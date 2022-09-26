Read full article on original website
Jane Carrico Moore, 67
Jane Carrico Moore, 67, of Fries, Va., passed away Sept. 26, 2022. She was born in Grayson County, Va., on March 26, 1955, to James Harvey and Ethel Rose Anders Carrico. She is survived by her sons and daughter-in-law, James Stephen Moore; John Weldon and Christy Moore, all of Fries, Va.; three grandsons; sisters and brothers-in-law, Patsy Bedwell of Galax, Va.; Martha McGregor of Colorado Springs, Col.; Alice and Dan Christensen of Suring, Wis.; Rosie and Mike Aker of Wytheville, Va.; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Freda Carrico of Fries, Va.; several nieces and nephews.
Albert B. Absher Jr., 85 Bedford
Albert Blair Absher, Jr., born on September 5, 1937 in Eckman, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022. He was married to his loving wife, Marita Burks Absher for 64 years. He was the father of Albert Blair Absher III and Roby Lee Absher, Sr.; a grandfather to six grandchildren and great-grandfather to seven great-grandchildren.
Kingdom Hall carport roof crushes SUV
WOODLAWN — The Galax Volunteer Fire Department responded on Sept. 15 to a single-vehicle crash at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall on Winterberry Road just outside the city in Carroll County, according to Chief Mike Ayers. The accident occurred when an SUV struck the pillars of the building’s...
Hillsville town races uncontested
HILLSVILLE — Three Town of Hillsville incumbents are uncontested in the upcoming Nov. 8. General Election. Mayor Greg Crowder and Hillsville Town Council members Barry Jessup and Greg Yonce are unchallenged in seeking new terms. Crowder has served five consecutive terms as the mayor. His focus has been on...
Grayson's first ABC store opens Oct. 3
INDEPENDENCE — The first-ever ABC store in Grayson County will open next week. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority’s (ABC) store is at 576 E. Main Street in Independence, at the Guynn Shopping Center. A grand opening celebration will be held at noon on Oct. 3. “Before this...
Peace Pentagon Women’s Wave Rally part of nationwide weekend of action
On Oct. 7, people will gather in Independence and Galax as part of the “Women’s Wave” weekend sponsored by Women’s March. Organizers said these local events are part of a nationwide movement to increase voter turnout for the mid-term elections and to promote feminist and pro-choice candidates.
