ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Shohei Ohtani's Projected Contract After $30M Deal to Avoid Arbitration with Angels

For at least one more season, Shohei Ohtani is under contract with the Los Angeles Angels. The organization announced Saturday it agreed to a one-year, $30 million deal with Ohtani for 2023, the most ever for an arbitration-eligible player. That figure is also notable because the reigning American League MVP...
MLB
Bleacher Report

2022 MLB Free Agents: Latest Predictions for Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner

With the Major League Baseball postseason quickly approaching, many teams are gearing up for playoff ball. For those out of the playoff race, however, it's time to look ahead to the 2022-23 offseason. The upcoming offseason is going to be an interesting one, with several high-profile free agents likely to...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Blue Jays Clinch 2022 MLB Playoff Berth After Orioles Loss to Red Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays have clinched a spot in the playoffs Thursday thanks to the Baltimore Orioles' 5-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox. It will be just the second postseason appearance in the last six seasons for the Blue Jays, with the other coming during the shortened 2020 season. The team was swept out of the first wild-card round that year.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Bleacher Report

Final 2022 MLB Position-by-Position Top 10 Rankings

Who are the 10 best MLB players at each position in 2022?. That's the simple question we set out to answer, and it required casting aside past performance, expectations and long-term projections. In other words, name recognition and previous success don't mean anything here. We're just looking at how players...
MLB
Bleacher Report

Carlos Correa Talks Future with Twins, Says Minnesota Will Have to Pay Up to Keep Him

Carlos Correa sure sounded like a man set to decline his $35.1 million player option with the Minnesota Twins for the 2023 season and become a free agent Thursday. "When I go to the mall and I go to the Dior store and I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs and I buy it," he told reporters. "So if you really want something, you just go get it. I'm the product here, so if they want my product, they just gotta come get it."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Today#Japanese#American League#Fip
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Cubs, Cardinals, Phillies, Giants Expected to Pursue Star SS in FA

Multiple high-profile MLB teams are reportedly expected to pursue a top shortstop on the free-agent market during the offseason. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals, Philadelphia Phillies and San Francisco Giants are all expected to be on the hunt for a star shortstop.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy