Read full article on original website
Related
FireRescue1
Photo of the Week: Florida flood rescuers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Department crewmembers performed rescues Thursday after Hurricane Ian caused major flooding, power outages and deaths in Florida. Full coverage of the storm and first responders' efforts and experiences is here.
FireRescue1
Former NFL player-turned-firefighter, 1 more found dead after rock climbing
IDYLLWILD, Calif. — Two rock climbers, including a firefighter and former NFL player, were found dead near a Southern California peak after rescue crews responded to reports of injuries, authorities said. The climbers were identified Thursday as Chelsea Walsh, 33, and Gavin Escobar, 31. Rescuers were called around 12:30...
Comments / 0