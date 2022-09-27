ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Henderson indoor pool plans could cost millions

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A new aquatic center could be coming to Henderson and officials say it might cost the city millions. Several plans are still being considered. The city commission met Tuesday afternoon to go over the findings of a new study. As of now, there are three proposals. One is an estimated $18M […]
14news.com

City of Henderson undergoing feasibility study on potential new hotel

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city leaders are putting up the cash to see whether a new hotel would be a good fit for the city. Henderson City Commissioners are using over $27,000 for a feasibility study to bring a new hotel to the downtown area. The decision comes on the heels of expected riverboat stops in the future.
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro BBQ joint sits among the best in the South

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Southern Living has rounded up their picks for the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints”, one of which brings representation to our Tri-State. Clocking in at an impressive 28th, Old Hickory Barbecue made the list for their “delicious” smoked mutton and other favorites. “Owensboro, Kentucky, is the barbecued mutton capital of the […]
city-countyobserver.com

MAYORAL CANDIDATE CHERYL MUSGRAVE RECENT POLITICAL FUNDRAISER WAS A SUCCESS

MAYORAL CANDIDATE CHERYL MUSGRAVE POLITICAL FUNDRAISER WAS VERY SUCCESSFUL. Earlier this week Evansville Mayoral candidate Cheryl Musgrave attended a political fundraiser in her honor at the home of John and Gail Dunn. It’s a well-known fact that this political fundraising event generated an impressive sum of money on behalf of...
hancockclarion.com

Hawesville Mayor Charles King injured in altercation

Hawesville Mayor Charles M. King suffered various injuries after an altercation with Hawesville resident Roy D. Butler. The altercation happened at the Hancock County Career Center on September 19, 2022, after the public hearing concerning the proposed landfill for the county. The following information is from the arrest warrant—The defendant...
wpsdlocal6.com

19-year-old charged in Princeton, Kentucky, stabbing

PRINCETON, KY — A 19-year-old man is charged with assault in a stabbing in Princeton, Kentucky, that sent a 45-year-old man to an out-of-state hospital. The Princeton Police Department says officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street at 5:34 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found 45-year-old Joseph D. Traylor lying in the street. He'd been stabbed in the chest.
city-countyobserver.com

Death of a Dependent Arrest

Yesterday around 11:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Deaconess Hospital for an unresponsive 18-month-old that was brought in by his mother. Hospital staff attempted life saving measures on the toddler and were unsuccessful. Detectives arrived on scene and began an investigation into the death. The toddler’s mother stated that she arranged for Tavion D. Cobb (21) to watch the toddler on Monday, which he commonly does. Tuesday morning, Cobb informed her of an incident that happened causing injury to her son. Shortly after their conversation her son was returned back to her, unresponsive. She then drove him to the emergency room.
EVANSVILLE, IN

