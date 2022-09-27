ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

45th Annual East Georgia Marching Band Championship taking place at Statesboro High School Oct. 29

Come one, come all and experience the local premier band competition this fall!. The Statesboro High School Band will be hosting its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition on October 29th, 2022. The event will be held in the SHS football stadium and will begin promptly at 11am and go until the awards ceremony concludes at 9:30pm that evening.
STATESBORO, GA
Georgia Southern celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022

The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
STATESBORO, GA
Chris Wiggins inducted as President of Kiwanis Club of Statesboro

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Statesboro banker Chris Wiggins was inducted as President of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro at their regular Thursday noon meeting. Wiggins follows Dr. John Banter in the Presidency. Banter discussed the challenges of being president of the club during COVID and bringing the fair back after it was cancelled due to COVID the in 2020.
STATESBORO, GA
YMCA helps more neighbors thanks to Bank of America

More local families throughout the greater Savannah area will receive assistance thanks to a generous donation to the YMCA of Coastal Georgia from Bank of America in support of youth employment and training. To strengthen the community, Bank of America is helping to address barriers to basic needs, workforce development,...
SAVANNAH, GA
Statesboro talks violence prevention at community forum

The Violence Prevention Task Force of the One Boro Commission hosted Securing Statesboro: Beyond the Numbers, a violence prevention forum, at the Statesboro Family YMCA on Saturday, September 10th. This was the second annual forum. The meeting was open to all who wished to come and focused on educating attendees...
STATESBORO, GA
Jean Williams McCown Lee

Mrs. Jean Williams McCown Lee, age 90, passed away Friday at East Georgia Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pahokee, Florida and was a longtime resident of Bulloch County. Jean worked for many years in the banking industry before retiring in the early 90’s. She was a longtime member of the Statesboro First Baptist Church and the Alathean Sunday School Class.
STATESBORO, GA
Bulloch County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian

Bulloch County Schools is monitoring weather conditions that may affect our area. As more accurate weather predictions become available later this week, we will communicate additional information. The school district has alerted its employees and families and asked them to remain alert and to monitor lines of communication and local...
STATESBORO, GA
Ms. Jackie Ann Woods

Ms. Jackie Ann Woods, age 58, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. She was born on November 22, 1963, in Millen to the late Charlie V. Woods Sr. and Mary Jane Bunch Woods. Jackie was raised in Jenkins County and graduated from Jenkins County High School. She worked as a manager at EnMarket in Millen for several years and in spare time enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
STATESBORO, GA
Georgia Southern University Monitoring Hurricane Ian

Georgia Southern University administrators are closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and weather conditions for the areas in which our campuses are located. Currently, the tracks indicate the possibility of tropical storm winds and rain in our area. The storm will most likely pass to the west of us, but it is too soon to determine an exact path.
STATESBORO, GA
Accelerated bachelor’s to master’s program in HDFS now available through College of Behavioral and Social Sciences

Students majoring in human development and family science (HDFS) with a concentration in family services have the opportunity to earn their master’s degree in public administration at an advanced pace. Students can do this through a new accelerated program at Georgia Southern University. The accelerated bachelor’s to master’s program...
STATESBORO, GA
Kathleen Kosmoski Joins ASME as Manager, Workforce Development

Kathleen Kosmoski has joined the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) as its manager of workforce development. In this newly created position, Kosmoski will help to refine and implement the Society’s strategic direction for workforce development and manage and contribute to the creation of new programs and partnerships that address the projected mechanical engineering and technical workforce shortage, including ASME’s Community College Engineering Pathways pilot program. She reports to Ashley Huderson, Ph.D., director of engineering education and outreach for ASME.
STATESBORO, GA
Rose Mae Bogan Millikan

Mrs Rose Mae Bogan Millikan died on Saturday the 24th of September after a short illness. Rose was born in Paragould, Arkansas in 1937 to the late Mr Herman and Mrs Wardna Bogan, but lived most of her life in Georgia and Florida. She was raised in Little Rock, Arkansas...
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

