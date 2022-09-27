Read full article on original website
JVC DLA-25LTD limited edition projector announced with 8K picture quality
JVC has announced the DLA-25LTD, a limited-edition projector. The device has been launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the D-ILA, the Digital Direct Drive Image Light Amplifier. Three 0.69-in (~1.75 cm) D-ILA devices, with a native 4K resolution, are used in the projector. The gadget has 8K/e-shiftX technology, which can deliver an 8K quality picture from a 4K signal; JVC claims it is the first home projector to provide this experience.
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 "Storm Peak" surfaces online with 64 cores and 128 threads, 5 nm Zen 4 architecture
AMD Ryzen (Zen) Desktop Leaks / Rumors. While the next batch of Threadripper processors based on the Zen 4 architecture appears to be not ready to hit the market yet, a new engineering sample of such an AMD Ryzen processor has just surfaced online. The chip was spotted in the [email protected] database and it sports 64 cores alongside 128 threads.
Apple Glasses AR/VR device may be released with record 2800 PPI OLED display pixel density
Apple has reportedly tasked Samsung and LG with increasing the pixel density of the microdisplays they will provide for its upcoming AR/VR device, tentatively named Apple Glasses. Korean media is reporting that the two display industry juggernauts have been asked to up the pixel density of the OLED-on-silicon (OLEDoS) panels they will be developing, from the initial 2800 pixels per inch (PPI) requirement, to the whopping 3500 PPI.
iQOO 11 series will pack 16GB of RAM and a Samsung E6 display even in the base model
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Storage. The iQOO 10 series of premium Android smartphones debuted with a world-first 200W charging system in 2022, and boasted the latest Qualcomm flagship silicon to drive displays with up-to-LTPO 3.0 Samsung OLED on top of that. Therefore, it is hard to see where the brand could go from there in 2023. However, according to the famous tipster Digital Chat Station, the only way is up for the Vivo subsidiary.
Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro, the world's new "loudest" smartphone, launches alongside first-gen Ulefone Buds
Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Software. Move over, AGM H5 and H5 Pro, the Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro has just launched to take your world's-loudest-smartphone crown. The OEM asserts that its Xiaomi 12S Ultra-esque rear-mounted speaker can out-blast its competitors at up to 122dB, in line with its earlier full-specs teaser.
AMD announces Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors with Zen 3 cores and support for DDR5-4800 RAM
AMD Zen 3 (Vermeer) Rumors about the Ryzen Embedded V3000 started popping online as early as mid-2021 suggesting that the V2000 successor would launch late last year, but it looks like the embedded market is not really a priority for AMD, and the launch actually came one year later. Most of the rumored specs turned out to be accurate, as well. According to internal tests, AMD estimates that the new Zen 3 cores and platform upgrades brought with the Ryzen Embedded V3000 lineup offer up to 124% greater CPU performance, 50% improved memory transfer rate, 2X CPU core count and superior I/O connectivity over the V2000 models, especially when it comes to storage and networking system applications.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R launches with a copycat POCO design at a mid-range price
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11R, the first signs of which emerged a few days ago. As expected, the Redmi Note 11R has arrived before the Redmi Note 12 series, which remains consigned to being spotted at various certification agencies, including the EEC in Russia. As for the Redmi Note 11R, it will join the over a dozen Redmi Note 11 series models that already exist.
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series is now orderable as Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T drones
DJI has introduced the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T, the sole members of the new Mavic 3 Enterprise series. Building on the regular Mavic 3 series, the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T offer up to 45-minute flight times and even a thermal camera in the case of the Mavic 3T.
Unannounced gamer-oriented Lenovo Chromebook based on the IdeaPad 5i models surfaces online with Core i5-1235U CPU
Some of the specs like the 16-inch QHD screen with 120 Hz refresh rate and the entire port selection come from the IdeaPad 5i Chromebook launched a month ago. Gamer-oriented specs include an RGB keyboard, a distinctive design on the aluminum lid, quad-speakers and a Core i5-1235U processor. The missing dGPU suggests this would be a game streaming system.
LG MAGNIT 4K 136-inch display is announced as a new premium home theater solution
LG has already had a good time of it at the CEDIA Expo in 2022, even winning one of the conference's Best In Show awards for its top-end, practically enterprise-grade CineBeam HU915QB projector. The OEM can also be said to have given back with a premiere for attendees who prefer conventional TVs instead, regardless of how large.
