Cedar Falls, IA

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Falls ‘The Voice’ Star Has To Cancel Florida Wedding

A beautiful milestone for a Cedar Falls native turned singing competition favorite has been postponed due to a natural disaster of epic proportions. Hurricane Ian is devastating the Southwest corner of the United States. An initial hurricane warning went out for the entire coast of South Carolina on Thursday, according to reports.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
104.5 KDAT

Farm Feature: 40 Years Of Passion Showcased On Manchester Pumpkin Farm

What started off as a truck farm 40 years ago has grown to be a community staple. Dean and Jackie Sherman own and operate Sherman’s Pumpkin Farm in Manchester, Iowa. When they started 42 years ago, the farm was more of a passion project the two did on top of their jobs. Dean was working at the post office, and Jackie was at the bank. They would sell their pumpkins from the side of the road with an honor box posted on the porch.
MANCHESTER, IA
104.5 KDAT

C.R. RAGBRAI Mural Includes Poignant Added Touch [PHOTO]

Celebrating Cedar Rapids' continued commitment to being a bike-friendly city as well as the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI and the 120th anniversary of our historic downtown bike shop, Hall Bicycle, work has been completed on the latest mural project designed to beautify the downtown district. We told you at the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
Cedar Falls, IA
104.5 KDAT

Hey Iowans, Want to Make Money Riding a Bike?

*This Featured Image is a representation of a Pedal Taxi and not an exact replica of a Pedal Power Taxi*. Iowa has grown to be an incredibly popular state for bicycle riders. The ever-popular RAGBRAI has continued to grow over the years and there are numerous biking trails throughout the state. What if you could combine the enjoyment of biking and making a few extra bucks? If you like biking and want to earn money doing it, this could be a really unique and fun way to do it.
IOWA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Firefighters Put Out Combine Fire In Northeast Iowa Field

Harvest is underway which means not only will there be more heavy machinery moving around the roadways, but there is an increased chance of field fires as well. Tuesday afternoon the Sumner Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call for a combine fire. Firefighters arrived at the call in a field at 2962 185th St to find a combine that was partly engulfed in flames.
SUMNER, IA
104.5 KDAT

Supply Chain Issues Are Causing an Interesting Change to Marion Squad Cars

It seems that the supply chain issues never end. It's been a huge hot-button topic ever since the pandemic hit back in 2020. Personally, I haven't seen a ton of supply chain news over the past few weeks but just when you start to forget how it can be affecting things in Iowa, it rears its ugly head back into the news. The Marion squad cars you're used to seeing will be looking a little bit different in the near future.
MARION, IA
104.5 KDAT

Fugitive Wanted By The FBI Arrested In Anamosa

A fugitive wanted on 12 warrants has been arrested hiding out in Anamosa. KWWL reports that U.S. Marshals and the Northern Iowa Task Force apprehended the man on Wednesday afternoon. 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted on 12 warrants and was wanted by both the Linn County Sheriff's Office...
ANAMOSA, IA
104.5 KDAT

104.5 KDAT

Cedar Rapids, IA
