KIRO 7 Seattle
FCC takes on space junk: Satellites must be removed from orbit 5 years after completing missions
WASHINGTON — The Federal Communications Commission has ruled that nonfunctioning satellites must come down within five years. In a 4-0 vote Thursday, the FCC adopted new rules requiring operators of satellites in low-Earth orbit to “dispose” of them no less than five years after completing their missions. The regulations replace a decades-old 25-year guideline for deorbiting satellites after they have completed their mission.
WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report
Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
New Details On The Secretive Air Force Plan For Teaming Fighter Pilots With Drones
Lockheed MartinNeeding to balance solving unknowns about the Collaborative Combat Aircraft against demand for its disruptive abilities is driving decisions.
A first-in-class US Navy supercarrier is about to set sail on its maiden deployment for the first time in over 40 years
The first-in-class carrier USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy's most advanced flattop, is finally ready to deploy and will set sail next week from Virginia.
AccuWeather
LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall on Florida Gulf Coast
The Category 4 hurricane came crashing ashore Wednesday afternoon near North Captiva Island, packing 155 mph winds. It could be one of the most destructive storms to ever strike Florida. 28 Entries. 8 minutes ago. Power outages spike amid Ian landfall. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer. With Hurricane Ian...
Gizmodo
Hurricane Ian Forces Delay of Next SpaceX Crewed Mission to ISS
With Hurricane Ian reaching Florida later today, NASA and SpaceX have wisely decided to postpone the launch of the Crew-5 mission to the International Space Station. The mission was originally slated to launch from Kennedy Space Center, Florida, on Monday, October 3 at 12:46 p.m. ET, but NASA and SpaceX have pushed the date back to Tuesday, October 4, with the launch window opening at 12:23 p.m. ET. This is all weather depending, of course. As the name suggests, Crew-5 is the fifth crewed SpaceX mission under a NASA Commercial Crew Program contract.
A broken-down US Air Force special ops aircraft stuck in an Arctic nature preserve is finally out after a 'demanding' rescue
Norway's military said engineers had to build an improvise road to recover the $90 million CV-22 Osprey, which weighs over 33,000 pounds.
NASA and SpaceX assessing possible Hubble altitude boost
NASA and SpaceX will study the feasibility of a commercial Crew Dragon flight to increase the altitude of the aging Hubble Space Telescope and even whether a limited servicing mission of some sort might be possible to help extend the observatory's useful lifetime, officials announced Thursday. The six-month study will...
NASA's SOFIA aircraft just took to the skies for the very last time
NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA) aircraft has flown for the very last time. During SOFIA's flights, at the side of the modified Boeing 747 aircraft, an infrared telescope peered out of a hole at altitudes of 42,000 ft (12,800 m) up in the stratosphere. The aircraft flies above 99.9 percent of the atmosphere's water vapor at this altitude, which would otherwise interfere with its infrared observations.
Port Canaveral plans to reopen Saturday, with seven cruise ships expected
Port Canaveral is scheduled to reopen to cruise traffic on Saturday, with seven large cruise ships arriving there, starting at 1 a.m. It will mark one of the busiest cruise days in the port's history. ...
AccuWeather's 2022-2023 US winter forecast
Winter is fast approaching, but AccuWeather meteorologists say that it will shape up much differently than last winter in part due to a volcano that erupted on the other side of the globe. From the abundance of acorns in the fall to the bushiness of squirrel tails, there are many...
Digital Trends
Check out this awesome footage of a triple-booster rocket launch
United Launch Alliance (ULA) recently used its Delta IV Heavy rocket to deploy a classified satellite for the National Reconnaissance Office. The triple-booster space vehicle lifted off from Space Launch Complex-6 at the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Saturday, September 24. Tory Bruno, ULA’s CEO and president, on...
Drone footage shows full extent of Ian’s wrath across Florida
The Florida coastline resembled a war zone on Thursday, and the U.S. president warned Ian may have caused a “substantial loss of life" after one of the most powerful hurricanes to ever strike the U.S. pummeled Florida. Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida Wednesday afternoon as one of the strongest...
