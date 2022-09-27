Read full article on original website
Related
Cheeses sold at Whole Foods, Safeway recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria
(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with a strain of listeria that may be linked to contaminated brie and camembert cheeses. The cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese, Inc., of Michigan, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)....
Why do flies rub their limbs together?
(WHTM) — We have all seen flies do it. They land on a surface, stay perfectly still, and then rub their limbs together like a supervillain that wants to dominate the world. Well, that last part may not be true. But, why do flies rub their limbs together?. It...
Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri
A species of tick known to cause severe weight loss in cattle has been discovered in northern Missouri, researchers from the University of Missouri reported this week. The longhorned tick was found in southern Missouri last year, according to a press release from the university. But Rosalie Ierardi, an anatomic pathologist at the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, discovered two of the ticks in Linn County, near the Iowa border.
Can you spot a flood-damaged car?
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Hurricane Ian moved through Florida and other southeastern states, it flooded homes and city streets. Thousands of cars left out in the elements were likely damaged. Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
CLEVELAND, Mo. – Flying enthusiasts, this is an opportunity in rural Missouri you won’t want to miss. A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes. Currently operating under the name of Bishop’s...
Empty the shelter kickoff today
Missouri animal shelters are reducing adoption fees to help empty their facilities.
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum
ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
54 deaths from Hurricane Ian reported as recovery efforts continue
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The number of deaths following Hurricane Ian’s rampage in Florida continued to rise over the weekend. On Saturday evening, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced there have been 47 deaths attributed to the hurricane so far — mostly from drowning. The Associated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Books set in Missouri
Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed “about 35” additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devastation across much of southwest Florida. The announcement comes after officials in the state had already confirmed dozens of deaths across Florida. Sheriff Marceno said...
Centene agrees to pay Massachusetts $14 million over Medicaid prescription claims
Massachusetts has become the latest state to settle with health insurance giant Centene Corp. over allegations that it overbilled the state’s Medicaid program for pharmacy services, KHN has learned. St. Louis-based Centene, the nation’s largest Medicaid managed-care insurer, will pay $14.2 million, according to Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey....
Survivors speak of Ian’s wrath at Florida trailer park
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — When Ian’s winds swept into this Gulf coast trailer park, they howled with such force that residents felt they would be lifted off the ground, even blown away. Now many homes in this community in North Fort Myers are crumpled and splintered....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
O’Fallon, Missouri standoff ends after several hours
A suspect took his own life after prompting a large police presence Saturday morning in O'Fallon.
Texas governor’s debate: Abbott, O’Rourke split on abortion, power grid, guns
EDINBURG, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The countdown to the November election for Texas governor is on — and Texans have a major decision to make: re-elect Republican Gov. Greg Abbott or elect Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. With just over a month before polls open, the pair faced off...
Poll: More Missourians approve of recreational marijuana bill
The latest FOX4/ Emerson College/The Hill poll shows a good amount of support for the recreational use of marijuana.
Missouri farmer pleads guilty to murdering Wisconsin brothers
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (WDAF) — A Missouri farmer admitted he killed two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared after visiting his farm in July 2019. Garland Joey Nelson pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. Their burned remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.
Texas homecoming queen gives crown to childhood friend
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — From the mum flower arrangements to the football game, from the spirit of the fans to the pageantry of the court, homecoming is a Texas tradition that’s as old as time. Burkburnett High School, located near the state’s northern border with Oklahoma, celebrated their...
Car erupts in flames after driver hits deer on Minnesota highway
(NEXSTAR) – A motorist in Minnesota is thanking the officers, state troopers, firefighters and fellow drivers who came to her aid after her car erupted in flames following a collision with a deer. The accident took place Wednesday morning along Hwy. 47 in Isanti County, according to the Isanti...
Illinois’ governor race echoes U.S. abortion, crime debates
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backward while state Sen. Darren Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent’s first term has improved their lives as the two candidates met for an online forum Friday.
Dispute between parents leads to threat, lockdown at O’Fallon elementary school
O’FALLON, Mo. – An argument between two parents led to a threat that prompted a lockdown at an elementary school Friday morning in O’Fallon. The Fort Zumwalt School District tells FOX 2 that Westhoff Elementary School kept students indoors Friday until an all-clear from the O’Fallon Police Department, which investigated the treat.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
50K+
Followers
47K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0