Hartselle’s 19-game regular season winning streak was in peril when Muscle Shoals went ahead 26-22 with 1:46 left in regulation with a four-yard scoring run. But the Tigers, who started at their 20-yard line, calmly took the field, needing to drive 80 yards if they were going to win the game.

HARTSELLE, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO