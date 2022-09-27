That's why it's never good to get caught up in any mob type scenarios because if you truly believed in what you were doing you wouldn't run you would stand up like a man and take it because you do in fact believe and what you say!!! ... Just like their warp leader shows a great deal of cowardice on the parts of the people who did this! 🤔😥🤔
My issue is the magnitude of the charges that posed a threat to American democracy are being treated so lightly. People have sat in jail for months on shoplifting and traffic violations while waiting for court. Yet many of these people stay free to carry on with their lives until their court date. Some were given the option to turn themselves in, rather than being picked up and arrested.
Why was his photo circled? Yes some Black folks are Republicans (SMH)!!! Lock him Up!!
