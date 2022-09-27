DHL Supply Chain Expands Partnership With Locus Robotics, Deploying High-Productivity Robotics Automation at Two New Warehouse Sites

Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
365 Retail Markets Announces Partnership with Data Warehouse, CDSI
Food Service Operators (FSO) and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Manufacturers to benefit from strengthened data analytics and insights. 365 Retail Markets (“365”), the global leader in unattended retail, announced its partnership with Custom Data Solutions, Inc. (CDSI), the country’s leading data collection, processing and reporting company. 365...
salestechstar.com
CallCabinet’s Partnership With Telin Brings Compliance to 3CX Clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms. As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin. Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of...
salestechstar.com
Chief Analytics Officer for AFS Logistics Named to Prestigious List of Female Leaders in Supply Chain
Accomplished data scientist honored for achievements in transportation industry, along with mentorship and support for women in logistics. AFS Logistics announces the company’s Chief Analytics Officer, Mingshu Bates, as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners. At AFS, her work delivers real-world business value for clients and internal teams, and her leadership has helped spark the careers of promising logistics professionals at every stop in her journey. The work of Bates and her team also contributes to the industry at large, such as the quarterly release of the Cowen/AFS Freight Index, a predictive asset that applies machine learning and modeling techniques to large data sets to extract predictive insights for the quarter ahead.
How Suuchi x Bankamoda Helps Latin American Makers
Supply chain software provider Suuchi is giving Latin American clients an integrated solution for managing finances. The enterprise resource planning (ERP) and product lifecycle management (PLM) technology company has teamed with Bankamoda, an alternative bank that offers invoicing and purchase order financing. The partnership will allow Suuchi’s GRID users—encompassing PLM, ERP and a global sourcing network—to access Bankamoda’s financing through the software’s front end. The partnership offers Latin American companies a way to “compare and evaluate costs of financing for different payment terms and choose the best option” for their businesses. GRID users already manage their workflows and supplier transactions through...
salestechstar.com
Ox Security Emerges From Stealth With $34M to Provide End-To-End Software Supply Chain Security
The company also announced its collaboration with leading cyber-security conscious enterprises to create an open standard for verifying the security of software throughout the entire development process. Ox Security, the end-to-end software supply chain security platform for DevSecOps, exited stealth with $34M in funding led by Evolution Equity Partners, Team8,...
salestechstar.com
GXO Expands Warehouse Services for Bayer
-Warehouse leader launches 350,000-square-foot GXO Direct facility in Nebraska to support Bayer Crop Science. -GXO has been helping Bayer grow for more than two decades. GXO Logistics, Inc., the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, celebrated the opening of a new warehouse facility with Bayer, a global leader in the life science fields of health care and nutrition, expanding the companies’ 25-year partnership. The opening event will be attended by Kearney Mayor Stanley Clouse, leaders from the Chamber of Commerce and other representatives from the local business community. Through its shared-space distribution network GXO Direct, GXO will manage warehouse support, including all shipping and receiving activities, for Bayer’s Crop Science division at the new 350,000-square-foot facility in Kearney, Nebraska.
salestechstar.com
ServiceNow, Honeywell Back Noodle.ai with $25M Series C to End Global Supply Chain Crisis
Yesterday’s Planning Systems Can’t Withstand Today’s Supply Chain Volatility; Noodle.ai’s Tech Changes the Game. Noodle.ai, creator of the world’s leading supply chain system of intelligence, announced it has closed a $25M Series C funding round, including participation from the venture arm of ServiceNow and Honeywell Ventures. The investments provide further validation of Noodle.ai’s innovative AI-driven platform, Inventory Flow, a supply chain system of intelligence that enables companies to profitably navigate some of the world’s most complex supply chain challenges.
salestechstar.com
New Torii Procurement Solution Speeds SaaS Contract Renewals, Delivers Unprecedented Cost Savings
Only Solution that Automatically Gathers All Key Data and Pinpoints Waste, Providing Advantage Needed for Continuous Spend Management. Torii, creator of the #1 Automated SaaS Management Platform (SMP), launched Torii for Procurement. With the industry’s most powerful SaaS discovery capabilities at its core, this new solution provides the only complete, real-time view of all cloud applications, redundancies, usage, costs, and contracts in a dedicated procurement experience. Torii for Procurement instantly pinpoints unforeseen cost-saving opportunities, enables continuous spend management, and makes it easy to procure and renew the right applications at the best price.
salestechstar.com
o9 Solutions Named a Leader in All 5 IDC MarketScapes Reports for Worldwide Supply Chain
O9 Solutions, a leading enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making, announced it has been recognized as a leader in all five IDC MarketScapes on Worldwide Supply Chain: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Demand Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47619722, September 2022); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Sales and Operations Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US49568417, September 2022); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Inventory Optimization 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US49568517, September 2022); IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Supply Chain Supply Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US47620822, September 2022); and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Holistic Supply Chain Planning 2022 Vendor Assessment (Doc #US49578717, September 2022).
