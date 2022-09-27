University Galleries of Illinois State University is presenting Nazafarin Lotfi: A Garden to Build through October 16, 2022. All events are free and open to the public. A Garden to Build presents new drawings, sculptures, photographs, and prints by Tucson-based artist Nazafarin Lotfi. Lotfi’s practice is rooted in her experiences of growing up in post-Revolutionary Iran and continuing her education and artistic career as an immigrant in the United States.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO