3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
williamsonhomepage.com
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
williamsonhomepage.com
Golfers from Ravenwood, Page, Brentwood, BGA, Franklin, BA, Ensworth, CPA, LA qualify for state tournament
Several Williamson County and Nashville-area teams and individuals qualified for the 2022 TSSAA golf state championships this week. The state championships take place next week in Sevierville, Tennessee, at the Sevierville Golf Course. The Class A and Division II-A matches will tee off on Oct. 3 and continue through Oct. 4, while Class AA and the Division II-AA will compete on Oct. 6-7.
williamsonhomepage.com
Franklin upgrades city parking garages with LED parking indicators
The City of Franklin has unveiled updates to the city's two free parking garages, which now help drivers know which spots are open. According to a city news release, the new parking guidance system from InDect Performance Counts uses ultrasonic mini sensors (UMS) and features green, red, and blue LED light indicators above each parking space, indicating open, occupied, and handicapped parking spaces respectively.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Roundup: FRA outlasts CPA in thriller, Page stays undefeated, BA wins big
As area schools got back to district play this week, plenty of Williamson County and Nashville-area schools found themselves in close battles. Let's take a look at the scores from week 7. Franklin Road Academy 39 Christ Presbyterian Academy 38. In what was potentially the game of the weekend, the...
Lebanon parent worries for students who struggle to read with new Tennessee law
It is now state law that if a third grader doesn't do well enough on a statewide test, they can be held back. The law was passed last year and takes effect this school year.
fox17.com
Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
Four private high schools in Memphis listed as best in Tennessee
Find out what the top ten private high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
williamsonhomepage.com
Nolensville dominates Spring Hill to remain unbeaten
A strong defensive performance helped the Nolensville Knights (7-0, 3-0 Region 6) overcome a slow start on their way to a shutout win over the still winless Spring Hill Raiders (0-7, 0-3). Spring Hill could not crack the code on Nolensville’s defense, mustering only 76 yards of total offense and...
Man shot, killed in Murfreesboro McDonald’s parking lot
The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at the McDonald's on South Rutherford Boulevard.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville for Sept. 24 Drawing
Nashville/Millington — Two lucky players, one in Nashville and one in Millington, won $50,000 each from the Powerball drawing held Sept. 24, 2022. These winners won the big prize by matching four out of five white balls and the red Powerball. The lucky Nashville ticket was sold at Circle...
Tennessean concerned about family in Hurricane Ian’s path
News 2's Neil Orne spoke with a Nashville woman who said her 86-year-old dad remains in Florida.
1 killed in pedestrian crash on Main Street in East Nashville
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday night in East Nashville.
helpmechas.com
Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
‘Vandy Doe’ remains exhumed by Metro Police
Metro Police are doing more testing in an effort to identify the remains of a female found September 8, 2018. She was named Vandy Doe, because she was wearing Vanderbilt University apparel.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Tennessee
LoveFood compiled a list of the best grocery stores in the country, from popular chains to local favorites.
wgnsradio.com
Missing / Runaway Teen Has Been Located: She is safe!
PREVIOUS NEWS STORY - (MURFREESBORO, TN) – A local family has filed a report for a missing / runaway teenager. Police told WGNS NEWS the sister of the missing teen last saw her sibling around her 4th period class at Siegel High School on Monday (Sept. 26, 2022). Siegel High is a Rutherford County School and is on Siegel Road at West Thompson Lane.
