Home Team Friday: McCracken County vs. Daviess County
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) McCracken County – 14 Daviess County – 48
Henderson indoor pool plans could cost millions
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A new aquatic center could be coming to Henderson and officials say it might cost the city millions. Several plans are still being considered. The city commission met Tuesday afternoon to go over the findings of a new study. As of now, there are three proposals. One is an estimated $18M […]
Coal company expands mining operations in western Kentucky
A coal company is building a new facility in western Kentucky. Riverview Coal LLC operates a massive underground coal mine in Union County. The new $35 million facility will be built in neighboring Henderson County, according to a media release from the Kentucky governor’s office. The project will create...
City of Henderson undergoing feasibility study on potential new hotel
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders are putting up the cash to see whether a new hotel would be a good fit for the city. Henderson City Commissioners are using over $27,000 for a feasibility study to bring a new hotel to the downtown area. The decision comes on the heels of expected riverboat stops in the future.
Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
Central City man facing long list of charges in several Tri-state counties
(WEHT) – A man is in the Webster County Jail facing a long list of charges. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, James David Martin, 50, of Central City, is facing accusations in numerous Tri-state counties. At least one of those is in Vanderburgh County, where he is charged with vehicle theft, forgery and […]
MAYORAL CANDIDATE CHERYL MUSGRAVE RECENT POLITICAL FUNDRAISER WAS A SUCCESS
MAYORAL CANDIDATE CHERYL MUSGRAVE POLITICAL FUNDRAISER WAS VERY SUCCESSFUL. Earlier this week Evansville Mayoral candidate Cheryl Musgrave attended a political fundraiser in her honor at the home of John and Gail Dunn. It’s a well-known fact that this political fundraising event generated an impressive sum of money on behalf of...
Former Webster County Judge-Executive Jim Townsend dead at 76
WEBSTER COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Jim Townsend, the Webster County Judge-Executive from 1992 to 2016, passed away last week at the age of 76. Townsend served in county government for over 32 years, and worked for Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation from 1972 to 1977 and in the private sector until 1985. He is survived by […]
Former Evansville mayor and his brother overcome same heart condition, reflect on World Heart Day
September 29th is internationally observed as World Heart Day. Mike and Steve Vandeveer have a lot more than just a last name. Both brothers have both been navigating the same heart condition, a heart murmur, at the same time. During this year's checkup, both Mike and Steve were told it...
Hawesville Mayor Charles King injured in altercation
Hawesville Mayor Charles M. King suffered various injuries after an altercation with Hawesville resident Roy D. Butler. The altercation happened at the Hancock County Career Center on September 19, 2022, after the public hearing concerning the proposed landfill for the county. The following information is from the arrest warrant—The defendant...
19-year-old charged in Princeton, Kentucky, stabbing
PRINCETON, KY — A 19-year-old man is charged with assault in a stabbing in Princeton, Kentucky, that sent a 45-year-old man to an out-of-state hospital. The Princeton Police Department says officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph D. Traylor lying in the street. He'd been stabbed in the chest.
Man arrested after vehicle crashes into Evansville apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police arrested a man on Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into an Evansville apartment complex at the Martin Park Apartments West on Vista Drive.
Death of a Dependent Arrest
Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
