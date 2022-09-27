Read full article on original website
spectrumlocalnews.com
Biden declares emergency for N.C. in Ian’s wake
President Joe Biden on Saturday declared an emergency for North Carolina as the state works to clean up and restore power in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Ian brought heavy rain, strong winds and power outages to much of the state Friday. Four people died Friday in connection with the storm, the Governor's Office announced Saturday.
'Be smart and be safe,' Gov. Cooper urges NC as Ian hits the state
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper urged North Carolinians to be safe during heavy rainfall as Hurricane Ian bears down on the state. "Our message today is simple. Be smart and be safe. We’ve faced storms like this before and we know what to do," Governor Cooper said. "Especially this weekend, I appreciate the efforts of emergency management officials, our national guard, state highway patrol and other first responders to keep people safe."
Martin County man among 4 in North Carolina killed due to Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A Martin County man’s death is one of four that have been reported around the state due to Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper’s office included the death notification on Saturday in its latest report on storm damage and cleanup around the state. Three other deaths have been reported in Johnston County. […]
North Carolina reports 1st death associated with West Nile virus, health officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina health officials reported on Friday the first death this year associated with West Nile virus in the state. No further information, including where the death was reported, was released by the health department. “This is a tragic reminder that these infections, though relatively rare,...
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
chapelboro.com
Storm Causes Orange, Durham and Chatham Residents to Start Weekend with No Power
North Carolina became the latest state to suffer the effects of then-Tropical Storm Ian on Friday, with one of the most impactful results being widespread power outages. Due to high winds and heavy rain from the storm, power lines became damaged and outages occurred for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians, with a peak around 336,000 reported Friday night. As of Saturday morning, thousands of Orange, Durham and Chatham county residents are still awaiting repairs and restoration.
Governor's office reports at least 4 N.C. storm fatalities
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Ian downed trees and power lines across North Carolina, and at least four fatalities connected to the severe weather were reported Saturday. In Johnston County, outside of Raleigh, a woman found her husband dead early Saturday morning after he went to check on a generator running in their garage overnight, sheriff’s office Capt. Jeff Caldwell said. Carbon monoxide levels were also high inside the home, and the woman was checked out at a hospital, according to Caldwell. Also in Johnston County, two young adults died in traffic collisions during stormy and wet conditions Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said in a news release. In eastern North Carolina’s Martin County, a 22-year-old man drowned when his truck left the roadway and submerged in a flooded swamp, the news release said.
WCNC
State of Emergency declared for North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's governor has activated a State of Emergency in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian. Gov. Roy Cooper made the declaration Wednesday afternoon, officially setting state emergency plans into place. Part of the declaration includes waiving transportation rules to get fuel and critical supplies to impacted areas; aiding first responders and the agriculture industry, and fighting against price gouging.
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency for NC ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival
North Carolina could see heavy rainfall and possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and Saturday
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North Carolina
Seemingly ordinary and somewhat picturesque during the daytime, many of North Carolina's haunted places can be hard to spot at first. However, upon further investigation and attention to local legend, these areas suddenly tell a different story.
All 15 of North Carolina’s metro areas are seeing more people unemployed
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Unemployment rates in the Piedmont Triad increased slightly in August, although not as much as in July. Most of the 14 counties saw an uptick of two or three percentage points from rates that remain well below last year. Statewide unemployment increased in 98 of the 100 counties and had a […]
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in North Carolina were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man sentenced to more than seven years in prison plus supervised release for armed drug trafficking
Lamarious Brown, 25, of Fayetteville was sentenced Tuesday, September 27, 2022 to 90 months of imprisonment followed by 60 months of supervised release for armed drug trafficking after a security check at a Fayetteville club uncovered multiple loaded firearms, ammunition and quantities of narcotics in Brown’s car, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina.
arizonasuntimes.com
Four Plead Guilty in North Carolina Ballot Fraud Cases
Four people in North Carolina have pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for their roles in absentee ballot fraud in a rural part of the state. The fraud occurred in the 2016 and 2018 elections, and the convictions stemmed from an investigation that in part resulted in a congressional election having to be redone, according to the Associated Press.
wfdd.org
What you need to know as Tropical Storm Ian impacts North Carolina
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for parts of the Triad, including Guilford, Forsyth, Davie, and Randolph counties. Heavy rain is forecasted throughout the day Friday and into the evening, with possible winds gusting to 57 mph. Governor Cooper has issued a State of Emergency Wednesday and urges North...
WITN
North Carolina Seafood Festival announces updated schedule
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival has announced an updated schedule for this weekend. The festival was canceled for Friday due to Hurricane Ian. However, seafood festivities will take place on Saturday and Sunday. The hours Saturday, Oct. 1st are from 3-11 p.m. The hours Sunday,...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist
It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
cbs17
Family of missing woman not giving up hope after NC I-85 crash near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of 25-year-old Alyssa Taylor says they aren’t giving up hope in getting answers. On Thursday, they placed a memorial at the crash site in Hillsborough to remember Taylor and her friend, Daniel McNeal. “We picked one out that has Halloween stuff on...
North Carolina schools opt to close, alter Friday schedules due to arrival of Tropical Storm Ian
With Tropical Storm Ian expected to dump several inches of rain across North Carolina, some places are opting to close Friday.
