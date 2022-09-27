ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Game & Fish Release Their Favorite Photos

It's no secret that Wyoming is home to pretty cool animals. The Wyoming Game and Fish have collected their favorite photos from traveling across the state. The photos were taken by Patrick Owen, Grant Frost, Mark Nelson, Stan Harter and Justin Binfet. CHECK THEM OUT HERE. A Stunning Look At...
Wyoming Mountains Could See Snow This Weekend

Some mountain areas of Wyoming could see snow this weekend. That's according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. A pattern change begins today with showers spreading across the area. Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler Friday into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow.
What? Coors Isn’t The Most Popular Beer In Wyoming

When I think about domestic beers and beers that are the most popular when I'm out enjoying an adult beverage, I would think Wyoming would be on the Coors train. I mean, they're close. Sure, Budweiser has that plant in Fort Collins, but Coors has been within a drive of Wyomingites since it first hit the market. I mean, they even made a movie about how people out east really wanted it(Smokey And The Bandit).
Wyoming Land & Housing Prices Are Exploding

So you have the romantic idea of buying some land in Wyoming. Sounds wonderful. Well, you might want to get a move on because Wyoming land real estate is being snatched up and the prices are soaring. If the video below the gentleman explains that there are so many people...
Daniels Fund is Accepting Applications for 2023 Intake

Wyoming high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 for their college degree. Interested students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. MST on Oct. 15 to be considered for the scholarship. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated...
Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Adds New Family Member

Wyoming's favorite current country singer, Ian Munsick made his social media followers take a double take yesterday evening when he posted a photo on social media saying "New addition to the fam...meet Thunder Cat". First off...Thunder Cat is a solid, solid name. Secondly, if you were scrolling at the speed...
Storms, Rain Expected In SE Wyoming, Snow Possible In Mountains

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a weekend ahead for southeast Wyoming, with some snow possible above 10,000 feet. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Strong outflow winds will be possible with storms in the afternoon. Saturday will be cooler with showers and storms continuing through the day across the region. Afternoon highs east of the Laramie Range will be mostly in the 60s, while points farther west will only reach the 50s. With these showers, portions of the Snowy Range above 10,000 feet elevation could even see snow mix in with rain. Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend will be much of the same. Near normal temperatures for early October continue into early next week with chances for precipitation. For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys.
Do You Remember How To Do The Wyoming Line Dance?

Line dancing is a dancing style that's been around since the 1800's and has been a staple of the American dance scene ever since. In the 1980's thanks to movies like 'Urban Cowboy' & in the 1990's thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus 'Achy Breaky Heart', there was a surge of line dancing and you could go to any country dance club and see dancers lined up kickin' up sawdust to all the top country songs.
39% Of Fatal Crashes In Wyoming Involve Alcohol

There has been quite a number of DUI cases happening around Wyoming as of late and according to QuoteWizard, 39% of Wyoming's fatal crashes involve alcohol. The study reports that traffic fatalities are up by 20% in Wyoming, and many of those crashes involve alcohol. Driving impaired can cost you...
Wyoming Lawyers To Hageman: Stop Lying About 2020 Election

A group of 41 prominent Wyoming attorneys has written a letter to the Republican nominee for Wyoming's lone U.S. seat calling comments she has made about the 2020 U.S. Presidential election being rigged ''false and incendiary." Harriet Hageman has responded by calling the letter ''a threat against me simply because...
Strong Winds Expected To Batter Areas Of SE Wyoming Friday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 60 miles per hour can be expected in parts of southeast Wyoming today [Sept. 23]. "Friday looks to be an overall windy day across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the wind-prone locations of southeast Wyoming including Arlington, Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, and Vedauwoo starting early Friday morning. Wind gusts around 60 MPH will be possible for these locations. Stay safe, especially if traveling in a light, high-profile vehicle. For the latest forecast, refer to weather.gov/cys."
Yes Wyoming, the Cost of Coffee IS Going Up

National Coffee Day is September 28, folks; and this year your good-morning bean juice might just be the most expensive it’s ever been. It’s no secret the price of household goods has gone up across the board. The average loaf of bread costs $1.79 in the Cowboy State,...
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming.

