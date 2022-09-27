Read full article on original website
US Dollar Index Rockets to New Historical Highs After Rate Hike
The US Dollar Index on Friday rocketed to a new historical high of about 113.229 before pulling back slightly to trade at 112.994. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY has now rallied to trade several levels above the...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Takes a Breather As Stocks Rebound From 2020 Low
The US dollar finally took a breather on Tuesday after meteoric gains in recent sessions. The greenback traded lower on a modest rally in the broader financial markets, although market analysts do not think the buck is on a downward path. So, what is happening with the international reserve currency anyway?
US Dollar Index Extends Declines to New Weekly Lows After Pullback
The US dollar index on Friday extended current weekly declines to trade at a new low of about 111.758 before making a late rebound. The USDX has since advanced to trade at about 112.220. The dollar currency index remains several levels below the 100-hour moving average line despite the late...
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
USD/CAD Rallies to Retest 29-Month Highs After Pullback
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to retest the current 29-month highs of about 13825 after bouncing off new weekly lows at 1.3600. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now appears to have formed strong support along the...
Is USD/CHF Aiming for Parity Again?
USDCHF looks ready to resume its uptrend, as the pair is bouncing off a short-term rising trend line that’s been holding since the middle of the month. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the next potential bullish targets. The 38.2% level is close by at .9875, then the 50% extension...
EUR/USD Finds Strong Trendline After EU Inflation Data
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.9728 to trade at about 0.9798 after the EU data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair still remains above the 100-hour moving average line despite Friday’s pullback....
AUD/USD Slumps to New Multi-Year Lows of About 0.6511
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday plummeted to new multi-year lows of about 0.6511 before bouncing back late on to trade at 0.6527. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 27, 2022
WTI crude oil is trending lower inside a falling channel and appears to be finding support at the bottom. The commodity price could pull up to the nearby resistance levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.% level is near the mid-channel area of interest at the $80 per...
EUR/USD Slumps to New Multi-Decade Lows After US Rate Hike
The EUR/USD currency pair has plummeted to a new multi-decade low of about 0.9680 after the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plunged to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
EUR/CHF Spikes to New Weekly Highs After EU CPI Data
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 0.9667 after bottoming at 0.9450. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
USD/JPY Testing Range Resistance at 145.00 Again
USDJPY popped back up to the top of its range at the 145.00 major psychological mark after a volatile run during Japan’s currency intervention. Price might be in for another move back to the bottom if the ceiling holds again. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA, though,...
USD/JPY Finds Resistance at 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday found strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line following Thursday’s rebound. The currency pair had fallen to trade at a new 2-week low of about 140.325 before rallying back to 143.303. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation...
GBP/JPY Licks Its Wounds With Mild Gains Around 14-Month Low
The GBP/JPY currency pair kept its losses from the day before at 155.60 as traders look for more signs, even though the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) have had different results. The cross-currency pair stopped going up on Tuesday after the BOJ said it would buy more bonds.
USD/JPY Bulls Target Easy Pickings While Bears Wait in the Shadows
By the end of New York trading, the USD/JPY had dropped to 143.90 because US yields had dropped overnight after the BoE bought bonds. As bulls gave up before the end of the month, bond rates around the world fell, stocks went up, and the currency fell. The USD/JPY pair...
GBP/USD Raises Towards 1.0700 Despite BOE’s Hesitance
After going below 1.0356, the GBP/USD pair went up because people wanted to buy. In Asia, the cable broke out of a range of 1.0633-1.0724 where it had been stuck. The new British government and the Bank of England (BOE) let GBP/USD markets down the day before by not stepping in to protect the pound (GBP).
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Margin Falls
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stock fell 2.58% (As on September 23, 11:36:04 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.868 billion compared to $1.670 billion, last year. Last year’s fourth quarter was negatively impacted by a write-off of information technology assets of $84 million pre-tax. Costco currently operates 838 warehouses, including 578 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 31 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 17 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China, and one in Iceland. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia. On a comparable sales basis from the fourth quarter, U.S. for the 16-week period on a reported basis had comp sales of 15.8%. When you exclude gas inflation and FX, gas inflation, it’d be 9.6%; Canada, 13.4% reported; 13.7% ex gas and FX; Other International, 2.9% reported; and 11.3% ex gas and FX. So all told, total company was reported as 13.7%, and excluding gas and FX, plus 10.4%. Separately, e-commerce, 7.1% reported and again, excluding FX, 8.4%. In terms of the Q4 comp sales metrics, traffic or shopping frequency increased 7.2% worldwide and up 5.2% in the U.S. The average transaction or ticket was up 6.0% worldwide and up 10.0% in the U. S. during the fourth quarter.
USD/CAD Rallies to New 2-Year Highs After Canadian Retail Sales
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to a new 2-year high of about 1.3614 after Canadian retail sales data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now extended gains to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average...
EUR/USD Pullback to Broken Wedge Support
EURUSD fell through the bottom of its falling wedge, indicating that a steeper drop is in the works. Price might need to pull up to the former support zone in order to gather more bearish momentum. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 38.2% to 50%...
