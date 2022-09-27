Read full article on original website
Related
9 best robot vacuum cleaners that will clean your floors and carpets effortlessly
It’s doubtful that there are many people who relish the endless job that is keeping floors clean. In most households, it seems to be the case that as soon as you’ve finished vacuuming, you need to start again. Well, robot vacuum cleaners are here to take care of the floors so you never have to think about them again. Some even mop for you too.Robot vacuums have come a long way since their inception, and are intelligent little fellows these days. Many map your home, dodge obstacles and can tell where stairs are – some even let you view your...
realhomes.com
Henry Allergy vacuum review
Loved by commercial cleaners, builders and home renovators, it’s widely known that if you want serious dirt removal, Henry is your…man? Sure, there are few frills, and certainly no Apps or LED controls to deal with, but on suction power and durability, it’s hard to beat a Henry. There are several permutations in Numatic’s Henry line (not to mention the extended family – Hetty, Harry, George etc) and, as the name suggests, the Henry Allergy vacuum focuses on reducing exposure to house dust mite and pet mite allergens.
realhomes.com
I transformed my IKEA Kallax unit into a stunning media cabinet
There's no end to what you can do with IKEA furniture. This particular DIY involves taking the standard KALLAX cube shelf unit and turning it into a four-door media cabinet complete with legs, handles and wooden fluted fronts... It's a vibe for every modern household. If you, like me, have...
realhomes.com
How to make a DIY hummingbird feeder using a glass jelly jar
If you want to make a hummingbird feeder because they flock to your balcony in summer or because you want to make more of a home for them in your yard come winter, I have the perfect project. We live in an older neighborhood with mature trees and towering flower...
IN THIS ARTICLE
realhomes.com
12 of our favorite bunk beds for practicality, style, and fun
Whether you're fed up with stepping on LEGO every two minutes or sick of the constant squabbles about space, you need to buy a bunk bed if you have two kids sharing one bedroom. You'll thank yourself a bunch, and you'll thank us more all thanks to this guide. We've been shopping in our favorite stores and below you'll find a list of the top 12 bunk beds to buy. All of these have been chosen because of their customer rating and their design while considering how practical they really are. They'll be enjoying all of that extra floor space (and you'll be enjoying the peace and quiet) in no time.
realhomes.com
10 wood wall decorating ideas that add warmth, texture and detail
When paint or wallpaper just won't cut it, there are stunning wood wall decorating ideas you can turn to, for major design impact. Wooden finishes, paneling and exposed wood are back in the world of wall decor ideas and interior design – in a big way. And judging by the best looks out there for all four walls, it’s clear to see why. The natural material helps to bring texture and interest to just about any space. And although it might be an old-age material, it can inject a modern twist into your walls.
Comments / 0