Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
EastEnders - Storyline scrapped due to June Browns death
The Sun is reporting that the Dotty not being Nicks daughter storyline was scrapped due to them not wanting to remove one of Dots bloodline from the show and keep Dotty as her granddaughter. What do you think do you agree or would ya have been happy if they had...
digitalspy.com
13 huge EastEnders spoilers for next week
EastEnders spoilers follow. Next week on EastEnders, Lola finds herself in danger, while Phil makes a shocking discovery about Sam and Vinny visits his dad in prison. Here's a full collection of the 13 biggest moments coming up:. 1. Phil wrestles with his guilt. With Billy's impending court appearance looming,...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Harriet Finch to come clean over feelings for Will Taylor
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Harriet Finch is set to finally come clean over her feelings for Will Taylor. In upcoming scenes of the ITV soap, Will is stunned to discover that Harriet and Dan Spencer are dating. Harriet recently started dating Dan, although deep down, she doesn't feel a lot...
digitalspy.com
My SCD - Series 14
Welcome to my fourteenth Strictly Series. It's been quite a while, but I'm finally back with one of these games. Last series, Jaymi Hensley and Amy Dowden won beating Keisha Buchanan and Giovanni Pernice, Carlotta Edwards and Gorka Marquez and Alexander Demetriou and Katya Jones. Who will win this series? I will start revealing the contestants one by one.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
E4 Hollyoaks - 28/9/22 (1 HOUR SPECIAL) #HollyoaksEndGame
Here is tonight’s E4 Hollyoaks discussion thread. Channel 4 - 29/9/22 (18:00-19:00) Prince McQueen is on a mission to save the trapped women. However before he can get to them there is terror as Silas takes action!. Meanwhile, police officer, Lexi Calder is on a mission to get young...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Nicola King takes shocking step in feud with Naomi's family
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Nicola King is set to make a shocking decision amid her feud with Naomi Walters's family on Emmerdale. Naomi recently revealed the truth about how she was friends with the girls that beat up Nicola – and while she wasn't actively involved in the attack, she didn't step in to help.
Comments / 0