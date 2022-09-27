Read full article on original website
45th Annual East Georgia Marching Band Championship taking place at Statesboro High School Oct. 29
Come one, come all and experience the local premier band competition this fall!. The Statesboro High School Band will be hosting its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition on October 29th, 2022. The event will be held in the SHS football stadium and will begin promptly at 11am and go until the awards ceremony concludes at 9:30pm that evening.
Georgia Southern celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022
The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
Chris Wiggins inducted as President of Kiwanis Club of Statesboro
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Statesboro banker Chris Wiggins was inducted as President of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro at their regular Thursday noon meeting. Wiggins follows Dr. John Banter in the Presidency. Banter discussed the challenges of being president of the club during COVID and bringing the fair back after it was cancelled due to COVID the in 2020.
L. Inman Hodges, Sr. and Mary Sue Lovell Hodges Endowed Scholarship to support hospitality students
A new scholarship has been created in honor of Statesboro restaurant pioneer, Inman Hodges. The Parker College of Business at Georgia Southern University announced the creation of the L. Inman Hodges, Sr. and Mary Sue Lovell Hodges Endowed Scholarship on Sept. 29. “When I was a student at Georgia Southern,...
YMCA helps more neighbors thanks to Bank of America
More local families throughout the greater Savannah area will receive assistance thanks to a generous donation to the YMCA of Coastal Georgia from Bank of America in support of youth employment and training. To strengthen the community, Bank of America is helping to address barriers to basic needs, workforce development,...
Bulloch County Schools Closing Thursday and Friday | GS & OTC Closing Campuses
Bulloch County Schools and all of its district offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday, September 29-30, for all students and employees. All after-school activities, sports practices and meetings are also canceled. The school district has begun informing student families and employees through its mass communication system, websites and social media.
Establishment of Mingledorff Screven County Bridge Fund will support OTC’s gap funding
The Ogeechee Technical College Foundation, Inc. acknowledges with gratitude a generous commitment from Huldah C. Mingledorff and Patricia S. Lord for the benefit of our Screven County Community to establish the Mingledorff Screven County Bridge Fund Endowment in support of Ogeechee Technical College’s gap funding. “We are incredibly grateful...
Local Book Bots encourage reading and literacy in the Boro
Reading is a fundamental skill that is paramount to a successful, well-functioning society. And if you can make the actual act of reading a fun and engaging occasion, then you are on the right track to creating widespread literacy in the world!. The Leadership Bulloch 2020 Class understood this sentiment...
Statesboro talks violence prevention at community forum
The Violence Prevention Task Force of the One Boro Commission hosted Securing Statesboro: Beyond the Numbers, a violence prevention forum, at the Statesboro Family YMCA on Saturday, September 10th. This was the second annual forum. The meeting was open to all who wished to come and focused on educating attendees...
Jean Williams McCown Lee
Mrs. Jean Williams McCown Lee, age 90, passed away Friday at East Georgia Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pahokee, Florida and was a longtime resident of Bulloch County. Jean worked for many years in the banking industry before retiring in the early 90’s. She was a longtime member of the Statesboro First Baptist Church and the Alathean Sunday School Class.
Bulloch County Schools is monitoring Hurricane Ian
Bulloch County Schools is monitoring weather conditions that may affect our area. As more accurate weather predictions become available later this week, we will communicate additional information. The school district has alerted its employees and families and asked them to remain alert and to monitor lines of communication and local...
Ms. Jackie Ann Woods
Ms. Jackie Ann Woods, age 58, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. She was born on November 22, 1963, in Millen to the late Charlie V. Woods Sr. and Mary Jane Bunch Woods. Jackie was raised in Jenkins County and graduated from Jenkins County High School. She worked as a manager at EnMarket in Millen for several years and in spare time enjoyed spending time with friends and family.
Georgia Southern University Monitoring Hurricane Ian
Georgia Southern University administrators are closely monitoring Hurricane Ian and weather conditions for the areas in which our campuses are located. Currently, the tracks indicate the possibility of tropical storm winds and rain in our area. The storm will most likely pass to the west of us, but it is too soon to determine an exact path.
Accelerated bachelor’s to master’s program in HDFS now available through College of Behavioral and Social Sciences
Students majoring in human development and family science (HDFS) with a concentration in family services have the opportunity to earn their master’s degree in public administration at an advanced pace. Students can do this through a new accelerated program at Georgia Southern University. The accelerated bachelor’s to master’s program...
Bulloch Agriculture Complex Sheltering Horse and Dog Evacuees
Bulloch County has a very unique resource that provides a much needed help during hurricane evacuations with the Bulloch County Agriculture Complex. Bulloch County has made this complex available for FREE to evacuees who need a place to shelter their horses and dogs. The complex includes a 218 stall’s in...
Kathleen Kosmoski Joins ASME as Manager, Workforce Development
Kathleen Kosmoski has joined the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) as its manager of workforce development. In this newly created position, Kosmoski will help to refine and implement the Society’s strategic direction for workforce development and manage and contribute to the creation of new programs and partnerships that address the projected mechanical engineering and technical workforce shortage, including ASME’s Community College Engineering Pathways pilot program. She reports to Ashley Huderson, Ph.D., director of engineering education and outreach for ASME.
Ten Bulloch County educators receive total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants
Ten Bulloch County Schools educators will receive a total of $2,500 in Extra Yard for Teachers grants thanks to the College Football Playoff Foundation and Georgia Southern Athletics. Each teacher will receive a $250 classroom improvement grant to fund the project outlined in their competitive grant application. The application was...
“An Ear for Oliver” trivia and live auction fundraiser planned for November 9
In the short period after he was born into the world to parents Matt and Cindell Mathis, now four-year-old Oliver Mathis was diagnosed with microtia and aural atresia on January 24, 2018. Microtia refers to the underdeveloped external ear, and aural atresia is the absence of the ear canal. The...
Rose Mae Bogan Millikan
Mrs Rose Mae Bogan Millikan died on Saturday the 24th of September after a short illness. Rose was born in Paragould, Arkansas in 1937 to the late Mr Herman and Mrs Wardna Bogan, but lived most of her life in Georgia and Florida. She was raised in Little Rock, Arkansas...
10th Annual Guyton Superhero 5K for CASA Powered by Nease, Lagana, Eden, and Culley
Child Advocacy Services SEGA, Inc. is hosting the 10th Annual Guyton Superhero 5K for CASA Powered by Nease, Lagana, Eden, and Culley on Oct. 29, 2022. This year’s event features a 5K and a 1 Mile Fun Run. Both runners and volunteers are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superheroes.
