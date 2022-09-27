Read full article on original website
Related
Wyoming Game & Fish Release Their Favorite Photos
It's no secret that Wyoming is home to pretty cool animals. The Wyoming Game and Fish have collected their favorite photos from traveling across the state. The photos were taken by Patrick Owen, Grant Frost, Mark Nelson, Stan Harter and Justin Binfet. CHECK THEM OUT HERE. A Stunning Look At...
Wyoming Mountains Could See Snow This Weekend
Some mountain areas of Wyoming could see snow this weekend. That's according to the Riverton Office of the National Weather Service. A pattern change begins today with showers spreading across the area. Isolated t-storms are possible with locally heavy rain possible. It will be much cooler Friday into the weekend with showers and some high elevation snow.
What? Coors Isn’t The Most Popular Beer In Wyoming
When I think about domestic beers and beers that are the most popular when I'm out enjoying an adult beverage, I would think Wyoming would be on the Coors train. I mean, they're close. Sure, Budweiser has that plant in Fort Collins, but Coors has been within a drive of Wyomingites since it first hit the market. I mean, they even made a movie about how people out east really wanted it(Smokey And The Bandit).
LOOK: This Is When Wyoming’s Fall Colors Will Be At Their Peak
Growing up in Wisconsin, I associate Fall with bold and brightly colored leaves. Red, Gold, Yellow, Pink, and even Rusty Brown leaves would cover our yard. Granted, I wasn't a huge fan of raking up those leaves, but jumping in a massive leaf pile was always a fair reward for the work.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An Excited Wyoming Grizzly Falls Down While Chasing Dinner
You've heard of a jelly roll, dinner roll, cinnamon roll, how about a bear roll?. In the world of wildlife survival you've heard the saying "only the strong will survive", sometimes it's "only the lucky will survive, when the strong is a little too clumsy". That seems to be the...
Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan Approved
The Federal Highway Administration announced Tuesday that Wyoming’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure plan has been approved and the Fiscal Year 2022 funding has been released, that is according to a release by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT. The state will now begin the process as outlined in the...
Wyoming Land & Housing Prices Are Exploding
So you have the romantic idea of buying some land in Wyoming. Sounds wonderful. Well, you might want to get a move on because Wyoming land real estate is being snatched up and the prices are soaring. If the video below the gentleman explains that there are so many people...
Daniels Fund is Accepting Applications for 2023 Intake
Wyoming high school seniors can now apply to become a 2023 Daniels Scholar and receive up to $100,000 for their college degree. Interested students must apply at DanielsFund.org/Scholarships by 4 p.m. MST on Oct. 15 to be considered for the scholarship. The Daniels Scholarship Program provides the opportunity for motivated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Adds New Family Member
Wyoming's favorite current country singer, Ian Munsick made his social media followers take a double take yesterday evening when he posted a photo on social media saying "New addition to the fam...meet Thunder Cat". First off...Thunder Cat is a solid, solid name. Secondly, if you were scrolling at the speed...
Storms, Rain Expected In SE Wyoming, Snow Possible In Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is predicting a weekend ahead for southeast Wyoming, with some snow possible above 10,000 feet. Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. Strong outflow winds will be possible with storms in the afternoon. Saturday will be cooler with showers and storms continuing through the day across the region. Afternoon highs east of the Laramie Range will be mostly in the 60s, while points farther west will only reach the 50s. With these showers, portions of the Snowy Range above 10,000 feet elevation could even see snow mix in with rain. Looking ahead to the rest of the weekend will be much of the same. Near normal temperatures for early October continue into early next week with chances for precipitation. For the latest local forecast, be sure to check weather.gov/cys.
Do You Remember How To Do The Wyoming Line Dance?
Line dancing is a dancing style that's been around since the 1800's and has been a staple of the American dance scene ever since. In the 1980's thanks to movies like 'Urban Cowboy' & in the 1990's thanks to Billy Ray Cyrus 'Achy Breaky Heart', there was a surge of line dancing and you could go to any country dance club and see dancers lined up kickin' up sawdust to all the top country songs.
39% Of Fatal Crashes In Wyoming Involve Alcohol
There has been quite a number of DUI cases happening around Wyoming as of late and according to QuoteWizard, 39% of Wyoming's fatal crashes involve alcohol. The study reports that traffic fatalities are up by 20% in Wyoming, and many of those crashes involve alcohol. Driving impaired can cost you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wyoming’s ‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can Now Dress Like a REAL Dutton
There are just under two months before the Season 5 Premier of Yellowstone drops on Paramount. Yeah, I know - can it just be November 13 already?. Yellowstone fever is hotter than ever, especially with the news of Harrison Ford's and Helen Mirren's spinoff '1923' set to premiere in December of this year.
How Many Times Royals Visited Wyoming – It’s More Than You Think!
When it comes to kings and queens in Wyoming, we usually associate the words with rodeo. Or maybe their royal highness' the King of Country Music, George Strait, and Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton. Or King's Saddlery (more on that later.) Long story short, we don't usually think of blue-blooded royalty having anything to do with Wyoming.
Wyoming’s Fave Best-Selling Author Returns to Cheyenne in October
When it comes to famous Wyomingites, best-selling author CJ Box lands in my top three. A Casper, Wyoming native, Box has been capturing the beauty and mystery of Wyoming in his novels for well over two decades. His first book, Open Season, was published in 2001 and launched CJ Box into writing fame.
Wyoming’s Most Haunted Site Is Also One Of The Most Tragic
We have nearly jumped all the hurdles to make our way to the spooky season. Bring on the flannel, cardigans, hoodies, and special drinks, let's take a deep dive into spooky events and places around our state to get into the fun season. While, candy, apple cider, and warm clothing...
Wyomingites Are Really Serious About How To Eat Cornbread
For thousands of years cornbread has been a staple on tables all over the United States. The bread made from corn meal, sugar, eggs and butter began it's popularity with the Native Americans and became popular with the first settlers in America. When I was a kid, it was a...
Wyoming Lawyers To Hageman: Stop Lying About 2020 Election
A group of 41 prominent Wyoming attorneys has written a letter to the Republican nominee for Wyoming's lone U.S. seat calling comments she has made about the 2020 U.S. Presidential election being rigged ''false and incendiary." Harriet Hageman has responded by calling the letter ''a threat against me simply because...
Strong Winds Expected To Batter Areas Of SE Wyoming Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says winds of up to 60 miles per hour can be expected in parts of southeast Wyoming today [Sept. 23]. "Friday looks to be an overall windy day across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle. High Wind Warnings are in effect for the wind-prone locations of southeast Wyoming including Arlington, Elk Mountain, Bordeaux, and Vedauwoo starting early Friday morning. Wind gusts around 60 MPH will be possible for these locations. Stay safe, especially if traveling in a light, high-profile vehicle. For the latest forecast, refer to weather.gov/cys."
Yes Wyoming, the Cost of Coffee IS Going Up
National Coffee Day is September 28, folks; and this year your good-morning bean juice might just be the most expensive it’s ever been. It’s no secret the price of household goods has gone up across the board. The average loaf of bread costs $1.79 in the Cowboy State,...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0