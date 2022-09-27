ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentwood, TN

williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Golfers from Ravenwood, Page, Brentwood, BGA, Franklin, BA, Ensworth, CPA, LA qualify for state tournament

Several Williamson County and Nashville-area teams and individuals qualified for the 2022 TSSAA golf state championships this week. The state championships take place next week in Sevierville, Tennessee, at the Sevierville Golf Course. The Class A and Division II-A matches will tee off on Oct. 3 and continue through Oct. 4, while Class AA and the Division II-AA will compete on Oct. 6-7.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Franklin upgrades city parking garages with LED parking indicators

The City of Franklin has unveiled updates to the city's two free parking garages, which now help drivers know which spots are open. According to a city news release, the new parking guidance system from InDect Performance Counts uses ultrasonic mini sensors (UMS) and features green, red, and blue LED light indicators above each parking space, indicating open, occupied, and handicapped parking spaces respectively.
FRANKLIN, TN
fox17.com

Serial offender costing Nashville businesses thousands of dollars

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- FOX 17 News first brought you the story of Nashville serial offender Thomas Harrell in 2019 when he had racked up 98 arrests. Move ahead to 2022. Harrell is now nearing 200 arrests after his latest incident on September 30, where he is accused of not paying for his $358 meal at The Palm, a high-end downtown restaurant. The manager, who pressed charges, told police that Harrell has done this several times at the establishment ordering a large expensive meal.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Nolensville dominates Spring Hill to remain unbeaten

A strong defensive performance helped the Nolensville Knights (7-0, 3-0 Region 6) overcome a slow start on their way to a shutout win over the still winless Spring Hill Raiders (0-7, 0-3). Spring Hill could not crack the code on Nolensville’s defense, mustering only 76 yards of total offense and...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
helpmechas.com

Banana Pudding Festival And Other Good Times Coming To Nashvegas This Fall

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The National Banana Pudding Festival will be held on October 1st and 2nd. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard has some of the best outdoor festivals and adventures for fall visitors, including the National Banana Pudding Festival. For $5, guests can sample 10 delectable banana pudding recipes at “The Puddin’ Path.” Centerville, Tennessee, October 1-2. Nashville‘s Big Back Yard is a fall wonderland, with more than 50 deciduous tree species on display along scenic vistas, rivers, streams, parks, and natural areas. The historic Natchez Trace Parkway runs for 100 miles through NBBY. Plan a trip to Nashville’s Big Back Yard this fall.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
TENNESSEE STATE
wgnsradio.com

Missing / Runaway Teen Has Been Located: She is safe!

PREVIOUS NEWS STORY - (MURFREESBORO, TN) – A local family has filed a report for a missing / runaway teenager. Police told WGNS NEWS the sister of the missing teen last saw her sibling around her 4th period class at Siegel High School on Monday (Sept. 26, 2022). Siegel High is a Rutherford County School and is on Siegel Road at West Thompson Lane.
MURFREESBORO, TN

