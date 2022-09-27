Read full article on original website
Cause of Myles Garrett’s terrifying car accident revealed
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was involved in a very frightening car accident on Monday, and we now have some more details about what led to it. Garrett was driving with a female passenger after he left the Browns facility when he went off the right side of the road. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said his 2021 Porsche flipped several times before coming to rest. Fortunately, Garrett and the passenger were not seriously injured.
Look: Bodycam Footage Emerges From Myles Garrett's Crash
Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a one-car crash on Monday afternoon. Bodycam footage from local police has since been released, giving an inside look at the post-crash site. The video showed first responders tending to Garrett and his female passenger in the grass on the...
Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Has Died At 31
Former Dallas Cowboys tight end Gavin Escobar has passed away in a tragic rock climbing accident, according to reports. Escobar was one of two climbers found dead on the rockface of a mountainside near Idyllwild in California on Wednesday. He was 31. According to KESQ, a report of "hikers down"...
WTOL-TV
WATCH: Bodycam video shows aftermath of car crash that injured Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Newly released video is shedding light on the aftermath of Monday's car crash that left Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger injured. Body camera footage from the Medina County Sheriff's Office shows Garrett and the woman both on the ground after the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Myles Garrett Punishment News
Myles Garrett was reportedly operating his vehicle at an "unsafe speed" at the time of his single-car crash on Monday. The Cleveland Browns pass rusher was going 65 mph in a 45-mph zone when he lost control of his 2021 Porshe and flipped off the side of the road. He's been issued a citation for "failure to control his motor vehicle" by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, per ESPN.
KIII TV3
Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett stopped six times for speeding prior to crash
CLEVELAND — While Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers investigate how Myles Garrett flipped his Porsche on a Medina County road earlier this week, court records show the Browns star has been stopped for speeding at least seven times since joining the team in 2017. Police and court records reviewed...
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa taken off the field on stretcher during game against Bengals
The Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher on Thursday during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, after suffering apparent head and neck injuries -- less than a week after being injured in another game.
thecomeback.com
Myles Garrett charged in wake of crash
The single-car crash that Cleveland Browns’ DE Myles Garrett (seen above in an August preseason game) got into Monday afternoon produced frightening photos and some injuries for Garrett. It has now also led to a charge for him:. Here’s more on that from that piece, from Zac Jackson of...
Browns Reveal If Myles Garrett Could Play On Sunday
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett didn't practice for the second day in a row, casting some doubt on his Week 4 status. Earlier this week, Garrett was involved in a single-car accident. He was issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle. Garrett suffered shoulder and biceps strains...
Troubling Details Emerge From Myles Garrett's Driving History
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was involved in a car accident earlier this week. Fortunately, he avoided any life-threatening injuries. According to multiple reports, Garrett's swerved to avoid an animal on the road. His car then flipped multiple times before coming to a stop. Garrett suffered a shoulder sprain,...
Should Browns defensive end Myles Garrett play on Sunday against the Falcons? Orange and Brown Talk
BEREA, Ohio -- It’s unclear yet if Browns defensive end Myles Garrett will be available to play on Sunday against the Falcons. He was involved in one-car accident on Monday when his Porsche flipped over. He and his passenger escaped without life threatening injuries. Garrett was not at the...
