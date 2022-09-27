IDYLLWILD, Calif. — Two rock climbers, including a firefighter and former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30...

