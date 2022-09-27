Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisstate.edu
School Psychology Professional Development Event October 7
The School Psychology Professional Development Event, sponsored by the Graduate Programs in School Psychology and the Department of Psychology, will be presented Dr. Charles Bell on Friday, October 7, 2022, from 1–2:30 p.m. in DeGarmo Hall Room 0206. Bell will present “What is Violence? Exploring the Consequences of Pervasive School Punishment and Failed Safety Measures.”
illinoisstate.edu
Nazafarin Lotfi: A Garden to Build at University Galleries
University Galleries of Illinois State University is presenting Nazafarin Lotfi: A Garden to Build through October 16, 2022. All events are free and open to the public. A Garden to Build presents new drawings, sculptures, photographs, and prints by Tucson-based artist Nazafarin Lotfi. Lotfi’s practice is rooted in her experiences of growing up in post-Revolutionary Iran and continuing her education and artistic career as an immigrant in the United States.
illinoisstate.edu
On-Campus Release Request
The next release request will not be announced until spring semester via the Illinois State University e-mail. On-Campus Release Requests are accepted and granted based upon a finite amount of available opportunities. Once the On-Campus Release Request is closed, no release requests will be accepted. All release request decisions are final.
illinoisstate.edu
News release from McLean County Coronor and ISUPD
On Monday, September 26, 2022, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Illinois State University Police and Normal Fire Department were dispatched to a sidewalk area near South University Street on the Illinois State University campus for a bicycle-pedestrian collision which resulted in a critical injury to the pedestrian. First responders provided immediate care and the pedestrian was transported from the scene to Carle BroMenn Medical Center.
Comments / 0