Jaida Thomas second in career goals at Tennessee

(6-3-1, 2-1 SEC) was victorious at Kentucky (7-4-0, 0-3 SEC) Sunday.

Kameron Simmonds scored two goals to lead the Lady Vols in a 4-1 victory.

Tennessee led 1-0 after Kentucky scored an own goal in the 12th minute. The Lady Vols would extend its advantage to 2-0 on a goal by Jaida Thomas in the 28th minute. Claudia Dipasupil was credited with an assist on the second goal of the match.

Simmonds extended Tennessee’s lead to 3-0 with an unassisted goal in the 75th minute.

Kentucky pulled to within, 3-1, when Hannah Richardson scored in the 80th minute.

Simmonds’ second goal of the game gave the Lady Vols a 4-1 lead in the 85th minute.

Tennessee outshot the Wildcats, 21-10. The Lady Vols recorded 10 shots on goal, while holding Kentucky to three.

Lady Vols’ goalkeeper Lindsey Romig recorded two saves in the contest.

Thomas is in sole possession of second place for career goals at Tennessee (34). She trails Kylee Rossi with 43 from 2005-08.