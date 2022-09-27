Read full article on original website
kfgo.com
Pursuit that started in Minnesota ends in crash in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – A pursuit that began in Minnesota ended in south Fargo Saturday afternoon. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting says the State Patrol was attempting to stop a four-door pickup that had a trailer in tow with a van on the trailer. He says the pickup driver got...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Suspect arrested after chase and standoff in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A standoff with a suspect came to an end Friday afternoon in Moorhead, with the suspect surrendering and taken into custody. Authorities say it all began just before 11:00 in the morning, when 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher, from Moose Lake, Minnesota, was involved in a "disturbance". Officers responded in the area of 15 Avenue North and 11 Street North. After officers arrived, they say Butcher drove away in a car. Officers attempted to stop Butcher, but he refused to pull over. Eventually, a Clay County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks on 15 Avenue North. The car came to a stop in the 5000 block of Highway 75 North.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Law enforcement activity blocks HWY 75 in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A section of Highway 75 in Moorhead is blocked because of law enforcement activity. Moorhead Police officers and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Department are at the scene, just south of County Road 20. Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident involved a pursuit, with a suspect now...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
740thefan.com
Death of baby under investigation in Carrington, N.D.
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Carrington Police Department is investigating the death of a baby at a daycare Monday. In a statement, Foster County State’s Attorney Kara Brinster said police officers and Carrington Ambulance responded to a report of an unresponsive 5-month-old baby at an in-home daycare. The...
gowatertown.net
Authorities investigating death of baby at North Dakota daycare
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO) – The Carrington, North Dakota Police Department is investigating the death of a baby at a daycare Monday. In a statement, Foster County State’s Attorney Kara Brinster said police officers and Carrington Ambulance responded to a report of an unresponsive 5-month-old baby at an in-home daycare.
valleynewslive.com
Former employee of Boulder Taphouse charged with property damage, arson
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Dilworth man is facing two felony charges for allegedly vandalizing a restaurant in Moorhead. Chad Mitchell Peterson is charged with first degree property damage and 2nd degree arson. Court documents say Moorhead Police officers were dispatched to Boulder Taphouse just before 8:30 a.m....
740thefan.com
Fargo man charged in 2020 drive-by shooting murder
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo man has been charged with murder in the drive-by shooting death of a man in south Fargo in 2020. According to the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office, a cooperating defendant said Joshua Brooks, 30, planned the shooting and was the driver when Santino Marial was killed and two others were hit by gunfire on the night of Aug. 28, 2020.
740thefan.com
Man arrested for Fargo murder, additional details yet to be released
FARGO (KFGO) – A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Fargo. Joshua Brooks was arrested Tuesday, Sept. 27 for failure to pay a fine. Charges for suspicion of felony intentional murder and criminal conspiracy were added later that day. Fargo Police Department Public Information...
wdayradionow.com
Special Hazards unit, firefighters on scene of West Fargo vehicle fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- Multiple fire crews and a Special Hazards crew are on the scene of a vehicle lot in West Fargo. First responders are on the scene of a used car lot located on 2000 Main Avenue East in West Fargo. Traffic is limited to one lane near the incident Eye witnesses say a cloud of black smoke were visible in multiple locations throughout the city.
valleynewslive.com
Two dead after Fort Totten stabbing, ‘multiple’ other victims
FORT TOTTEN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are dead after a stabbing on the Spirit Lake Reservation Wednesday night, and officials say there are ‘multiple’ other victims. FBI agents say they responded to a home ‘that resulted in multiple stabbing victims including 2 individuals who are...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man arrested for child neglect during traffic stop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While on patrol in the 2900 block of 7th St. N. Wednesday night, Fargo Police Officer Vegel observed an idling vehicle near a building that was known to be involved in previous incidents related to criminal activity. Inside the vehicle was one passenger and, as the driver entered the vehicle, Officer Vegel made a decision to verify the license plates through an in-car computer system. This process found the plates and the description of the registered car did not match— which led to a traffic stop based on the fictitious registration.
5-month-old baby dies in Carrington daycare
CARRINGTON, ND (KXNET) — A 5-month-old baby boy has reportedly died after Carrington Police responded to a report of an unresponsive baby at an in-home daycare in Carrington on Monday, Sept. 26. According to a Foster County State’s Attorney, the baby was air flighted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo where he later died. There is […]
kfgo.com
Alexandria police chief believes they know who made ‘swatting’ calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: One arrested in police pursuit that ended in a standoff
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say one man has been arrested in a police pursuit turned into a standoff. 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher from Moose Lake, MN is said to be facing a variety of criminal charges. The report states officers were sent to a disturbance near...
valleynewslive.com
Deck fire evacuates West Fargo apartment building
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was an alarming late-night for people in a West Fargo apartment building when they evacuated as fire alarms went off. Around 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, crews were called to the building in the 2900 block of Bluestem Dr. for a fire.
740thefan.com
Charges against Brandt upgraded to murder in Ellingson case
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO) – Criminal charges against Shannon Brandt, the Glenfield, N.D. man who killed 18 year-old Cayler Ellingson with his vehicle, have been upgraded to include murder, a class AA felony, the maximum penalty for which is life imprisonment without parole. Foster County State’s Attorney Kara Brinster also...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo trucker set to receive national award derailed by Hurricane Ian
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mike Hill’s not just a truck driver for Spartan Nash, he’s been a driver for them for nearly 4 decades. Over his 39 year career, Hill has driven nearly 4 million miles, delivered 250 million pounds of food and all without one single accident.
kvrr.com
Couple Found Shot To Death Near Detroit Lakes Were Both Diagnosed With Cancer
BECKER CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Friends and a Facebook post are shedding light on a tragic story near Detroit Lakes. Steven and Stacy Stearns, who were found shot to death Tuesday morning along with their two dogs, had cancer. Steven was diagnosed with lung cancer and Stacy with stomach...
