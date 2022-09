FT. MADISON, Iowa (KHQA) — A traffic stop ended with a Fort Madison woman facing felony and misdemeanor drug charges. Andrea Jean Hoenig, 38, was arrested on Wednesday in the 2300 block of 263rd Ave. in Fort Madison after a Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled her over and found drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO