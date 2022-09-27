ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments

Maryam Al Fayed
3d ago

That's why it's never good to get caught up in any mob type scenarios because if you truly believed in what you were doing you wouldn't run you would stand up like a man and take it because you do in fact believe and what you say!!! ... Just like their warp leader shows a great deal of cowardice on the parts of the people who did this! 🤔😥🤔

James Berry
3d ago

My issue is the magnitude of the charges that posed a threat to American democracy are being treated so lightly. People have sat in jail for months on shoplifting and traffic violations while waiting for court. Yet many of these people stay free to carry on with their lives until their court date. Some were given the option to turn themselves in, rather than being picked up and arrested.

Happy Me
4d ago

Why was his photo circled? Yes some Black folks are Republicans (SMH)!!! Lock him Up!!

insideedition.com

Suspect Charged in Murder of North Carolina Teens Found Shot to Death After Being Reported Missing

A 17-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of the two North Carolina teens that were found shot dead in woods has been charged, according to authorities. On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina identified the two young people found shot and killed Sunday as missing teens Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, according to a press release.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
TheDailyBeast

Proud Boy Leader Who Smoked Ciggies While Storming Capitol Pleads Guilty

The founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, Nicholas Ochs, and his Texan accomplice, Nicholas DeCarlo, have agreed to a plea deal over their involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to a Department of Justice release. According to a statement of offense, Ochs traveled from Honolulu to D.C. the night before Trump's Stop the Steal rally-turned-riot because, in his words, "the president asked and said it was gonna be wild." Ochs and DeCarlo threw smoke bombs at Capitol Police officers, and smoked cigarettes inside the Capitol's crypt before verbally encouraging the crowd toward Nancy Pelosi's office. DeCarlo wrote "Murder the Media" on a door while Ochs livestreamed, the filing says. At one point, DeCarlo was also heard cheering "we're all felons, yeah!" as they pushed past barricades. The plea deal withdraws additional charges in exchange for the pair's guilty plea to obstruction of an official proceeding, for which they could face up to 20 years in prison, according to the DOJ. Ochs and DeCarlo are set to be sentenced on Dec. 9.
HONOLULU, HI
The US Sun

Illinois ‘Purge’ law creating ‘criminals paradise’ mom of shooting victim says as murderers could be freed without bail

THE political lightning rod nicknamed the "Purge Law" on social media "creates a criminal's paradise" and "jeopardizes everyone," a shooting victim's mom said. The Illinois legislation, which is officially titled the SAFE-T Act (Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today), is a sweeping, state-wide justice reform law that will end cash bail, among other changes.
ILLINOIS STATE
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Oxygen

Convicted Fraudster Gets 20 Years For Plotting To Kill Federal Officials, Including Judge He Wanted Shoved In Wood Chipper

A convicted fraudster from California has been sentenced for trying to assemble a hit squad to murder federal officials involved in his case. John Arthur Walthall, 67, will spend the next 20 years in federal prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a sentencing memorandum filed with the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of California. Monday’s memo, obtained by Law & Crime, comes five months after Walthall was found guilty of the murder-for-hire scheme against the authorities who helped put him away for 14 years for a fraudulent gold investment scheme.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Law & Crime

Authorities Seeking Murder Charges Against 17-Year-Old for Allegedly Killing Two North Carolina Teenagers

Deputies say they’ve identified a suspect after two North Carolina teenagers were found shot to death following their mysterious disappearances late last week. Authorities announced seeking a “juvenile petition” to charge a 17-year-old with two counts of first-degree murder. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office previously said that two men checking trail cameras found Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, shot to death on Sunday afternoon.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

