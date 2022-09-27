ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Why do flies rub their limbs together?

(WHTM) — We have all seen flies do it. They land on a surface, stay perfectly still, and then rub their limbs together like a supervillain that wants to dominate the world. Well, that last part may not be true. But, why do flies rub their limbs together?. It...
Longhorned tick that can cause illness to cattle found in northern Missouri

A species of tick known to cause severe weight loss in cattle has been discovered in northern Missouri, researchers from the University of Missouri reported this week. The longhorned tick was found in southern Missouri last year, according to a press release from the university. But Rosalie Ierardi, an anatomic pathologist at the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, discovered two of the ticks in Linn County, near the Iowa border.
Can you spot a flood-damaged car?

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Hurricane Ian moved through Florida and other southeastern states, it flooded homes and city streets. Thousands of cars left out in the elements were likely damaged. Consumer Reports warns flood-damaged cars regularly end up back on the roads after a few repairs. With the...
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more

CLEVELAND, Mo. – Flying enthusiasts, this is an opportunity in rural Missouri you won’t want to miss. A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes. Currently operating under the name of Bishop’s...
Photos: Tour the former St. Louis Lunatic Asylum

ST. LOUIS — A tour of the historic St. Louis County Lunatic Asylum takes visitors through the building’s 153 years of history. There are ghosts rumored to be in the building, but the tour guide, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Center associate director Felix Vincenz, said he has yet to experience ghostly activity.
Books set in Missouri

Every state has its hallmark writers. Mississippi has William Faulkner and his incomparable (fictional) Yoknapatawpha County and Missouri can lay claim to Mark Twain. The state of Maine is gifted with Pulitzer winner Richard Russo and horror icon Stephen King. Rural Pennsylvania is the playground of the much-heralded (and occasionally maligned) John Updike, and when many bibliophiles think of New Jersey, they also think of Richard Ford’s series of novels featuring recurring Everyman character Frank Bascombe. Illinois can lay claim to William Maxwell, Sandra Cisneros, and Adam Langer, among numerous others. And what reader can think of Washington State without contending with the sparkle-vampire yarns of Stephanie Meyer?
Missouri farmer pleads guilty to murdering Wisconsin brothers

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (WDAF) — A Missouri farmer admitted he killed two Wisconsin brothers who disappeared after visiting his farm in July 2019. Garland Joey Nelson pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin. Their burned remains were found in Missouri and Nebraska.
Texas homecoming queen gives crown to childhood friend

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — From the mum flower arrangements to the football game, from the spirit of the fans to the pageantry of the court, homecoming is a Texas tradition that’s as old as time. Burkburnett High School, located near the state’s northern border with Oklahoma, celebrated their...
Illinois’ governor race echoes U.S. abortion, crime debates

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker warned that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backward while state Sen. Darren Bailey asked voters to consider whether the Democratic incumbent’s first term has improved their lives as the two candidates met for an online forum Friday.
