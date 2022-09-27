Wednesday, October 5th, is another WFPK Mental Health Day! Listen to an entire day of requests from 6 am till 6 pm. Call 502-814-WFPK (9375) and ask for a song that lifts you up, gives you hope or helps you cope! You can also email a request to studio@wfpk.org or, record your request as a voice memo on your phone. Send it to studio@wfpk.org, and you might just hear it on the air!

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO