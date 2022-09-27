Read full article on original website
The D-Rays 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival Sycamore Session
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — Athen-based band The D-Rays brought their energetic surf rock to the Sycamore Sessions on day one of the Nelsonville Music Festival. The D-Rays formed in 2011 and are composed of married couple Erick Coleman (guitar), Missy Pence (bass), and Brandon Robinson (drums). The D-Rays made their Nelsonville Music Festival debut in 2012 and have performed every year for the festival except 2016. Distinguished by their surf rock, garage rock sound, they released one EP in 2012, “Safety Third” (self-released) and a self-titled album in 2013 (self-released).
Zane Trace defeats Unioto in an undefeated SVC clash
ZANE TRACE, Ohio (WOUB) – In a matchup of the only undefeated teams in the SVC the Zane Trace Pioneers took down the Unioto Shermans 35-31. In a matchup of the only undefeated teams in the SVC the Zane Trace Pioneers took down the Unioto Shermans 35-31. The Pioneer’s...
Natural gas from local landfills and cow manure used at Ohio fuel station to power Amazon’s fleet
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — Ohio has become the first state to host a renewable natural gas fueling station that’s designed to support Amazon’s plan to deploy more heavy-duty trucks that run on RNG. The renewable natural gas station in Groveport is operated by Clean Energy...
One COVID-related death has been reported in Athens County, along with 84 new cases for Sept. 23-29
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — Athens County has now had 152 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after one was added to the total Thursday. The county also has now had had 18488 total cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic after 84 additional cases were reported since last week’s update.
