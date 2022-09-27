Read full article on original website
Health insurance options to increase
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesotans who buy their health insurance through the state-run MNsure exchange will pay 3.5 percent less next year, on average, say state officials who approved new rates for the individual and small group markets. MNsure CEO Nate Clark says those looking for health insurance will...
Gov. Walz changes his tune slightly as fallout from Feeding Our Future fraud case continues
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took questions from the media Wednesday afternoon about the massive fraud case involving the non profit Feeding Our Future. “I wish there was more outrage that we had criminals that were brazen and took this,” Walz said. “I hope folks feel that that’s that’s important. I’m certainly glad to see, and I want to thank the FBI for doing that investigation. And I would be remiss if I didn’t say so.”
Internal poll shows tight race for ND House
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – An internal poll conducted for the North Dakota Democratic Party shows an apparent tight race for North Dakota’s U.S. House seat. The poll, provided to KFGO News by a person affiliated with the Democratic Party, indicates that Independent candidate Cara Mund only trails Republican Incumbent Kelly Armstrong by 4 percentage points.
Minnesota ramps up electric vehicle charging stations across the state
ST. PAUL, Minn – Federal funds are flowing into Minnesota for a plan that would build more electric vehicle charging stations around the state. Minnesota is working to become the leading state for plug-in electric vehicle (EV) use in the Midwest. MnDOT states that their goal is to have a 20% increase in light-duty EVs in the state by 2030 and make sure they put EV fast charging infrastructure in place to support that expected growth.
Minnesota joins lawsuit against pesticide manufacturers
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota has joined the federal government and 10 other states in an anti-trust lawsuit against Syngenta and Corteva, accusing those pesticide manufacturers of using “loyalty programs” with distributors to keep generic competitors out of the market. Attorney General Keith Ellison says ag. producers aren’t the...
Saturday is Minnesota Veteran Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day
BIG MARINE LAKE, Minn. – Today is the 4th annual Minnesota Veteran Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day. Kristi Charles with the Department of Veterans Affairs says there’s an event recognizing the day on Big Marine Lake. Charles says participants will learn how to identify veterans at risk and receive resources to combat this tragedy.
Bar owner sentenced for setting fire to his business, $3 million restitution ordered
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KFGO) – The former owner of the Press bar and parlor in St. Cloud has been sentenced for intentionally setting fire to the business as part of a scheme to collect insurance money. A federal judge sentenced 43-year-old Andrew Welsh to just under six years in...
Bloomington police arrest Washington state man in massive fentanyl bust
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said officers have made what is believed to be the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest with the arrest of a man who is under federal investigation. Hodges said the fentanyl seizure happened after officers were called when a man...
