With Hurricane Ian reaching Florida later today, NASA and SpaceX have wisely decided to postpone the launch of the Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station. The mission was originally slated to launch from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Monday, October 3 at 12:46 p.m. ET, but NASA and SpaceX have pushed the date back to Tuesday, October 4, with the launch window opening at 12:23 p.m. ET. This is all weather depending, of course. As the name suggests, Crew-5 is the fifth crewed SpaceX mission under a NASA Commercial Crew Program contract.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO