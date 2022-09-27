Read full article on original website
Shohei Ohtani's Projected Contract After $30M Deal to Avoid Arbitration with Angels
For at least one more season, Shohei Ohtani is under contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The organization announced Saturday it agreed to a one-year, $30 million deal with Ohtani for 2023, the most ever for an arbitration-eligible player. That figure is also notable because the reigning American League MVP...
Dodgers top Rockies 6-4, 1st NL team to 110 wins since 1909
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games, taking advantage of 10 walks to rally past the Colorado Rockies 6-4 on Saturday night. Cody Bellinger had...
2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Predictions for Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner
With the Major League Baseball postseason quickly approaching, many teams are gearing up for playoff ball. For those out of the playoff race, however, it's time to look ahead to the 2022-23 offseason. The upcoming offseason is going to be an interesting one, with several high-profile free agents likely to...
Blue Jays Clinch 2022 MLB Playoff Berth After Orioles Loss to Red Sox
The Toronto Blue Jays have clinched a spot in the playoffs Thursday thanks to the Baltimore Orioles' 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. It will be just the second postseason appearance in the last six seasons for the Blue Jays, with the other coming during the shortened 2020 season. The team was swept out of the first wild-card round that year.
MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Yankees' Aaron Judge, Projected Contract Value, More
The Major League Baseball landscape feels a lot different than it did when the lockout was impacting the start of the regular season. We've seen exciting playoff races, surprising teams and one star chasing history. New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has captivated much of the baseball world as he...
Final 2022 MLB Position-by-Position Top 10 Rankings
Who are the 10 best MLB players at each position in 2022?. That's the simple question we set out to answer, and it required casting aside past performance, expectations and long-term projections. In other words, name recognition and previous success don't mean anything here. We're just looking at how players...
Carlos Correa Talks Future with Twins, Says Minnesota Will Have to Pay Up to Keep Him
Carlos Correa sure sounded like a man set to decline his $35.1 million player option with the Minnesota Twins for the 2023 season and become a free agent Thursday. "When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store and I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs and I buy it," he told reporters. "So if you really want something, you just go get it. I'm the product here, so if they want my product, they just gotta come get it."
White Sox Rumors: GM Rick Hahn 'Unlikely' to be Fired amid Team's Struggles
Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn's job appears to be secure, at least for now. Hahn is "unlikely" to be fired despite the team's struggles this season, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The White Sox are officially eliminated from playoff contention and sit second in the...
MLB Rumors: Cubs, Cardinals, Phillies, Giants Expected to Pursue Star SS in FA
Multiple high-profile MLB teams are reportedly expected to pursue a top shortstop on the free-agent market during the offseason. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants are all expected to be on the hunt for a star shortstop.
Mets' Jacob deGrom Exited vs. Braves with Blood Blister, Cut Cuticle on Hand
New York Mets star Jacob deGrom was removed from Friday's 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves after six innings because of a blood blister and cut cuticle on his hand. Another injury is the last thing deGrom or the Mets want to see after the pitcher has been severely limited over the past two seasons.