salestechstar.com
NetSuite Launches Ship Central to Help Organizations Improve Warehouse Operations
New mobile application enhances the entire packing-to-delivery process to expedite shipments and minimize costs. To help organizations further improve the efficiency of warehouse operations, Oracle NetSuite unveiled NetSuite Ship Central. NetSuite Ship Central is a mobile application that helps organizations optimize operations, eliminate manual processes, and accelerate customer deliveries. The solution equips warehouse workers with packing and shipping capabilities on a mobile or kiosk device.
salestechstar.com
Alchemer Expands Partner Program Giving SaaS Providers, Market Research Firms, and Resellers Unique Offering to Drive More Business
Partners expand and enhance their products and services by offering the most intuitive and easy-to-implement feedback software that delivers “Experience-in-Context”. Alchemer – a global leader in Customer Experience (CX) and enterprise feedback technology – announced today the launch of its expanded Partner Program. The program provides SaaS vendors and market research firms with new revenue streams, differentiated offerings, and additional features and functionality for their products and services. Traditional resellers can also leverage the Partner Program by adding Alchemer’s software to their portfolios.
salestechstar.com
Logixboard Unveils Real-Time Automated Container Tracking
The latest feature further empowers forwarders and brokers to deliver remarkable digital experiences to their customers, and compete with larger, digital first forwarders. Logixboard, the leader in providing digital customer experience solutions to international freight forwarders and customs brokers, today added real-time, automated container tracking (ACT) to their industry leading customer experience platform.
salestechstar.com
OutSystems and UiPath Announce Intelligent Automation Partnership to Help Customers Improve Productivity and Operational Efficiency
Partnership brings together leaders in Robotic Process Automation and high-performance low-code to seamlessly and securely automate complex, cross-platform applications with ease. OutSystems, a global leader in high-performance application development, and UiPath, a leading enterprise automation software company, announced a partnership to combine the power of the UiPath Business Automation Platform...
salestechstar.com
Affinity Adds 10 Million Data Insights on People and Deals into Platform
Affinity Data insights make it easier for dealmakers to find and connect with founders and experts in their network within the Affinity CRM to vet and close deals faster. Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, announced it has expanded the Affinity Data offering with insights on over 10 million founders, executives, and experts, including data points like industry, job function, seniority, education, job titles, and years of experience. This new data provides deeper insight into the people in a dealmaker’s network to connect the research and dealmaking process in one centralized system: Affinity CRM. With Affinity Data dealmakers can quickly evaluate people in their network to screen deals or identify potential investments, find experts to support due diligence or portfolio companies, and make decisions faster.
salestechstar.com
CDK Global Puts Dealers in Control with ‘Data – Your Way’ and Unveils New Category of Retail Sales Software at CDK Connect
“Data – Your Way” empowers dealers to securely import and export data from CDK software and allows dealers to connect directly with their choice of independent software vendors. CDK Sales Express becomes automotive retail’s first solution to streamline the sales process across the dealership. CDK Global Inc.,...
salestechstar.com
Bringing Brand Assets Together Just Became Easier With BrandKeep, the Retail-Centric Platform That Enables Organization and Productivity
Appropos announces the launch of their new retail-centric platform, BrandKeep. Appropos is excited to announce the launch of BrandKeep, a platform that allows retailers to organize all brand assets in one place, resulting in greater efficiency, clarity, and productivity. A recent survey asked retailers how they organize all of the...
salestechstar.com
Blue Yonder Recognized as a Leader in Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2022
Leadership ranking is attributed to Blue Yonder’s ability to provide a supply chain digital twin, prescriptive insights and automated resolutions. Blue Yonder, a leading digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment provider, is positioned as a Leader in the recently released Nucleus Research Control Tower Technology Value Matrix 2022 based on the capabilities of its Luminate Control Tower solution.
salestechstar.com
VERB Announces New Program to Expand and Drive Revenue on MARKET.live
‘Creators on Market’ Program Pays Creators and Influencers to Choose From Tens of Thousands of Products From Popular Brands and Retailers Available on Market.live, and Sell Them to Their Fans and Followers Via Livestream Shopping. There is No Need for the Creators to Purchase or Handle Inventory or Shipping.
salestechstar.com
Trellix Accelerates Channel Success Through Unified Partner Program and Expanded Security Innovation Alliance
Trellix Reaffirms Commitment to Channel-First Strategy and Strengthens Open XDR Ecosystem. Trellix, the cybersecurity company delivering the future of extended detection and response (XDR), announced Trellix Xtend, a new partner program designed to increase profitability, engagement, and growth across its global partner ecosystem. Trellix also announced new technology integrations to Trellix XDR through the Security Innovation Alliance, a program simplifying the development of inter-operable security products for complex customer environments.
salestechstar.com
Globant Acquires Italian-Based Sysdata to Expand Its Digital Transformation Capabilities in Europe
Sysdata is an Italian leading business and technology consultancy company with an impressive client and service portfolio. With this acquisition, Globant will land in Italy to expand its footprint of clients and propel the relationship with Sysdata’s long-standing ones. Globant, a digitally native technology services company, announced that it...
