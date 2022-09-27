ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Larry Brown Sports

Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
The Spun

Look: Bodycam Footage Emerges From Myles Garrett's Crash

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash on Monday afternoon. Bodycam footage from local police has since been released, giving an inside look at the post-crash site. The video showed first responders tending to Garrett and his female passenger in the grass on the...
The Spun

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Punishment News

Myles Garrett was reportedly operating his vehicle at an "unsafe speed" at the time of his single-car crash on Monday. The Cleveland Browns pass rusher was going 65 mph in a 45-mph zone when he lost control of his 2021 Porshe and flipped off the side of the road. He's been issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, per ESPN.
thecomeback.com

Myles Garrett charged in wake of crash

The single-car crash that Cleveland Browns’ DE Myles Garrett (seen above in an August preseason game) got into Monday afternoon produced frightening photos and some injuries for Garrett. It has now also led to a charge for him:. Here’s more on that from that piece, from Zac Jackson of...
The Spun

Browns Reveal If Myles Garrett Could Play On Sunday

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice for the second day in a row, casting some doubt on his Week 4 status. Earlier this week, Garrett was involved in a single-car accident. He was issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains...
The Spun

Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
