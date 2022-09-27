Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Chief Analytics Officer for AFS Logistics Named to Prestigious List of Female Leaders in Supply Chain
Accomplished data scientist honored for achievements in transportation industry, along with mentorship and support for women in logistics. AFS Logistics announces the company’s Chief Analytics Officer, Mingshu Bates, as one of Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award winners. At AFS, her work delivers real-world business value for clients and internal teams, and her leadership has helped spark the careers of promising logistics professionals at every stop in her journey. The work of Bates and her team also contributes to the industry at large, such as the quarterly release of the Cowen/AFS Freight Index, a predictive asset that applies machine learning and modeling techniques to large data sets to extract predictive insights for the quarter ahead.
SNAP Payments to Increase 12.5% in October. Max Benefit for Family of Four Now $939
Food benefits are increasing to match the higher cost of living. The 2023 SNAP food benefit increase takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. The maximum SNAP benefit for a family of four will increase by $104 in most of the country. Double up schemes and cash back apps may help...
salestechstar.com
365 Retail Markets Announces Partnership with Data Warehouse, CDSI
Food Service Operators (FSO) and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Manufacturers to benefit from strengthened data analytics and insights. 365 Retail Markets (“365”), the global leader in unattended retail, announced its partnership with Custom Data Solutions, Inc. (CDSI), the country’s leading data collection, processing and reporting company. 365...
salestechstar.com
Ox Security Emerges From Stealth With $34M to Provide End-To-End Software Supply Chain Security
The company also announced its collaboration with leading cyber-security conscious enterprises to create an open standard for verifying the security of software throughout the entire development process. Ox Security, the end-to-end software supply chain security platform for DevSecOps, exited stealth with $34M in funding led by Evolution Equity Partners, Team8,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
salestechstar.com
Davenport Group Partners with SAASTEPS
Davenport Group announces self-service digital eCommerce and quoting upgrades to enable business transformation and accelerate growth. Davenport Group, an innovative end-to-end IT services and solution provider, announced yesterday a partnership with SAASTEPS and an initiative to upgrade the company’s digital commerce, quoting, and renewals infrastructure to improve customer experience, streamline operations, and accelerate business growth.
salestechstar.com
GXO Expands Warehouse Services for Bayer
-Warehouse leader launches 350,000-square-foot GXO Direct facility in Nebraska to support Bayer Crop Science. -GXO has been helping Bayer grow for more than two decades. GXO Logistics, Inc., the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, celebrated the opening of a new warehouse facility with Bayer, a global leader in the life science fields of health care and nutrition, expanding the companies’ 25-year partnership. The opening event will be attended by Kearney Mayor Stanley Clouse, leaders from the Chamber of Commerce and other representatives from the local business community. Through its shared-space distribution network GXO Direct, GXO will manage warehouse support, including all shipping and receiving activities, for Bayer’s Crop Science division at the new 350,000-square-foot facility in Kearney, Nebraska.
salestechstar.com
GK and Comdata Join Forces To Offer the Premier Point-of-Sale for Fuel and Convenience
Leading technology partners futureproof checkout for truck stops and convenience stores of any size with a modern, simplified POS solution. GK and Comdata, Inc., a FLEETCOR company, announced a strategic partnership for Comdata to offer truck stops and convenience store retailers a single point-of-sale (POS) solution that empowers ongoing innovation. The partners will present their cutting-edge technology solutions in tandem at booths #6844 and #6053 at the NACS Show from Oct. 2-4, 2022.
salestechstar.com
Gradient MSP and Channel Program Partner to help MSPs and Vendors
Channel Ecosystem startup’s partnership saves Vendors and MSPs money while making the IT Channel more accessible for everyone. Channel Program™ and Gradient MSP announced a strategic partnership to deliver greater value for the MSPs and Vendors in each of their respective communities. “We are excited to offer Channel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
500-Store French Retailer’s Liquidation Sacks 2,600
A French retailer has been ordered to liquidate after a commercial court declared its proposal to borrow 48 million euros ($47 million) from the state “unrealistic.” Camaïeu, which has been in receivership since Aug. 1, will sing its swan song next Saturday, after which it will shutter its 500-plus stores and lay off its 2,600 employees. Trade unions estimate that some 5,000 people will be affected, since the company, which sold clothing under its own label, worked with an array of service providers. All assets will be auctioned off to help pay the 240 million euro ($235 million) debt owed by the...
