Report: 49ers Make Notable Addition To Coaching Staff
The San Francisco 49ers are adding a familiar face to their coaching staff for the remainder of the 2022 season. According to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, longtime running back coach Bobby Turner is returning to the Bay Area today. Wagoner said Turner will "be around to help out the offense."
Pats' Hoyer to face Packers secondary missing Alexander
New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer’s first start since 2020 will come against a Green Bay Packers secondary that’s missing star cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Steelers elevate Anderson, Jackson from practice squad; Okorafor escapes fine by NFL
On Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers added reinforcements from the practice squad to provide depth in the wake of injuries to outside linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon. Elevated to the 53-man roster were linebacker Ryan Anderson and cornerback Josh Jackson. They will be in uniform Sunday when the Steelers...
What could’ve been: Will Bears regret passing on Giants’ Brian Daboll?
Like looking in the mirror. The New York Giants and Chicago Bears are on similar paths as they prepare for Sunday’s Week 4 game at MetLife Stadium. Both teams have first-year head coaches who got out of the gates with surprising 2-1 starts and both teams are hoping they’ve found their quarterbacks of the future.
Former New York Jets offensive linemen Marvin Powell, Jim Sweeney die a day apart
Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney, who anchored the New York Jets’ offensive line during the 1980s, died a day apart, the team announced. Powell was 67 and Sweeney was 60. Powell, drafted No. 1 by the Jets out of the University of Southern California and the fourth pick overall in the 1977 NFL draft, died of heart failure on Friday, his son, Marvin Powell III, said, according to ESPN. Sweeney, who died Saturday, was a second-round pick of the Jets out of the University of Pittsburgh in the 1984 draft. His cause of death was not immediately released.
Doug Pederson returns to Philadelphia with underwhelming response from Eagles fans
All eyes were on Former Eagles Coach Doug Pederson as the Jacksonville Jaguars traveled to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.
Vikings and Saints set to showcase the life outside quarterbacks as the NFL returns to London
If quarterbacks are so often the headline-makers in the NFL, the players who garner 90 per cent of the sport’s coverage and can be relied on to move the needle, then today’s clash between the Minnesota Vikings (2-1) and the New Orleans Saints (1-2) should provide a refreshing change.The first game of the 2022 International Series, taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, sees two teams who may lack a superstar QB but have plenty of top-tier talent across the board, ready to wow the London crowd.That’s no knock on either the Vikings’ Kirk Cousins - who is probably somewhat under-appreciated...
NFC Notes: 49ers, Trent Williams, Cardinals, Rams, Bobby Wagner
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan is confident in OT Colton McKivitz taking over for OT Trent Williams and said the moment is never too big for him. “The game’s not too big for him,” Shanahan said, via The Athletic. “I just remember when we told Colton he was up (in last season’s finale) and it was no big deal to him. He went out there and performed. It was a huge challenge going against the two edge players they had, and he battled all game.”
Saints' Alvin Kamara (ribs) inactive for Week 4
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (ribs) will not play in the team's Week 4 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Kamara is still dealing with the rib injury he picked up back in Week 1, and will miss the Saints' Week 4 game in London against the Vikings. The team elevated veteran back Latavius Murray from the practice squad, meaning they will most likely let Mark Ingram and Murray handle the bulk of the running back touches.
Reggie Bush tells amazing NFL Draft story about Sean Payton
Throughout the 2006 NFL Draft process, Reggie Bush and his representations were certain they’d go No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. However, the night prior to the draft that belief changed when reports surfaced that Houston intended to select Mario Williams instead. That set in motion a flurry...
New York Jets’ Zach Wilson is Back
The Jet’s offense has been led by veteran, Joe Flacco, to start the season. Second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson, suffered a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his right knee in the preseason opener. However, things are changing in week four as Wilson has been cleared to play and was named starting quarterback for the Jet’s week four matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Jack Del Rio impressed with some of Washington's young defenders
The Washington Commanders were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles 24-8 in Week 3. However, you can’t necessarily blame Washington’s defense. Yes, the Commanders allowed 24 points, which all occurred in the second quarter. One area that has plagued Washington is the explosive plays. The Commanders allowed explosive plays...
