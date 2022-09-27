ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lonestar 99.5

Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!

Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October

Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location

Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Spirit of Children Fundraiser Helps Make Hospitals Less Scary

Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock is getting into the Halloween spirit this year for their annual fundraiser and are getting some unexpected spooky help. For the 13th year, Covenant Children's is holding their annual Spirit of Children Fundraiser in partnership with Spirit Halloween. Through this spook-tacular partnership, Spirit Halloween has...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday

Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair

Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win

The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
LUBBOCK, TX
Lonestar 99.5