salestechstar.com
Everstream Analytics and CAMELOT Join Forces to Streamline Supply Chain Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management
Partnership Pairs Predictive Supply Chain Risk Analytics with Regulatory and Operational Expertise to Strengthen ESG in Global Value Chains. Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced a strategic partnership with leading value chain consulting firm, CAMELOT Management Consultants. This collaboration combines Everstream’s unrivaled risk scores and AI-powered analytics with CAMELOT’s unmatched strategic process design and organizational expertise to build high-performing, compliant, and resilient value chains.
salestechstar.com
ToolsGroup-IHL Group 2022 Retail Inventory Study Shows Diminishing Customer Loyalty Due to Out-of-Stock Concerns
Improving inventory position can help retailers secure consumer loyalty and capture impulse spending. ToolsGroup, a global leader in AI-driven retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, in collaboration with IHL Group, a global research and advisory firm for the retail and hospitality industries, today released a study on the role of inventory in consumer loyalty and what retailers can do to win and keep customers.
salestechstar.com
Bringing Brand Assets Together Just Became Easier With BrandKeep, the Retail-Centric Platform That Enables Organization and Productivity
Appropos announces the launch of their new retail-centric platform, BrandKeep. Appropos is excited to announce the launch of BrandKeep, a platform that allows retailers to organize all brand assets in one place, resulting in greater efficiency, clarity, and productivity. A recent survey asked retailers how they organize all of the...
salestechstar.com
TDCX Expands in the Philippines to Meet Growing Demand for Complex Customer Experience Solutions
TDCX, Inc, a high-growth digital customer experience (CX) solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies, continues its expansion path with a new office in Iloilo in the Philippines. This is TDCX’s sixth campus in the Philippines and strengthens the company’s capacity to serve Global English end-markets, such as North America, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
salestechstar.com
Everything Blockchain Inc. Partners with NSION to Provide Data Security Solution
Company’s innovative technologies provide customers total control over their data. Everything Blockchain Inc., a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, announced its cooperative technology partnership with NSION Technologies Inc. NSION, when utilizing Everything Blockchain’s (EBI) data security platform EB Control, will be able to provide customers additional options to secure, manage and control files created in the NSION system. EB Control is EBI’s proprietary, zero-trust data access technology that empowers the data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed.
salestechstar.com
Affinity Adds 10 Million Data Insights on People and Deals into Platform
Affinity Data insights make it easier for dealmakers to find and connect with founders and experts in their network within the Affinity CRM to vet and close deals faster. Affinity, the relationship intelligence platform for dealmakers, announced it has expanded the Affinity Data offering with insights on over 10 million founders, executives, and experts, including data points like industry, job function, seniority, education, job titles, and years of experience. This new data provides deeper insight into the people in a dealmaker’s network to connect the research and dealmaking process in one centralized system: Affinity CRM. With Affinity Data dealmakers can quickly evaluate people in their network to screen deals or identify potential investments, find experts to support due diligence or portfolio companies, and make decisions faster.
salestechstar.com
CallCabinet’s Partnership With Telin Brings Compliance to 3CX Clients
CallCabinet expands availability again with seamless integration to 3CX platforms. As part of its continued drive to ensure availability for all major UC, PBX and telephony platforms, CallCabinet today announced its partnership with Telin. Known for being one source for all things unified communications, Telin, as a preferred provider of...
salestechstar.com
Brex Announces New Integration With NetSuite to Help Businesses Optimize Spend Management
Enhanced integration includes 15 new features to accelerate and automate financial data. Brex announced a new, expanded integration with NetSuite, the leading integrated cloud business software suite. Brex and NetSuite together now give businesses better control over their finances by providing real-time visibility into all financial data synced across both...
salestechstar.com
CDK Global Puts Dealers in Control with ‘Data – Your Way’ and Unveils New Category of Retail Sales Software at CDK Connect
“Data – Your Way” empowers dealers to securely import and export data from CDK software and allows dealers to connect directly with their choice of independent software vendors. CDK Sales Express becomes automotive retail’s first solution to streamline the sales process across the dealership. CDK Global Inc.,...
salestechstar.com
Logixboard Unveils Real-Time Automated Container Tracking
The latest feature further empowers forwarders and brokers to deliver remarkable digital experiences to their customers, and compete with larger, digital first forwarders. Logixboard, the leader in providing digital customer experience solutions to international freight forwarders and customs brokers, today added real-time, automated container tracking (ACT) to their industry leading customer experience platform.
salestechstar.com
PDI Technologies Introduces New Solutions to Support Industry Transformation Across Convenience Ecosystem
With the need for automation, managed security, and targeted offers increasing, the leading convenience technology innovator delivers new advances at annual NACS Show. PDI Technologies, a global leader delivering powerful solutions and insights that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem, has announced additional innovations to help customers provide compelling experiences that drive revenue, simplify operations, and secure their operating environments.
Comments / 0