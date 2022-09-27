ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Rallies to Retest 29-Month Highs After Pullback

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday rallied to retest the current 29-month highs of about 13825 after bouncing off new weekly lows at 1.3600. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair now appears to have formed strong support along the...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

Is USD/CHF Aiming for Parity Again?

USDCHF looks ready to resume its uptrend, as the pair is bouncing off a short-term rising trend line that’s been holding since the middle of the month. The Fibonacci extension tool shows the next potential bullish targets. The 38.2% level is close by at .9875, then the 50% extension...
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Finds Strong Trendline After EU Inflation Data

The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.9728 to trade at about 0.9798 after the EU data. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair still remains above the 100-hour moving average line despite Friday’s pullback....
BUSINESS
Economy
Economy
Markets
Markets
FXDailyReport.com

AUD/USD Slumps to New Multi-Year Lows of About 0.6511

The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday plummeted to new multi-year lows of about 0.6511 before bouncing back late on to trade at 0.6527. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 27, 2022

WTI crude oil is trending lower inside a falling channel and appears to be finding support at the bottom. The commodity price could pull up to the nearby resistance levels marked by the Fibonacci retracement tool. The 38.% level is near the mid-channel area of interest at the $80 per...
TRAFFIC
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/CHF Spikes to New Weekly Highs After EU CPI Data

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Friday spiked to trade at a new weekly high of about 0.9667 after bottoming at 0.9450. The currency pair continues to trade within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving...
WORLD
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Testing Range Resistance at 145.00 Again

USDJPY popped back up to the top of its range at the 145.00 major psychological mark after a volatile run during Japan’s currency intervention. Price might be in for another move back to the bottom if the ceiling holds again. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA, though,...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Finds Resistance at 100-Hour MA After Rebound

The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday found strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line following Thursday’s rebound. The currency pair had fallen to trade at a new 2-week low of about 140.325 before rallying back to 143.303. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Raises Towards 1.0700 Despite BOE’s Hesitance

After going below 1.0356, the GBP/USD pair went up because people wanted to buy. In Asia, the cable broke out of a range of 1.0633-1.0724 where it had been stuck. The new British government and the Bank of England (BOE) let GBP/USD markets down the day before by not stepping in to protect the pound (GBP).
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Margin Falls

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) stock fell 2.58% (As on September 23, 11:36:04 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted better than expected results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.868 billion compared to $1.670 billion, last year. Last year’s fourth quarter was negatively impacted by a write-off of information technology assets of $84 million pre-tax. Costco currently operates 838 warehouses, including 578 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 31 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 17 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China, and one in Iceland. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia. On a comparable sales basis from the fourth quarter, U.S. for the 16-week period on a reported basis had comp sales of 15.8%. When you exclude gas inflation and FX, gas inflation, it’d be 9.6%; Canada, 13.4% reported; 13.7% ex gas and FX; Other International, 2.9% reported; and 11.3% ex gas and FX. So all told, total company was reported as 13.7%, and excluding gas and FX, plus 10.4%. Separately, e-commerce, 7.1% reported and again, excluding FX, 8.4%. In terms of the Q4 comp sales metrics, traffic or shopping frequency increased 7.2% worldwide and up 5.2% in the U.S. The average transaction or ticket was up 6.0% worldwide and up 10.0% in the U. S. during the fourth quarter.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Pullback to Broken Wedge Support

EURUSD fell through the bottom of its falling wedge, indicating that a steeper drop is in the works. Price might need to pull up to the former support zone in order to gather more bearish momentum. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows that this lines up with the 38.2% to 50%...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

