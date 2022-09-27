ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Puente, CA

uscannenbergmedia.com

USC’s Majorette Team appears on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ amidst backlash

The Cardinal Divas are making waves nationally, appearing on the Jennifer Hudson show on September 27 for an interview and performance in the show’s audience seats. The Cardinal Divas, USC’s first majorette team, made their debut at the September 17 Fresno State game in the stands of the Coliseum. A video of them went viral on social media, attracting attention beyond the buzz of South L.A. Just five days after their first performance, they were invited to perform on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

ZT Prospects Academy Unveils State-of-the-Art Youth Baseball Facility in Anaheim, California

ANAHEIM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 29, 2022-- ZT Prospects Academy, a new indoor youth baseball training facility owned and operated by ZT Baseball, held a grand opening to celebrate its premier youth baseball programming with 400 guests in attendance. ZT Baseball’s first California facility, the location uniquely offers an onsite homeschooling program to maximize each student athlete’s education and training capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220929005776/en/ ZT Prospects Academy ribbon cutting ceremony with ZT Corporate and ZT Baseball leadership in attendance in Anaheim, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
ANAHEIM, CA
ayalabulldogtimes.org

Varsity Football drops Homecoming Game in Blowout Fashion

On September 23rd, 2022, the Ayala Bulldogs went up against The Citrus Valley Black Hawks. It was the homecoming game for Ayala, taking place at home. After Ayalas beautiful choir finished singing the national anthem, the game had begun. The first quarter starts and Ayala received the ball on the...
CHINO HILLS, CA
The Spun

Joel Klatt Has Harsh Reality For USC Football Fans

USC is much improved under Lincoln Riley, but FOX's Joel Klatt wants to keep it all in perspective. Speaking on his new platform, "The Joel Klatt Show," the former Colorado QB tried to explain the difference between schools like USC and Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State. If you actually go...
LOS ANGELES, CA
arkadelphian.com

Ethan Hardin attending Biola University

LA MIRADA, Calif. — Biola University was excited to welcome Ethan Hardin of Arkadelphia to the Biola community as they started their journey as an Eagle this fall. Biola’s incoming class represents an accomplished, diverse group of individuals who hail from 41 states and U.S. territories and 45 countries around the world. A total of 1,583 undergraduate and graduate students started their collegiate journey at Biola University on the first day of classes on Monday, Aug. 29.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KTLA

Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Man charged in hate attacks on women in SoCal

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with pepper spraying women in hate attacks in Southern California, prosecutors said Tuesday. Johnny Deven Young faces multiple charges including assault and illegal use of tear gas with enhancements for using a deadly weapon and hate crimes, the Orange County District Attorney’s office. Prosecutors […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Attorney says LAPD captain should get $8M for stress over photo

A Los Angeles Police Department captain whose requests that the entire department be informed that a widely distributed photo of a topless woman that resembled her was in fact not her image is entitled to $8 million for her emotional distress caused by the lack of appropriate follow- up action by the department, her attorney told a jury Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA

