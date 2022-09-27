Read full article on original website
BOCC plans helicopter airlift to remove nine tons of debris from the Yakima and Naches rivers
YAKIMA, WASH. - The Board of Yakima County Commissioners (BOCC) says a helicopter airlift will remove over nine tons of debris along the Yakima and Naches rivers starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, October 5. BOCC says the debris includes human waste, garbage and syringes. It’s associated with six abandoned encampments...
First-ever child Police Chief for a Day chosen in West Richland
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The West Richland Police Department is joining a popular community program that celebrates remarkable children with the annual selection of a “Police Chief for a Day.” The department will choose a child from the community each year that showcases the WRPD characteristics: honor, commitment, integrity and teamwork.
City of Yakima offers leaf disposal
YAKIMA, WASH. - The city of Yakima’s Refuse Division is offering yard waste collection for $19.10 per month, through November 30. According to the city of Yakima, they will provide residents with a 96-gallon cart for leaves and yard debris. The leaves must be placed unbagged in the cart.
Ellensburg school district names new school after local tribal leader
ELLENSBURG, Wash. - Community members are invited by the Ellensburg School District to celebrate a new elementary school dedicated to Ida Nason Aronica on September 30, at 6 p.m. located at 2100 N. Cora Street. According to ESD they have made Washington history by being the first district in the...
54 New Affordable Housing Apartments expected to open up 2023
YAKIMA, WA - A new affordable housing project is underway off of Fruitvale Blvd hoping to help address the ongoing homeless epidemic in Yakima County. Half of the new four-story apartments being developed are going to be specifically for people who have been experiencing homelessness. "If you take a look...
Body found in river near Cable Bridge identified
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The body found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been identified. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, the remains are those of 34 year old Brandy E. Ebanez. Her last known address was in Kennewick. The Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Benton County Coroner...
"We don't have enough information to be able to solidly tell you that," said a Yakima Training Center leader to concerned residents at open house
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima Training Center (YTC) leaders and state officials visually helped clarify concerns for almost 100 residents that came through the open house. The open house gave results to the third, potentially last, round of water well testing. Within the next two months, YTC leaders and contractors will...
Yakima County Sheriff's Office Redaction Position Still Not Filled
YAKIMA, WA - So far the Yakima County Sheriff's Office is loving its new body cameras on deputies except for one thing they are having trouble filling the redaction video position for public disclosure requests. Casey Schilperoort the Public Information Officer for YCSO told me many people who have applied...
Coroner examines body found in Columbia River near Cable Bridge
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Law enforcement recovered an adult body in the Columbia River near the Cable Bridge around 1 p.m. on September 27, 2022. The Benton County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office have confirmed the body was a woman who has not been identified. BCSO reported a fisherman initially reported...
BCSO K9 team finds gun near Hampton Inn in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Shortly after 7 p.m. on Monday, September, 26, Richland Police responded to a subject in crisis call at the Richland Community Center. According to the RPD, officers contacted an individual who told them they had hidden a gun in the bushes near the Hampton Inn. The Benton County...
Police thank citizens for stopping assault
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — A man was arrested for second degree assault and felony order violation after reportedly beating a woman on September 28 around W Van Giesen Street and Crown Drive. Officers with the West Richland Police Department were reportedly called to the assault as it was in-progress....
Two people in hospital after Yakima house fire
YAKIMA, Wash. - Two people are in the hospital after a house fire in Yakima. One man suffered burn injuries and a woman was transported with smoke inhalation. The fire was on the 500 block of N 22nd Avenue around 2:45 p.m., according to the Yakima Fire Department. The fire...
Benton County will throw out your household hazardous materials
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Benton County is hosting a household hazardous materials waste collection event on October 28 at the Fairgrounds. The event is completely free to county residents and operates on a first come, first served policy. You can throw out your materials between 11 a.m. and 6...
Dog dies in Naches fire
NACHES, Wash.- The Naches Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire on S. Naches Road around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September, 27. Fire crews arrived within minutes to find a fully enflamed structure. Surrounding fire and rescue agencies assisted in fighting the fire, including Nile-Cliffdell Fire and Rescue, and the Selah Fire Department.
WRPD looking for theft suspects
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- The West Richland Police Department (WRPD) is asking for help identifying two theft suspects. The two people seen in store surveillance video allegedly stole a debit card on Monday, September, 26, and purchased several items with it. Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has any information on...
Suspicious semi fire burns 1/4 acre off Coffin Rd
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Fire District crews responded to reports of a semi truck on fire around 11:17 p.m. Tuesday. According to Captain Ron Fryer with Benton County Fire District No. 1, crews used a farm access road off of Coffin Road to reach the semi truck. When fire crews...
Yakima resident said he saw a man get shot and drop to the ground Tuesday night
YAKIMA, Wash. -- Yakima Police officers said a 23-year-old man was shot in the leg Tuesday night. The gunshot victim is recovering at Yakima Memorial Hospital and is said to be okay. Officers said the initial call for gunshots came in just before 9 p.m.. They said they found the...
UPDATE: road open after semi overturns on I-82 near Prosser
INTERSTATE 82 - UPDATE. 9-28-22. 12:30 a.m. According to a witness, the semi has been moved from the roadway and I-82 is open to traffic. A semi is overturned on I-82, closing lanes headed east, around four miles north of Prosser. A collision was originally reported around 5:50 p.m. Reporters on scene have confirmed the semi is still stuck and law enforcement is there.
