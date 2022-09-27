ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelsonville, OH

The D-Rays 2022 Nelsonville Music Festival Sycamore Session

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WOUB) — Athen-based band The D-Rays brought their energetic surf rock to the Sycamore Sessions on day one of the Nelsonville Music Festival. The D-Rays formed in 2011 and are composed of married couple Erick Coleman (guitar), Missy Pence (bass), and Brandon Robinson (drums). The D-Rays made their Nelsonville Music Festival debut in 2012 and have performed every year for the festival except 2016. Distinguished by their surf rock, garage rock sound, they released one EP in 2012, “Safety Third” (self-released) and a self-titled album in 2013 (self-released).
Zane Trace defeats Unioto in an undefeated SVC clash

ZANE TRACE, Ohio (WOUB) – In a matchup of the only undefeated teams in the SVC the Zane Trace Pioneers took down the Unioto Shermans 35-31. In a matchup of the only undefeated teams in the SVC the Zane Trace Pioneers took down the Unioto Shermans 35-31. The Pioneer’s...
Nelsonville, OH
