Want to Get Scared? These 7 Lubbock Events Are For You!
Are you looking to get scared in Lubbock? Then these events are for you. There are even some new ones to Lubbock we've never seen before. Looking for some scary fun? Check out these upcoming events happening in Lubbock. Last Minute Funny Lubbock Themed Halloween Costume Ideas. Here are a...
New Lubbock Bakery Sharing Its Family Treats While Taking You Down Memory Lane
Now this is the kind of bakery that is right up my alley. If you are by Tech Terrace or want some good baked goods you need to check out the new Brûlée Bakery. They are a family-owned business with a long history of professional bakers so you know they know what they are doing.
Lubbock Targets Are Bringing Back Deal Days This October
Everyone loves saving money, and Target knows that. That’s why they have their Deal Days every few months to provide great sales throughout the year, rather than just for holidays. The last Deal Days were July 11th through July 13th, 2022, and they're making their return from October 6th...
SK806 Roller Rink Now Open in New South Lubbock Location
Lubbock's SK806 Roller Rink & Events Center is now open in a new location in South Lubbock, at 12209 Geneva Avenue. The building appears to be the former location of Trader Bows Indoor Archery. SK806 Roller Rink was previously located at 2424 Clovis Road. According to SK806 Roller Rink's Facebook...
The Top 10 Highest-Rated Lubbock Restaurants According to Yelp
Yelp reviews can either make or break a business. Much of the time, people only report to Yelp when they've had a bad experience and don't typically go out of their way to give reviews when they have a good one. I always try to keep that in mind and take Yelp reviews with a grain of salt.
5 Utterly Ridiculous Suggestions for the Old Furr’s Location On Slide Road
Lots of folks in Lubbock are still lamenting the closure of our area Furr's cafeteria locations, even going so far as to hold an impromptu candlelight vigil at the location on the South Loop at Indiana as the wrecking ball swung. However, even after Furr's closure, as Metallica once sang:
Seminole’s The 509 Drink Shop Is Opening a Lubbock Location Soon
Are you thirsty? Well, this new spot is going to quench that thirst. If you've been out to Seminole or know people from the area, you probably already know about this popular place. It's known for "the best drinks in Seminole." It's called The 509 Drink Shop and they're coming...
Barstool’s Dana Beers Recaps Magical Trip to Lubbock
"My name is Dana Beers and I'm looking for a college to root for, for the rest of my life." That opening line, and the Panhandlers singing "West Texas in My Eye," is an electric opening for this video and indicative of the trip Beers had to Lubbock. In the...
Lubbock’s The Brewery LBK Nominated Once Again for Best Brewpub in the US
Lubbock's The Brewery LBK in beautiful Downtown Lubbock (1204 Broadway St #104) has been nominated again for the best Brewpub in the country by USA Today's 10best.com. Last year, The Brewery LBK took 1st place. This is the third time Brewery LBK has been nominated. In other words, Brewery LBK is a total winner.
Spirit of Children Fundraiser Helps Make Hospitals Less Scary
Covenant Children's Hospital in Lubbock is getting into the Halloween spirit this year for their annual fundraiser and are getting some unexpected spooky help. For the 13th year, Covenant Children's is holding their annual Spirit of Children Fundraiser in partnership with Spirit Halloween. Through this spook-tacular partnership, Spirit Halloween has...
Smallcakes in Lubbock to Close on Thursday
Lubbock is losing another small business and dessert location. Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery will be closing their doors for good on Thursday, September 29th. Smallcakes becomes the latest small business to close due to inflation and the rising cost of doing business. Owner Tory Brueggeman took to social media on...
Every Food Booth’s Signature Food at the South Plains Fair
There are a couple days left of the South Plains Fair and tons of food options to choose from. The food booths at the fair are usually non-profit organizations, churches, or schools that are raising money to help their cause. Everyone has a food that they have to get while...
A Lubbock DJ’s First Experience Traveling to Colorado
I haven't been outside the state of Texas very much in my 25 years of living. I'm not much of a traveler. I like staying home and sleeping. Leave me to my own devices and I'm a happy little guy. I did, however, take a week-long trip to New York City a few years back, and that was wild.
The Lubbock Science Spectrum Is Bringing Back a Pop-ular Event
As we approach the Halloween holiday, we are all looking forward to the many spook-tacular events that the South Plains has to offer. For those parents looking for some good, clean fun for their little ghouls and goblins, make sure to mark your calendars for Bubblefest. Back by pop-ular demand,...
Lubbock Pumpkin Patch Raising Money for Navajo Reservation & A Local Church
It's almost October, which means it's almost time to buy pumpkins. If you're looking to support a good cause and decorate for Halloween, you've come to the right place. For the 20th year in a row, the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lubbock is hosting its annual pumpkin patch. What...
Chad Hasty’s Must-Have Fair Food + Other Tips for the South Plains Fair
The South Plains Fair opened last week and runs through October 1st, 2022, which means you still have plenty of time to enjoy the food, rides, games, and sites. Over the weekend, I came across a post on the LBK Foodies Facebook page asking people what their must-have items were at the fair.
Lubbock To Do Away With Fines… Library Fines That Is
If you are a fan of the Lubbock Public Library, but also you are someone who isn't real good at returning things on time, the City of Lubbock has a great announcement for you and probably many others in Lubbock. Beginning October 1st, 2022, the Lubbock Public Library will go...
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair
Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 74 People Arrested Weekend of Texas Tech’s Big Win
The weekend has come to an end, and we start the work week over again. Texas Tech beat the University of Texas and I'm told it was a fantastic game. I had a headache all weekend from being at the South Plains Fair for 7 hours on Friday in the heat taking pictures, so I missed it. I did notice from my dark, secluded cave that we had a huge spike in Lubbock County Detention Center arrestees this weekend, all closely related in age. College age, you could say.
Is Lubbock’s Amazon Fulfillment Center Safe From Nationwide Closures?
Nationwide, several Amazon Fulfillment Centers (also referred to as logistic centers or warehouses) have been closed, delayed, or cancelled, according to CNBC news. After rapid expansion during the pandemic, the online giant has closed more than 20 logistics centers while cancelling or delaying plans for nearly 50 more. This includes...
