notebookcheck.net
Tesla charging costs equal fueling of gas vehicles in California as it raises Supercharger prices and limits off-peak hours
In just the next of a series of Supercharger price increases, Tesla sent an email to owners in California to inform them that their charging rates will go higher at "select" stations. Not only that, but the off-peak hour windows are narrowing, too, for a double whammy of fast Tesla charging price increase. Tesla cites increased energy costs in California as the culprit.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
CARS・
Your old iPhone could be worth $5,000 on eBay – but it’s all down to the model
A SELECT number of iPhone models are selling for more than eight times their original value on eBay. Some aging iPhones that were the industry's best a few years ago could now be worth thousands. That's because throwback Apple products – even those that don't compute like the latest models...
Tesla AI Day LIVE — Elon Musk reveals Optimus robot at tech event that’s slammed as ‘lightyears behind Boston Dynamics’
TESLA AI day arrived and Elon Musk revealed the new Optimus robot during a live stream with "lots of technical detail and cool hardware demos." The Tesla humanoid robot Optimus was undoubtedly the most anticipated presentation, but after its debut, critics slammed it as "lightyears behind Boston Dynamics." Footage shared...
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
notebookcheck.net
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise series is now orderable as Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T drones
DJI has introduced the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T, the sole members of the new Mavic 3 Enterprise series. Building on the regular Mavic 3 series, the Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T offer up to 45-minute flight times and even a thermal camera in the case of the Mavic 3T.
notebookcheck.net
iQOO 11 series will pack 16GB of RAM and a Samsung E6 display even in the base model
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen Storage. The iQOO 10 series of premium Android smartphones debuted with a world-first 200W charging system in 2022, and boasted the latest Qualcomm flagship silicon to drive displays with up-to-LTPO 3.0 Samsung OLED on top of that. Therefore, it is hard to see where the brand could go from there in 2023. However, according to the famous tipster Digital Chat Station, the only way is up for the Vivo subsidiary.
komando.com
11 iPhone texting tips you’ll wish you knew sooner
Texting is one of the best modern tech conveniences around. Instead of fussing with a phone call, you can compose messages and send them at any time. You can keep them short and sweet or long and strong. You can even spice them up with photos, GIFs, emojis, animojis and videos.
notebookcheck.net
Durable, portable, niche. | SunJack portable solar panel hands-on
The world is pushing toward renewable, or "green," energy. While huge solar arrays and wind farms are powering more and more urban and suburban areas around the globe, there are some companies focused on powering things smaller than a city, neighborhood, or house. SunJack manufactures small, foldable solar panels for use in rural or remote areas or for those adventurers who want to charge their gadgets in the great outdoors. Their flagship product (as of press time) is a four-panel array that promises up to 60 Watts of power. SunJack sent me one of these to review. Here are my thoughts.
notebookcheck.net
AMD announces Ryzen Embedded V3000 processors with Zen 3 cores and support for DDR5-4800 RAM
AMD Zen 3 (Vermeer) Rumors about the Ryzen Embedded V3000 started popping online as early as mid-2021 suggesting that the V2000 successor would launch late last year, but it looks like the embedded market is not really a priority for AMD, and the launch actually came one year later. Most of the rumored specs turned out to be accurate, as well. According to internal tests, AMD estimates that the new Zen 3 cores and platform upgrades brought with the Ryzen Embedded V3000 lineup offer up to 124% greater CPU performance, 50% improved memory transfer rate, 2X CPU core count and superior I/O connectivity over the V2000 models, especially when it comes to storage and networking system applications.
Russia demands Apple explain VK removal from App Store
MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's communications regulator on Wednesday demanded an explanation from Apple (AAPL.O) after applications operated by the Russian state-controlled tech firm VK (VKCOq.L) were removed from the U.S. firm's App Store.
PV Tech
New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive
A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
notebookcheck.net
Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 details emerge with 12th Gen Intel Core processors all round
Roland Quandt has fleshed out details about the Surface Pro 9 and the Surface Laptop 5, two of at least five products that Microsoft is expected to announce later this month. Incidentally, Quandt claims to have obtained more information about the Surface Studio 3, Microsoft's next-generation all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC that appeared recently on the FCC's database. Reputedly, Microsoft plans to release the Surface Pro 9 5G as well, the successor to the Surface Pro X, plus Project Volterra.
techunwrapped.com
The iPhone 13 at a discount, the best purchase you can make
After the launch of the new iPhone, many people, instead of buying the most recent ones, buy the previous generation for less money. Well, on Amazon they have the iPhone 13 with a really interesting discount that is sure to be great for all those people who wanted to buy it now that the iPhone 14 have come out.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11R launches with a copycat POCO design at a mid-range price
Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 11R, the first signs of which emerged a few days ago. As expected, the Redmi Note 11R has arrived before the Redmi Note 12 series, which remains consigned to being spotted at various certification agencies, including the EEC in Russia. As for the Redmi Note 11R, it will join the over a dozen Redmi Note 11 series models that already exist.
notebookcheck.net
Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro, the world's new "loudest" smartphone, launches alongside first-gen Ulefone Buds
Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartphone Software. Move over, AGM H5 and H5 Pro, the Ulefone Power Armor 16 Pro has just launched to take your world's-loudest-smartphone crown. The OEM asserts that its Xiaomi 12S Ultra-esque rear-mounted speaker can out-blast its competitors at up to 122dB, in line with its earlier full-specs teaser.
notebookcheck.net
1MORE SonoFlow hands-on: A simply amazing ANC headset for less than US$100
Audio Accessory Android Apple Smartphone Phablet Tablet Desktop Laptop. The 1MORE SonoFlow is the brand's first wireless over-ear headset to feature noise canceling capabilities and, as we will see in today's hands-on review, it also leaves room for a future improved (or maybe one with a "Pro" label on it) version that would get almost everything right. The SonoFlow is tuned by Grammy Award Winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi and comes with 12 studio-grade EQ presets like most of the recently released 1MORE products. Just like the popular 1MORE EVO TWS, it also carries the Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification alongside LDAC support.
NFL・
notebookcheck.net
LG OLED Flex, Posé and StanbyME Lifestyle screens are unleashed on the US market
LG has unveiled the latest developments in its display tech products for the home and otherwise at the ongoing CEDIA Expo 2022, its latest releases for US consumers included. They include TVs that integrate into more unusual and unique form-factors than ever before, not to mention that world-first flat OLED monitor that can be bent through 20 levels of curvature until it becomes a 900R display instead.
notebookcheck.net
UGreen 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger launches in UK with discount
UGreen has launched its new 140W PD3.1 Nexode Charger in the UK. The company claims its GaN charger, which debuted in the US earlier this year, is as fast as any other on the market. You can use the gadget to charge three devices simultaneously. With the PD3.1 fast charging protocol, you can charge a MacBook Pro 16-in to 56% in 30 minutes via a 140 W USB-C port. Other outputs on the device include 100 W USB-C and 22.5 W USB-A ports.
notebookcheck.net
JVC DLA-25LTD limited edition projector announced with 8K picture quality
JVC has announced the DLA-25LTD, a limited-edition projector. The device has been launched to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the D-ILA, the Digital Direct Drive Image Light Amplifier. Three 0.69-in (~1.75 cm) D-ILA devices, with a native 4K resolution, are used in the projector. The gadget has 8K/e-shiftX technology, which can deliver an 8K quality picture from a 4K signal; JVC claims it is the first home projector to provide this experience.