Leak: Lenovo website lists 30th Anniversary Edition of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon G10
Business Laptop Leaks / Rumors Ultrabook Windows ThinkPad. Celebrating milestones is nothing new for the long running ThinkPad brand. 15 years ago, the ThinkPad Reserve Edition, a special leather clad version of the small ThinkPad X61s, hit the market for a limited release to celebrate 15 years of ThinkPads. For the 20th anniversary, the then freshly released X1 Carbon Gen 1 received a special release, though this time, limited to China and Japan. And five years later, the ThinkPad 25 hit the shelves - based on the ThinkPad T470, the ThinkPad 25 was the first ThinkPad since 2011 to feature the classic IBM style 7 row keyboard.
Anker eufyCam 3 kit goes to the Edge with a new AI-powered hub for machine learning-enabled facial recognition
Anker's increasingly popular residential security accessory brand eufy has released "camera kits" that revolve around a central wireless hub for their control and co-ordination before. However, the OEM asserts that its latest 3rd-gen iteration is the most powerful yet, as it integrates its in-house BionicMind AI this time around. eufy...
Microsoft Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra arrive on FCC ahead of October 12 introduction
It seems that Microsoft has certified the Surface Studio 3 and Project Volterra with the FCC ahead of their North American releases. While the FCC has not revealed too many Project Volterra details, it appears to have leaked the Surface Studio 3's design. Windows Desktop Mini PC Leaks / Rumors.
Durable, portable, niche. | SunJack portable solar panel hands-on
The world is pushing toward renewable, or "green," energy. While huge solar arrays and wind farms are powering more and more urban and suburban areas around the globe, there are some companies focused on powering things smaller than a city, neighborhood, or house. SunJack manufactures small, foldable solar panels for use in rural or remote areas or for those adventurers who want to charge their gadgets in the great outdoors. Their flagship product (as of press time) is a four-panel array that promises up to 60 Watts of power. SunJack sent me one of these to review. Here are my thoughts.
Full Xiaomi 12T series prices and memory configurations leak before October 4 launch
Roland Quandt has provided more prices and configurations for the upcoming Xiaomi 12T series. Previously, the leaker alleged that the Xiaomi 12T would start at €649, price matching the Xiaomi 11T Pro rather than the Xiaomi 11T. However, it seems that Quandt has obtained or received final European pricing, as well as the memory configurations in which Xiaomi will offer both models.
UGreen 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger launches in UK with discount
UGreen has launched its new 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger in the UK. The company claims its GaN charger, which debuted in the US earlier this year, is as fast as any other on the market. You can use the gadget to charge three devices simultaneously. With the PD3.1 fast charging protocol, you can charge a MacBook Pro 16-in to 56% in 30 minutes via a 140 W USB-C port. Other outputs on the device include 100 W USB-C and 22.5 W USB-A ports.
Edifier S1000W Wireless Hi-Fi Bookshelf Speaker launches with Apple AirPlay 2 and multi-room music support
Accessory Audio Launch Smartphone Software Tablet Ultrabook. The "premium and affordable audio technology" brand Edifier has augmented its line of speakers with a new unit of the bookshelf (or, alternatively, PC-flanking) form-factor. Despite its name, each S1000W is rated for up to 120 watts (W) of audio power through its front-facing bass and tweeter units.
Google Pixel 7: Amazon leaks surprisingly low Eurozone pricing
Recently, Amazon US listed the Pixel 7, confirming a US$599 launch price for the device's 128 GB variant. Incidentally, the same listing detailed the Pixel 7's release date, which we have covered separately. Presumably, the same date applies to the Pixel 7 Pro, although perhaps not the Pixel Watch. Subsequently,...
Google to sunset Stadia game streaming service by January 2023
Almost 3 years ago, Google was launching Stadia as a foundational game streaming platform leading into the future of gaming. Despite Google’s vast amounts of resources and funding, this platform did not really take off as planned. The fact that its newly formed Stadia Games and Entertainment division shut down just after a year from its creation did not seem to affect Google too much, and the company kept denying any Stadia shutdown rumors, promising to launch more games and even an upgraded Stadia Pro business model. Alas, Phil Harrison, Vice President and General Manager of Stadia announced today that the service is winding down and will officially be discontinued on January 18, 2023.
Dell Alienware Aurora R15: Refreshed gaming PC presented with improved cooling, a new PSU, upgraded processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs
Dell has introduced a new version of the Alienware Aurora R15, the company's high-end gaming desktop. Now equipped with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, the Aurora R15 will be available later this autumn in North America. Dell has previewed a new version of...
