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which all feature Leica branding.
notebookcheck.net
Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density
Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
